Catabasis And Capricor: 2 Solid Buys In DMD Treatment

Catabasis’ CAT-1004 and Capricor’s CAP-1002 are two potential treatments, both of which have completed phase 2 clinical trials for DMD.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is the most common fatal genetic disorder in childhood, and currently has very poor treatment options for sufferers.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

For anyone who is unfamiliar with this terrible genetic disease, an introduction from a website called ‘Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy’ summarizes it well:

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed in childhood, affecting approximately 1 in every 3,500 live male births (about 20,000 new cases each year worldwide). Because the Duchenne gene is found on the X-chromosome, it primarily affects boys; however, it occurs across all races and cultures. Duchenne results in progressive loss of strength and is caused by a mutation in the gene that encodes for dystrophin. Because dystrophin is absent, the muscle cells are easily damaged. The progressive muscle weakness leads to serious medical problems, particularly issues relating to the heart and lungs. Young men with Duchenne typically live into their late twenties... [see Figure 1] Duchenne can be passed from parent to child, but approximately 35% of cases occur because of a random spontaneous mutation. In other words, it can affect anyone. Although there are medical treatments that may help slow its progression, there is currently no cure for Duchenne.

Figure 1 (Source: Capricor October 2017 presentation, slide 9)

Clearly this is a serious unmet medical need that must be addressed by finding safe and effective treatments. Currently there are two companies, Catabasis (NASDAQ:CATB) and Capricor (NASDAQ:CAPR), which each have drug candidates for DMD in their pipelines, both having completed phase 2 clinical trials.

There are some interesting similarities and a major difference between these two companies and their drug candidates. I will begin with the difference.

Difference

These are two types of drug candidates, with two different mechanisms of action.

Catabasis’ CAT-1004 is a SMART-linked (a proprietary technique) drug of salicylate (aspirin) and Omega-3 fatty acids (fish oil). It is believed that this combination will improve the efficacy of the drug which is to inhibit the NF-kappa B pathway (i.e. anti-inflammation) in DMD, and thus reduce muscle damage and improve muscle regeneration and function. In animal models of DMD, CAT-1004 was reported to have beneficial effects in skeletal muscle, diaphragm and heart. Simply put, this is a chemical approach to treat DMD by an enhanced anti-inflammatory efficacy.

Capricor’s CAP-1002, on the other hand, is a biological approach. This is how Capricor describes their drug candidate:

Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is a cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)...CAP-1002 consists of allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells, or CDCs, a unique population of cells that contains cardiac progenitor cells. CAP-1002 has been shown to exert potent immunomodulatory activity, and alters the immune system’s activity to encourage cellular regeneration.

It is a valid and important approach as the leading cause of death in DMD patients is cardiomyopathy (i.e. the heart muscle becomes enlarged, thick, or rigid). By promoting cellular regeneration in DMD sufferers, especially in the heart, CAP-1002 can potentially improve the survival outcome.

Now, I will turn to the similarities.

Similarities

1. Both are safe treatments, but not cures for DMD.

In the reported results so far, both these treatments are safe and well-tolerated without significant severe side effects. They are also not mutation specific, and therefore can be used for all DMD patients if they are approved.

However, as they both work to treat DMD symptomatically, they are not cures, meaning the disease will continue to progress, though it should be slowed down by the treatments. Currently the treatment options are limited and poor (see Figure 2).

Figure 2: (Source: Capricor October 2017 presentation, slide 10)

There are at least two gene therapy companies (CRIPR Therapeutics and Editas Medicine) that are developing treatments for DMD. However, they are still early in their clinical development and so potential cures are still several years away.

It should be noted that given the fact that CAT-1004 and CAP-1002 have very different mechanisms of action, they can both be effective treatments for DMD, if approved. Combination therapy would also be an option. Simply put, the more safe and effective treatment options for DMD patients, the better.

2. Both companies have suffered significant set backs in the past.

Both these companies have experienced one or more important set backs in the past, and this explains the position of the stock at the moment. For both, DMD presents a second chance effort in the companies’ clinical development; and for both, much is at stake with the success or failure of this indication.

Catabasis’s previous lead drug candidate CAT-2054 failed in its mid-stage investigation in hypercholesterolemia in June 2016. This failure caused a significant drop in the stock price, from which it has not yet fully recovered.

Another set back was real, though senseless, when some investors heeded the opinions of an analyst by the name of Adam Feuerstein, no matter how baseless his opinions were. Feuerstein falsely labeled CAT-1004’s phase 2 open label trial a failed study before the trial was even fully concluded. He also did this to another biotech company, Protalix, for their phase 2 trial results in Cystic Fibrosis. Protalix’s trial was successful and reported a positive result, but Feuerstein’s erroneous report proved to be more influential in its effect on the market reaction. For anybody interestsed, read my SA article on Cystic Fibrosis treatments.

