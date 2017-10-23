GE: Hold Or Fold - 3rd Quarter Earnings Update

GE: Hold Or fold

In my recent article, GE: Hold Or Fold, I wrote,

I believe GE has some really excellent businesses with a great future. There are areas of the financials, such as the loss making GE Capital that remain largely a mystery to me, and on which Management feels unable to provide guidance. Now is possibly not the best time to jump in or out. I believe the situation is likely to become much clearer over the next six months. I hope and believe the models I have constructed may be of use to readers in monitoring the situation. These models are of course most valuable when they can be used in an interactive manner to test any number of variations to scenarios and seeing the projected outcomes immediately.

In General Electric's (GE) 3rd quarter earnings conference call, new CEO John Flannery has indicated he expects the ongoing reorganization will take until the end of 2018 to complete. Furthermore, the poor 3rd quarter results for some of the operations suggests an ongoing instability, a continuing unpredictability in earnings for some segments, thus adding to the overall uncertainty. TABLE 1 below is the base projection I included in my previous GE: Hold Or Fold article.

TABLE 1

TABLE 1 Scenario Test - GE Base Projections For Starting Point For "What If?" Testing Purposes

To be clear, the figures in TABLE 1 were not my forecast for GE results through FY2019. They were just projections that could likely be in the ball park. They are a reasonable starting point for testing alternative scenarios, and in particular to test sensitivity of results to changes in the various assumptions. The assumptions that are subject to manipulation to test different scenarios are highlighted in yellow. So we can increase or reduce each, or all, or any mix of base projection assumptions for operating segments earnings, overhead expenses, income tax rate, and GAAP adjustments in the earnings calculations. Now we have actual 3rd quarter results for GE I have updated TABLE 1 to incorporate the actual results in TABLE 2 below.

TABLE 2

It can be seen from TABLE 2, the actual GAAP result for 3rd quarter 2017 is $1,800M, down by $939M from my base projection per TABLE 1. The really disturbing thing here is the unfavorable actual result, compared to projection, is, in net, entirely due to a shortfall in actual operating segment earnings of $1,145M. That is not what was expected to happen. The operating segment earnings were expected to grow, or at least not decrease, while the costs related to restructuring fall away, as finality in restructuring is reached. It is not like the base projections were ambitious and difficult to achieve. Even just comparing actual results for 3rd quarter 2017 to actual results for 3rd quarter 2016, the operating segments earnings are down by $856M, from $4,785M to $3,929M. The GAAP net income result is only down by $193M, but that is cold comfort, being primarily due to a lower effective tax rate and non-recurring gains on asset disposals. What is perhaps even more concerning is 4th quarter 2016 operating segment earnings were $6,320M, $2,391M higher than 3rd quarter 2017. In order to just equal 4th quarter 2016 operating segments earnings, 4th quarter 2017operating segment earnings would need to increase by 60% over 3rd quarter 2017. In TABLE 3 below, I provide an analysis by individual components of the operating segment earnings, together with revised base projections in the light of changed GE Management guidance.

TABLE 3

In my mind, possibly the biggest disappointment is in Vertical, which was supposed to be a major growth area. For 4th quarter 2017 revised base projections, I have assumed Power, Oil& gas, Transportation, Energy Connections & Lighting, and Verticals will achieve similar earnings to the actual earnings in 3rd quarter 2017 (i.e., earnings will not improve or worsen compared to 3rd quarter actual earnings). That leaves Renewable energy, Aviation, and Healthcare to provide growth in earnings. The respective projected 4th quarter 2017 and FY 2017 growth rates for each of these segments are - Renewable Energy 25.0% and 26.2%, Aviation 11.0% and 11.2%, and Healthcare 7.0% and 7.3%, all as reflected in TABLE 3 above. In TABLE 4 below I show the longer term effect of similar assumptions for FY 2018 and FY 2019.

TABLE 4

TABLE 4 above shows if only the three segments, Renewable Energy, Aviation and Healthcare, can continue their respective 2017 growth rates through 2018 and 2019, the overall operating segment growth rate achievable is ~7% per year. In TABLE 5 below I provide revised base projections for the total income statement, incorporating revised Operating segment projections per TABLE 4 above.

TABLE 5

The revised base projection per TABLE 5 above shows FY 2017 EPS non GAAP at $1.06 which falls within the range of revised company guidance of $1.05 to $1.10. EPS GAAP projections for 2018 and 2019 are more than sufficient to cover the current dividend of $0.96 per year. I have reduced projected share repurchases to zero based on management comments in the 3rd quarter earnings conference call. TABLE 5 above shows FY 2017 projected Operating Expense of $6,560M reducing to $4,400M per year for 2018 and 2019, and GAAP adjustments for continuing operations of $3,254M for FY 2017 reducing to $1,800M per year for 2018 and 2019. The base projections for these costs are analyzed in greater detail in TABLE 6 below.

TABLE 6

I cannot emphasize enough that these projections are not intended as a forecast of what will happen. Rather, they are to show what the result would be if what is projected did happen. It can be seen there are some very large cost items, particularly in Special items and GE Capital, for which even GE management have indicated they cannot give reliable guidance. Management have advised in the 2016 10-K filing, "From inception of plan through December 31, 2016, we incurred charges of $22.0 billion. Due to anticipated tax benefits and gains, we do not expect total after-tax charges through the completion of the GE Capital Exit Plan to exceed our initial $23 billion estimate." As a further $1,573M has already been booked for GE Capital exit plan expenses in the nine months to September 30, 2017, the estimate of $23B has already been exceeded, and there can be no certainty these costs will not continue to be incurred. The projected additional amounts of $200M in 4th quarter 2017 and $300M in each of 2018 and 2019 might not eventuate, based on the abovementioned GE management guidance, but bear in mind there has already been an overrun.

