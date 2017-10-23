Genesco - A Possibly Overpunished Stock With Good Insider Support

Heavy insider buying and share buybacks also signal undervaluation and alignment between management with shareholder interests.

The market may have overreacted to the negative news; the company is seen to have cheap fundamentals and an attractive reward:risk ratio of up to 2.26:1.

Due to operating margin declines in all its segment businesses, the company has had a significant 62% fall in its share price in 2017.

Genesco is in the specialty footwear, headwear and sports apparel business with a presence in North America and Europe.

Note: All dollar ($) amounts are in USD unless specified otherwise. The analysis date in this article is Oct. 19, 2017. Q2 FY18 refers to the quarterly period ended July 29, 2017, Q1 FY18 refers to the quarterly period ended April 29, 2017, Q4 FY17 and the 10-K FY17 refer to the quarterly period and fiscal year ended Jan. 28, 2017, and Q3 FY17 refers to the quarterly period ended Oct. 29, 2016.

Brief business overview

Note: The source for the information in this section is the company's latest 10-K.

Genesco Incorporated (GCO) sells licensed and branded footwear, headwear, sports apparel and other accessories to the global market. Through organic growth and acquisitions, it has built a portfolio of retail stores and departments in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and Germany. The company has 5 main revenue streams:

1. Journeys Group - US based shoes, clothes and accessories retailer

2. Lids Sports Group - US, Canada and Puerto Rico based headwear and sports apparel retailer

3. Schuh Group - UK and Ireland based footwear retailer

4. Johnston & Murphy Group - US and Canada based footwear and apparel retailer

5. Licensed brands - Other footwear, sportswear and apparel products

The business outsources its manufacturing for production of its footwear products sold at wholesale. In its retail operations, Genesco sells branded products from other companies that also source from cheaper overseas markets.

Poor performance in 2017 so far

Genesco has performed terribly this year (2017) so far (as at 19/10/2017), with its share price seeing an erosion of 62% since 30/12/2016, from $62.10 to $23.45:

Source

It is important to note that the number of shares outstanding during this time did not change significantly:

Sources: Q2 FY18, Q1 FY18, 10-K FY17, Q3 FY17

Overall performance metrics are analyzed to determine possible causes for such a steep share price decline over slightly more than 9 months. You can see the attached spreadsheet for the supporting raw data behind the following analysis:

Note: Seasonally adjusted figures in the following analysis are derived by using a 4 period moving average, where each period refers to a quarter of a year.

Net sales

The highly seasonal nature of Genesco's business gives rise to higher than usual sales in the holiday quarter (Q4). Indeed, the seasonally adjusted sales show little change over the last 2 quarters:

Source: Genesco's SEC filings

Seasonally adjusted net sales declined by only 0.5% over the last 2 quarters. Actual net sales saw a 30% decline over the same period.

Gross profit margin

Source: Genesco's SEC filings

Seasonally adjusted gross profit margin declined by only 0.93% over the last 2 quarters. Actual gross profit margins increased by 5.18% over the same period.

Therefore, the share price erosion is probably not due to sales and gross margin performance, as these figures did not experience any abnormal and significant decline.

Operating margin

Source: Genesco's SEC filings

Seasonally adjusted operating margin declined by 31% over the last 2 quarters. Actual operating margin saw a 105% decline over the same period. Therefore, it is highly likely that poor operating margin performance was a key driver of the large share price erosion. Naturally, this negative result carried forward to the bottom line results as well:

Net profit margin

Source: Genesco's SEC filings

Seasonally adjusted net profit margin declined by 35% over the last 2 quarters. Over the same period, actual net profit dropped by 112%.

The segments-specific analysis shows the following:

Firstly, the proportional sales contributions of Genesco's business segments is noted: Sources: Q2 FY18, Q1 FY18, 10-K FY17, Q3 FY17

As can be seen by the graph above, Journeys Group and Lids Sports Group make up almost 75% of total revenues. Hence, Genesco's performance is heavily dependent on the performance of these 2 key segments.

Secondly, a revenue-proportion-weighted operating margin metric (calculation: segment's revenue % of total revenue * segment's operating margin) shows reduced operating margins throughout all business segments over the last 2 quarters: Sources: Q2 FY18, Q1 FY18, 10-K FY17, Q3 FY17

Of special note is the reduction in the weighted operating margins of Journey Group's and Lidl Sports Group over the last 2 quarters; 4.09% to -0.36% and 2.29% to 0.49% respectively. Indeed, the poor performances of Genesco's Journeys Group, which makes up over 40% of total sales, and Lids Sports Group, which contributes to almost 30% of total sales, seem to be key factors contributing to the company's recent share price performance.

