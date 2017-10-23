Allied Motion Technologies: Keep A Grip On This Small-Cap

Current CEO, Dick Warzala, came from Danaher to lead a turnaround starting in 2002. Great track record as an operator and acquirer of other businesses.



Company Background

Headquartered in Amherst, NY, Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT), designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems to four separate end-markets; vehicles, medical, aerospace & defense, and electronics/industrial.

Its products include brush and brushless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, incremental and absolute optical encoders.

Vehicle

Markets: Off and on-road construction and agricultural equipment, trucks, buses, RVs, lift trucks, marine, recreational (ATVs) and utility vehicles.

Applications: Electronic power steering and drive-by-wire applications; traction/drive systems, pumps, actuation systems, mobile HVAC systems, alternative fuel systems.

Electronics/Industrial

Markets: Semiconductor manufacturing, factory automation, material handling, industrial tools.

Applications: Handling, inspection and testing of components, tunable lasers and spectrum analyzers, welding wire feeds, conduit benders, wire pullers, conveyors, pickers, sweep actuators.

Medical

Markets: Medical devices and equipment, surgical robotics, patient handling and medical mobility.

Applications: Surgical robots, kidney dialysis machines, respiratory ventilators, heart pumps, motors in prosthetics, patient mobility i.e. wheelchairs, scoots, lifts, hospital beds.

Aerospace & Defense

Markets: Commercial aviation, aerospace systems, defense systems, unmanned aerial vehicles.

Applications: Inertial guided missiles, mid-range smart munitions systems, security and access control, camera systems, airport screening and scanning devices.

Management and Company Turnaround

Current CEO, Dick Warzala, started at Allied in 2002. From 1993 to 2000, he was President of API Motion, Inc., a subsidiary of American Precision Industries, which had total sales of $235 million and was sold to Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in March 2000 for $250M.

In 2002, he was hired by Allied to help lead a turnaround. Allied had operating losses in both segments and a market cap of $10 million. The power/process instrumentation business was sold off to Danaher for $6M, and the focus was on improving the motion control business through increased quality control and use of free cash to make strategic acquisitions in the highly fragmented motion control industry.

Note: Dick Warzala currently owns ~11% of outstanding shares, and all insiders own ~31%, providing strong alignment with shareholder interests.

Acquisitions and Capital Allocation



After selling the power/process segment, Allied completed nine acquisitions in the last 14 years for over $160M, growing revenues from $15.6M in 2002 to $246M in 2016. EPS grew from $0.19 in 2003 (2002 had negative earnings) to $1.00 in 2016. The most significant acquisitions were Globe Motors, Inc. in 2013 for $90M and most recently, HeiDrive in 2016 for $22M.

Allied has historically used free cash flow from operations of ~$82M and debt of ~$65M to fund ~$150M in acquisitions, providing minimal share dilution. Since 2002, diluted shares outstanding has increased at ~3% CAGR, reflecting some shares used for the 2004 and 2006 acquisitions but has only increased at a 1% CAGR over the last five years from employee compensation.

Improving margins and profitable growth

Combined with the acquisition of the higher margin Globe transaction, Allied has been able to improve margins and consequently returns on invested capital. Similar to Danaher’s Business System, Dick Warzala instituted Allied Systematic Tools to create a lean initiative for continual process improvement throughout the organization to cut costs and streamline operations.

From 2002 to 2013, before the Globe acquisition, gross profit margin improved significantly to ~28% in 2013 vs. 20-25% range in earlier years. More recently, gross profit margins have been fairly stable; however, margin improvement has come from lower general & administrative expenses as a percent of sales, decreasing ~50 bps, while engineering and development expenses, crucial investments in the company, increased by about 25 bps as a percent of sales.

Returns on capital

Return on tangible invested capital measures the tangible capital required to produce operating income, while return on total invested capital measures adequacy of returns on historic investments, such as past acquisitions reflected as intangibles on the balance sheet. Generally speaking, after-tax returns on invested capital averaging 15+%, or ~23+% before tax, for a long period indicates a company has a competitive advantage.

Allied sells niche, largely customized products to a variety of end-markets that require minimal capital investments, reflected by capex only averaging ~2% of sales each year and invested capital remaining fairly flat prior to 2012.