Using my ScenarioOneViewTM approach I have been able to update and illustrate the effect of changes in assumptions on projections of earnings and EPS for GE, the company. The next step is to extend the approach to a GE shareholder's investment in shares of the company. TABLE 7 below projects rates of return for an investment in GE shares, under various assumptions.

TABLE 7

TABLE 7 is constructed to allow changes to assumptions in certain cells (color coded turquoise) which directly affect output cells (color coded yellow) with consequential changes to other cells throughout the model, including share price, dividend payout ratio, IRR etcetera. TABLE 8 below shows the effect of a 20% fall in share price associated with a 20% cut in the quarterly dividend to $0.20 per share, with dividend growing again at 5% per year commencing 2019.

TABLE 8

As can be seen from a comparison between TABLES 7 and 8, the 20% reduction in share price causes a fall from $23.83 to $19.06. The projected dividend payout ratio at end of 2019 reduces from 84.3% to 68.1%. Assuming the share price remains constant at $19.06, the projected IRR through end of 2019 increases slightly from 4.27% to 4.29%, and the projected P/E ratio at end of 2019 reduces from 19.3 to 15.4. TABLE 9 below assumes changes to net income assumptions and allows for some share price growth following the 20% reduction per TABLE 8.

TABLE 9

TABLE 9 projection changes assume 10% higher non GAAP income in 2019 and a reduction of 10% in non GAAP adjustments and share price growth of 1.5% per quarter through end of 2019, in addition to the changed assumptions in TABLE 8. From TABLE 9, it can be seen these additional changes to assumptions result in projections for the share price at end of 2019 increasing to $21.50, a dividend yield of 3.91%, a dividend payout ratio of 59.9%, a P/E ratio of 15.3, and an IRR of 9.45% through end of 2019.

What Investors Can Gain From Projections

It is important to distinguish between the drivers of investment performance for an investor (share price, dividends, share repurchases, and P/E ratios), and the performance of the management of the company in increasing earnings which support an increasing share price and the payment of dividends, and share repurchases. The display of models and capabilities for running scenarios is limited within an article. I continue to work on feasibility of setting up a Seeking Alpha Marketplace with a link to a website where subscribers could gain access to interactive models. If you wish to keep abreast of my progress in this area please press the "Follow" button. If you have any questions please feel free to contact me direct through the Seeking Alpha messaging system

Summary And Update On Hold Or Fold Conclusions Following 3rd Quarter Conference Call

Dividend -

The dividend may or may not be cut, but share repurchases will almost certainly be curtailed. Further sales proceeds of up to $20B of assets are expected in 2018. Maintaining the current dividend level would be a suitable use for these funds. Nicholas Ward, in his article today, provides a number of sound reasons why a dividend cut might be forthcoming. But, cutting the dividend (with a likely negative impact on the share price) and using asset sale funds for share repurchases at the lower share price, to boost EPS, would not be a good look, in my opinion .

Much needed simplification of the financial reporting -

From the new CFO at the 3rd quarter earnings call,

We've got great franchise businesses but we are really focused on how do we really simplify the company and create the right clarity and contract for value creation. We need to make the company far less complex and we've got to bring a much deeper level of operating rigor. I am also re-evaluating our metrics and reporting. And I'll take you through that in more detail on November 13 but as some examples, we will be moving off of the industrial and vertical's EPS reporting. We will conform the GE definition to industry standard on free cash flow and we are really looking at how we can report in a much cleaner way, just a much simpler presentation of what you see. I'd kind of call it back to the basics approach. Consistency and transparency but with data that you can digest. And I want your feedback here but that's the target.

Simplification would be welcome, and I may well write a separate article on the subject, given the invitation for feedback from the new CFO.

Earnings projections -

I continue to believe GE has some really excellent businesses with a great future. The fact the projections in TABLE 4 show the feasibility of Aviation, Healthcare and Renewable Energy providing ~7% overall earnings growth, even if the remainder of the segments show no earnings growth at all, is illuminating. If the other segments can start to show growth, that is something to watch out for. As I have said before, there are areas of the financials, such as the loss making GE Capital that remain largely a mystery to me. I had hoped the situation would become clearer over the next six months, but based on comments in the 3rd quarter earnings call it appears that will be more like eighteen months as the restructuring and asset sales continue. Earnings will also be impacted, timing wise, by changes in accounting standards for accounting for equity investments (Baker Hughes A GE Company (BHGE) is impacted) and timing of revenue recognition. The latter change is expected to delay recognition of revenue and will require restatement downwards of 2017 earnings reported under the current standard.

Hold Or Fold -

I hope and believe the models I have constructed may be of use to readers in monitoring the situation and determining, based on their own projections, whether GE is a hold or fold. These models are of course most valuable when they can be used in an interactive manner to test any number of variations to scenarios and seeing the projected outcomes immediately. I continue to work on feasibility of setting up a Seeking Alpha Marketplace with a link to a website where subscribers could gain access to interactive models. If you wish to keep abreast of my progress in this area please press the "Follow" button. If you have any questions please feel free to contact me direct through the Seeking Alpha messaging system.

