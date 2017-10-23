Micron Buy Supported By Microeconomic Analysis And Game Theory

A global leader in memory and semiconductor technology, Micron Technology (MU) has consistently broken new highs as of September 2017. Offering both DRAM and NAND chips, Micron is able to capture the parallel growth in both segments of the memory chip space. While the stock has been on a steep upward trajectory since mid 2016, many investors are beginning to wonder when the momentum will subside.

This article aims to analyze Micron's future outlook as a major player in the DRAM and NAND space.

Dynamic random-access memory (DRAM)

From an industry perspective, one of the most significant risks is the potential for oversupply, which may lead to drastic drops in price of DRAM chips. Though this a cause for concern for many, it is rather unlikely to occur.

Three companies - Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron - currently dominate the industry, holding a combined worldwide market share of 95%. Microeconomic theory would indicate that the DRAM industry operates as an oligopoly, and these three giants hold considerable power and leverage.

Firms in oligopolies are price makers rather than price takers. Participants are able to command prices above the equilibrium price of a perfectly competitive market and realize greater profit margins as a result. In addition, firms are shielded by high barriers to entry, which prevent new competitors from entering the space. In the best interest of each firm, economic theory would tell us that the long-run dominant strategy is to collude. While theory does not always align with reality, it does for a framework to better understand the DRAM market.

In the short-run, however, this scenario can be modeled out using a form of the Prisoner's Dilemma. The Nash equilibrium state involves participants pursuing strategies that do not result in the ideal outcome. There is an incentive for firms to undercut one another in price to gain quick market share, even though it would result in lower profits for all firms. It is this disparity between the best short-term strategy and the most optimal long-term strategy that tends to cause conflict.

From December 2014 to January 2016, shares of Micron tumbled over 70%, while SK Hynix shares saw a 44% drop. Samsung, on the other hand, benefited from its product diversity and fared much better as a result. During this period, the three players - Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron - engaged in suboptimal price wars by flooding the market with excess supply of memory chips. It was clear that this tactic left everyone worse off in the end.

Companies need to think long-term. By favoring that mindset, the best way to compete is on customer loyalty, marketing, and product differentiation. Precedent for price wars indicate catastrophic losses, and in my opinion there is a low likelihood of another occurrence.

As a result of supply tightening, DRAM chip prices have risen significantly, more than doubling over the past 12 months. In practice, this translated to a 91% increase in quarterly revenues year-over-year and an improvement in gross margins from 18% in the fourth quarter of 2016 to 50% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

In addition to the rise in DRAM chip prices, demand is expected to remain robust as well. Micron expects DRAM demand to grow at a CAGR of 20% between 2016 and 2020. This positive outlook for the memory chip segment is driven by growth in areas such as mobile computing, cloud data centers, virtual and augmented reality, and ecosystems of interconnected devices such as smart cars and smart homes. Micron, as a major player in the space, is well positioned to take advantage of such growth.

Non-Volatile Storage Technology (NAND)

Micron generates nearly a third of its revenue from selling NAND chips as well. The global non-volatile memory market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2017 and 2022. According to DRAMeXchange, a market research firm that tracks memory chip prices, average selling prices for NAND flash memory chips are projected to continue to rise through the rest of the year. With only a few key players - including Samsung, Toshiba, and Micron - capturing much of the market share, the microeconomic analysis and game theory applied to the DRAM market can be applied to the NAND market as well.

Valuation

From a valuation perspective, Micron's P/E ratio of 9.16x is far below that of its industry peers. In addition, analysts forecast even stronger future earnings, with a consensus forward P/E of 5.56x. While analyst estimates may not always be accurate, it does indicate overwhelming confidence in the future financial performance of the company. With tight supply of memory chips contributing to higher prices, Micron will be able to realize greater profits.

As far as time horizon, studies have forecasted substantial growth in the memory chip industry till 2020. As long as firms avoid suboptimal price competition, Micron shares will likely see consistent growth in the next 2-3 years. However, it is important to be aware of potential changes in demand, which doesn't seem too volatile in the near future. Overall, Micron is a strong buy and will most likely reward investors with attractive returns in the coming years.