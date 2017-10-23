Euro: Consolidation Over; Time To Resume Climb To 1.20 Vs. USD

The all-important central bank meeting could be the catalyst the Euro sorely needs to climb higher. I expect EURUSD to breach 1.20 again in the coming weeks.

The Euro has been in consolidation mode for the past 2 months. The recent pullback could provide a good opportunity to buy into one of the strongest currencies of 2017.

I previously opined early September in my article "EURUSD: Further Downside Confirmed" that EURUSD would find tough resistance around the 1.1960 to 1.1990 levels, and there was a strong probability the currency pair might pull back lower to 1.1600 to 1.1700 levels. Since then, the currency pair has made a swing low of around 1.1670 in October, and is now trading at 1.1770 levels.

The European Central Bank meets next week, and October could well turn out to be a hugely important month for the Euro. The Euro is on a very robust uptrend against most other currencies, and it has taken a pause in the last 2 months. What the Euro needs is a catalyst for it to continue its resurgence, and the European Central Bank could well provide one.

It has been well documented that Draghi and his peers in the European Central Bank are considering reducing its balance sheet, and more details would be released in their meeting in October. As such, the Euro's medium term trajectory will likely be more clear in a couple of days.

At the same time, there has been noise surrounding the Euro of late, in the form of Catalonia seeking independence from Spain. Spain is now attempting to impose direct rule on the want-away state, so as to curb the latter's ambitions. This event might have caused the Euro to trade softly in the past few weeks, but to me, the Euro is still on an upward tear and the noise has simply paved an opportunity for me to re-enter the long Euro trade prior to the all-important European Central Bank meeting.

Aiming to reduce its balance sheet is a very hawkish move by the European Central Bank. To put it in more simple terms, it is roughly doing what the Federal Reserve is doing, and should more details be provided next week by Draghi and co., the Euro might well resume its climb up above 1.20 against the USD. Thus far, the strength in the Euro has not sparked off much alarm in members of the European Central Bank, which goes far to show they are pretty comfortable with where the currency is trading at the moment.

From a technical perspective, EURUSD is trading just below its 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.1830, as seen from the chart below. The pair has consolidated well around 1.05, bouncing off thrice between 2015 to 2017 to provide a launchpad for the currency pair to go higher. The recent pullback should be viewed more as a consolidation rather than a reversal in trend. It takes much more for such a strong move to reverse, and I do not see any major bearish reversal patterns or price action for now.

My advice to investors or medium-term traders: Go long EURUSD at current levels (below 1.1800), with a take profit target at 1.2200 (just below 50% Fibonacci retracement level), coupled with a stop loss just below 1.1550. Next week's European Central Bank meeting could well provide a catalyst the Euro sorely needs to go higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.