For explanations for such lackluster performance, management cited changes in fashion sentiment towards lower-margin products and increased expenses all round: inventory storage, transportation, rent, selling and marketing.

Furthermore, such poor performance in the last 2 quarters was unexpected by the consensus market opinions:

Period Q3 FY17 Q4 FY17 Q1 FY18 Q2 FY18 EPS estimate 0.93 1.78 0.26 -0.08 EPS actual 1.28 2.15 0.06 -0.10 Difference 0.35 0.37 -0.20 -0.02 Difference % 38% 21% -77% -25%

Source: Yahoo Finance

The large earnings surprise shocks of -77% and -25% in Q1 FY18 and Q2 FY18 respectively may explain the sharp share price declines during this time.

It should be noted that another headwind for Genesco is the major transformation occurring in the retail industry as consumers show increased demand for online shopping, which places pressure on store-based retailers to effectively achieve differentiation of their in-store experience.

An industry report by Strategy& found that online sales growth was 7.4x total retail sales growth in 2016, with such momentum in online retail expected to continue. Currently, Genesco identifies the shifts toward online shopping as a risk to its businesses. The following was mentioned in its FY17 10-K's Risk Factors section:

the effect of changes in consumer shopping patterns, including an accelerated shift to online shopping at the expense of in-store shopping, during the term of a lease

Genesco will have to successfully implement a strategy that will enable it to thrive with sustainability in these new market conditions against the likes of online disruptors such as Amazon (AMZN), which has an estimated e-commerce share of 43% in the US retail space and a claim to 53% of total online sales growth in 2016. This challenging task is not impossible as evidenced by the successful growth strategies of peer companies such as Skechers (SKX), which is growing by leveraging its joint ventures and subsidiaries in broad international markets covering Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East.

From an eroded share price arises cheap fundamentals

The valuation above is based on the follow inputs and assumptions:

Here is a summary of the valuations:

Valuation methodology Valuation Upside (%) Current share price 23.450 0.00% Net tangible assets value per share 26.619 13.51% Average analyst consensus valuation 27.890 18.93% P/S multiple based valuation 28.800 22.81% Book value per share 46.031 96.30%

And here is a reward-risk assessment of the investment:

Risk-Reward component Value Explanation Maximum reward level 46.031 Based on book value per share Maximum risk level 13.460 Based on 17 year share price low that occurred in September 2008, during the global financial crisis.

A stop-loss at this level is assumed. Reward:risk ratio 2.26:1 A potential upside of up to 2.26 per 1 unit of downside coming from a conservative valuation is attractive.

Overall, the valuation suggests that Genesco is trading cheaply with an attractive risk-reward ratio in the most optimistic valuation scenario. However, the main assumption in this conservative valuation is that the business will not deteriorate significantly in sales and margins to an even greater extent. Some justification for this assumption is discussed in the next section.

Heavy insider buying activity and share repurchases

Despite the poor business performance, Genesco's C-level directors and a director of the company's board have been purchasing a significant amount of shares before releases of key financial data:

Date of acquisition Person Relationship to Genesco Inc. Share price Number of shares acquired Number of shares owned post-acquisition % change in amount of shares owned Total dollar value of shares acquired 6th September 2017 Vaughn Mimi Eckel Sr VP - Finance and CFO $24.16 +10,000 87,140 13% $241,600 5th September 2017 Dennis Robert J Chairman, President & CEO $23.81 +25,000 229,935 12% $595,250 6th July 2017 McDermott Kevin Patrick Chairman of the audit committee $32.32 +1,000 8,657 13% $32,320 1st June 2017 McDermott Kevin Patrick Chairman of the audit committee $37.18 +1,340 5,192 35% $49,821

It is important to note that there has been no sale of shares by company insiders in calendar year 2017.

The company also repurchased 275,300 shares during Q1 FY18 for $16.2 million.

Such heavy insider buying is a very encouraging sign for investors as it shows that management themselves, armed with all the insider information on their company, are probably bullish on the stock. This provides support for the previously mentioned assumption that the business will not deteriorate in sales and margins to an even greater extent. Another signal of undervaluation is the fact that the company bought back $16.2 million of stock (275,300 shares) during Q1 FY18.

Closing remarks

Genesco Incorporated is a business that has suffered huge declines in sales and operating margins, especially over the last 2 quarters. However, the market may have overreacted to the negative news, leaving behind a business with cheap fundamentals and heavy insider support. Indeed, Genesco seems to be a possibly overpunished stock with good insider support!

