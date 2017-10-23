General Electric: The Time Is Now

Photo credit

Going into General Electric’s (GE) highly anticipated Q3 report, I was out with a call that a bottom was near on the stock. As some of you know, I’ve been pretty vocal about my distaste of GE’s strategic direction and its financial performance for the past couple of years, but I thought going into the report that something really ugly would come out and that the stock would bottom. GE was down massively on the report late last week but reversed to finish slightly higher on the day, perhaps exactly the bottom I was calling for. I’m not arrogant enough to think I exactly called the bottom as GE may suffer a bit more in the coming weeks. However, I do think my thesis of sentiment getting so bad on GE that the stock would bottom irrespective of what it reported is still holding some water as of today.

I’ve posted a weekly chart because I think the longer term outlook for the stock is worth noting from a technical perspective. Obviously, prior lows were blasted through earlier this year during the relentless selling GE has experienced, so the picture above is pretty ugly if you’re a bull. That’s nothing new and the moving averages continue to head steeply downward, which is also nothing new.

However, the momentum indicators are actually looking up here, adding credence to my thesis that GE is near an important bottom. Before I get to my specific commentary, let me reiterate I’m not saying GE is going to bottom tomorrow or that Friday was the bottom; I’m just trying to make the point that it looks like GE is close here. Permit me to demonstrate below.

The big reversal on Friday was quite bullish as the stock could have rolled over after the mid-single digit decline that it experienced right off of the report. But it didn’t, and the bulls stepped in and took over, bringing the stock back from the dead and eventually sending it up slightly on the day. That’s a big step towards showing the bulls will step in at these levels and buy.

Second, all of the momentum indicators on the weekly chart are showing signs of improvement in favor of the bulls. They are all making bullish divergences away from the price action of the stock and turning higher from very low levels. That means, once again, that the bulls are actually stepping in and buying here, which is something that hasn’t happened for quite some time. In other words, I actually think GE is in a better spot to make a bottom now than it was going into the report, which is exactly what I was hoping for in my preview.

The quarter was, shall we say, ugly, as we all knew it would be. I won’t bother going through the details because honestly, they don’t matter. Q3 never mattered; what matters is guidance and the amount by which GE is going to cut its dividend, which I view as a certainty at this point. First, guidance was whacked to just over a buck from $1.65 in adjusted earnings for this year. That’s terrible but that is exactly what we were all looking for from the chap pictured above and we got it; GE went all ‘kitchen sink’ on us. That’s what Flannery should have done and and oh boy, was it a whopper. GE’s guidance for adjusted earnings is now very close to what its dividend costs per year and while the dividend is paid in cash and not adjusted earnings, they still matter. They matter because earnings are the basis for the FCF calculation and because people generally like to do old fashioned things like value companies based upon their earnings potential. And on that measure, GE is looking mighty expensive these days.

GE is going for 22 times its adjusted earnings for this year and while I don’t expect its long run earnings will be near a dollar, I do think it may take a while for earnings to rebound. Indeed, Flannery said 2018 would be a ‘reset’ year, so it would be imprudent to assume tremendous results right out of the gate for Flannery next year. That, given GE’s myriad, gigantic issues I’ve raised before, looks to be just about impossible. So, the valuation is a mess right now, but what about the dividend?

The number of shareholders and analysts that have come out to tell GE to cut its dividend in the past few days is enormous and it seems there are more people saying GE will cut than those that think the dividend will remain intact. We’ll know in the next few weeks as mid-November is when GE said it will make a final decision, but the writing on the wall is clear; it cannot continue to pay its dividend. I think GE will cut 25% to 33%, leaving it with a still-juicy yield and, more importantly, something it can actually afford to pay. Saving that $2B to $3B per year would go a long way towards not only allowing GE some breathing room, but also some dry powder for any turnaround efforts that may arise. Given that GE is currently burning, it seems Flannery could use all the dry powder he can get his hands on.

GE will continue to do divestitures so it can raise some cash that way, but over time, operating cash flow, which the man himself described as horrible, needs to pick up the pace. GE is currently running a FCF deficit when the dividend is factored in, and don’t even get me started on the buyback. GE needs cash and it needs it now, and the dividend is the easiest place to get it, as painful as it may be to do so.

I would be absolutely, unequivocally shocked if GE doesn’t cut the dividend in a big way in the coming weeks but I also think it will be good for the stock. As I said in my preview, uncertainty is just about always worse than just knowing how bad things are and after the kitchen sink guidance, we now know how bad things are operationally. The only thing left is to know what the dividend is going to look like because the current payout is simply too high. GE has been mismanaged for years at this point and it is going to take time to fix it, but I think shareholders would embrace a cut as the way forward.

Overall, the quarter was nasty but we all knew it would be. As I said, the quarter didn’t matter; what mattered was the guidance cut – which was huge – and the dividend – which we haven’t gotten a resolution on just yet. I still think we’ll see a cut but I also think the stock will be free to move higher from there because all the dirty laundry will have been aired at that point. Couple that with the bullish divergences I see in the chart above and you have a setup for a relief rally of potentially sizable proportions, and as shocked as I am to hear myself say it, I am actually looking to get long here. I think GE will be higher in a couple of months than it is now as long as things continue to go to plan. If not, I’ll lick my wounds and move on but even unmitigated disasters like GE are worth buying in certain circumstances; I think that time is now.