For Capricor, their significant set back occurred in May 2017, when CAP-1002 failed in a phase 2 trial, called ALLSTAR, in patients who had suffered a heart attack with residual cardiac dysfunction. The stock dropped over 60% over the failed trial results and has yet to fully recover.

3. Catabasis and Capricor have reported positive results to date, and are moving ahead towards the pivotal trials.

Catabasis’ CAT-1004 has previously received Orphan drug, Fast track, and rare pediatric disease drug designations from the FDA. In their recent press release reporting the positive results from the phase 2 study, the company indicated (emphasis added):

Catabasis plans to commence a single global Phase 3 trial in DMD in the first half of 2018 to evaluate the efficacy and safety of edasalonexent [CAT-1004] for registration purposes. The planned design of the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial is informed by discussions with FDA. Catabasis plans for the Phase 3 trial to have many elements in common with the Phase 2 trial including the patient population and endpoints... Catabasis expects to report top-line results from this trial in 2020.

As seen above, the FDA continued to discuss the future trial with Catabasis, so the FDA did not agree with Feuerstein that Catabasis phase 2 trial was a 'failed study'. Clearly, Feuerstein's negative opinion of the trial lacks any merit or credibility!

Capricor's CAP-1002 has also received Orphan drug status. They too report positive results from their phase 2 trial, and are moving along in their clinical development for this indication. So far, they have reported positive 6-month results, and will report the 12-month results later this Q (Q4 2017).

In July 2017, the company announced that the FDA is willing to accept their proposal to use the Performance of the Upper Limb as the primary efficacy endpoint to support CAP-1002’s Biologics License Application (BLA); and that the existing nonclinical safety and efficacy database to support submission of an Investigational New Drug application (IND) of CAP-1002 in DMD is sufficient.

Capricor’s HOPE-2 trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2 clinical trial that will evaluate repeat dosing of intravenous CAP-1002 in boys and young men with DMD. Subject to regulatory approval, the company plans to start enrollment in the first quarter of 2018.

Discussion

Although they are very different approaches to this terrible disease, both Catabasis’ CAT-1004 and Capricor’s CAP-1002, if successful, should be safe and effective treatments for DMD, that will have a positive impact on the lives of boys and young men and their families.

While the potential cure may come in a form of gene therapy, such therapies are still several years away. In the meantime, CAT-1004 and CAP-1002 have the potential to meet a very important need, if they are successful in future trials. Given the fact that CAT-1004 is about to start its phase 3 trial in 1H 2018, it is reasonable to estimate that it will complete the clinical and regulatory process first, if successful.

The DMD market size is considerable as there are 20,000 new cases each year. In their October presentation, Capricor estimated a $1B+ US sale for this indication (slide 3) and also the possibility of a very high price tag ($300,000) for being an 'ultra-orphan' drug (slide 21). It should be noted that Catabasis has no similar comment on the price of their drug, and I doubt greatly that their anti-inflammatory drug will be priced at such an exorbitant level.

Regardless, because of the significant setbacks mentioned above, both companies stocks are deeply discounted, considering the DMD market potential.

Market analyst reports gave Catabasis an average target price of $8.33, which will make a potential upside of 260%, with a current price of $2.31 (Oct 20 close). Market analyst reports gave Capricor an average target price of $10.25, which will make a potential upside of 345%, with a current price of $2.30 (October 20 close).

Though both companies have other items in their pipelines, in the event of a future DMD failed trial, the downside will be significant too.

For Catabasis, that is a 53% drop to its 52 week low of $1.08, or lower.

For Capricor, that is a 77% drop to its 52 week low of $0.63, or lower.

Catabasis reported cash and cash equivalents of $29.4M, with a quarterly loss of $2.4M. The company indicated that it can fund operations through Aug 2018. Capricor reported a cash and cash equivalents of $12.3M, with a quarterly loss of $3.5M. The company indicated that it can fund operations through Q2 2018.

Beside the clinical risk of unsuccessful future trial results and regulatory risk of FDA not approving the drugs, the finial risk of dilution is very likely for both companies if there is no partnership or non-dilutive source of funding in the near to medium term.

In conclusion

Both these companies have the potential to complete the clinical development for their lead drug candidates in DMD, given the positive phase 2 trial results so far. The potential upside is of a much greater degree than the potential downside in an event of a failure, due to the fact that both stocks are currently deeply discounted.

For Catabasis, it's 260% potential gain vs. 53% potential loss.

For Capricor, it's 345% potential gain vs. 77% potential loss.

As the DMD trials are of a considerable duration, both companies are most likely to need to raise more funds through secondary offerings in the near to medium term before the results of their pivotal trials, which will present an excellent buy opportunity for any investors who have done their DD and like the risk/reward scenario of these two companies.