Below are historic returns on capital utilizing adjusted EBIT. Allied has averaged a return on tangible capital of over 20% since 2006 with the exception of 2009, the financial crisis, and 2013, following the Globe acquisition when invested capital jumped and acquired operating income was not fully reflected in the statements until 2014. Over the last three years, return on tangible capital averaged 34%, peaking at 37% in 2014 and declining modestly as softness occurred in the vehicle segment in 2015 and 2016. Improvements were due both to margin expansion (EBIT/Sales) and higher turnover (Sales/Tangible Capital) as nominal tangible investments were required.

Note: Return on Invested Capital = Adj. EBIT / (total assets – cash - non-interest bearing liabilities). Return on Tangible Invested Capital = Adj. EBIT/(total assets – cash – intangible assets - non-interest bearing liabilities)

Motion Control Industry

Allied operates in highly fragmented industry, which provides customized products for niche applications. Only a handful of direct competitors are publicly traded, and others are a smaller segment of a larger company such as Danaher, Eaton (ETN), or Parker-Hannifin (PH). Compared to publicly traded peers, Allied appears to be an overlooked, smaller player with a market cap of ~$250M.

Excluding the larger multi-segment conglomerates such as Danaher, Eaton, Fortive (NYSE:FTV), and Parker-Hannifin, annual industry revenue growth was ~3% from 2011 to 2016, including the 5% decline in 2016. According to FactSet estimates, industry growth over the next three years is expected to be ~5% annually.

Note: Data includes AME, WWD, CW, RBC, MOG.A, AIT, FELE, AIMC

Concluding Thoughts

Recent company visit and acquisition opportunities

We recently met with Allied CFO, Michael Leach, and Treasurer, Susan Chiarmonte, to discuss current developments, headwinds, and capital allocation priorities. Main takeaways from management were that recent softness in demand since peaking in 2014 was largely due to end of life programs in the automotive segment derived largely from the Globe business. Management expects to replace lost revenue by new contract wins such as the recently announced seven-year $90M award for the company’s European vehicle market and ~$7M defense market contract. The time it takes to win long-term contracts such as these is a long process and often makes revenues appear somewhat lumpy between contracts. Additionally, management continues to be very focused on looking for accretive acquisitions. The company’s acquisition strategy focuses not only on getting a high return on investment but also acquiring technologies, expanding its geographical footprint, and acquiring talented employees. Management continues to be energetic and excited about the company’s future as it looks to build Allied into a larger enterprise.

Risks



History of making sizeable acquisitions. If Allied makes a poor acquisition by either entering a bad market or overpaying, it could destroy shareholder value. Considerable exposure to the vehicles market (~44% of sales). A significant downturn in the vehicle market would hurt underlying demand. Note Allied’s vehicles market includes both automotive and off-road vehicle products. Fairly minimal pricing power due to management’s effort to win long-term contracts and maintain strong relationships with clients. Foreign exchange rates were a significant headwind in 2015 which could continue. The co-founder of Juniper is a board member of Allied Motion and recently resigned, citing personal reasons. Juniper owns ~7.5% of outstanding shares, and there could be selling pressure if Juniper Investment Company sells its shares. The stock is susceptible to large daily moves with trading volume fairly low at only 21,000 shares a day, or ~$500,000 at recent prices, making it difficult to build a large position for institutional investors.

Outlook and Valuation



Allied is largely unfollowed, with only two sell-side analysts to-date. Below are the consensus expectations for sales, margins, and cash flows. We have adjusted expected EBIT as explained above to better reflect earnings power by adding back dep./amort. and subtracting expected capex needs. Interest expense is expected to be $2M lower in 2017, following the refinancing of 14.5% term debt from the Globe acquisition.

Consensus estimates expect sales to decline 2% in 2017 then grow in the low to mid-single digit range in 2018 and 2019. We feel these are very achievable organic growth expectations. Allied, along with industry peers, appears to be going through a soft patch in underlying demand. However, we believe there can be upside to expectations as new customer contract wins occur and end-market activity picks up.

Additionally, estimates do not incorporate the possibility for potential acquisitions. Management has indicated a strategic priority to grow through acquisitions in similarly related niche markets. With net debt to EBIT of ~2.4x, Allied has the ability to make a modest sized accretive acquisition if the right opportunity arises, providing additional upside to consensus estimates.

If results are only in line with consensus expectations, valuation still looks fairly attractive at a current EV/2017 EBIT of 15x, and EV/2017 FCF of 21x, and EV/2018 EBIT of 13.5x, and EV/2018 FCF of 17.5x.

We believe Allied is a high quality company, with a proven track record of operational improvement and successful acquisitions, with a lot of room to compound intrinsic value into the future, valued at reasonable multiples.

