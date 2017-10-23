35 'Safer' Dividend MoPay S-M-L Dogs Gasp At High Arctic Energy Gushing October Gains

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safe" S-M-L MoPay stocks projected 21.48% more gain than that from $5K invested in all ten.

"Safer" MoPay stocks also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, and dividend growth, to reinforce their dividend promises. None were discarded in this October screening due to negative annual-returns.

35 of 95 Monthly Paying (MoPay) Small-Mid-Large Cap US & Canadian Dividend stocks were tagged "safer" for showing positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend yields 10/20/17.





Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Assert Top Ten S-M-L 'Safer' Dividend MoPay Dog Stocks Net 13.4% to 54% Gains By October, 2018

Three of the ten top-gain 'safe' dividend MoPay dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) based on analyst 1 year target prices, were verified as being among the ten highest yielders for the coming year. So the dog-selection strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 30% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018 were:

High Arctic Energy Services (OTCPK:HGHAF)[HWO.TO] netted $541.28 per estimates from five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 107% more than the market as a whole.

Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF)[AX.UN.TO] netted $252.46 based on target price estimates from eleven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF)[DR.TO] netted $246.32 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from seven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Plaza Retail (PAZRF)[PLZ.UN.TO] netted $226.01 based on a target price from seven analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% less than the market as a whole.

Callidus Capital (OTC:CCAOF)[CBL.TO] netted $217.57 based on dividends and the median target price estimate from two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 180% more than the market as a whole.

Alaris Royalty (OTC:ALARF)[AD.TO] netted $203.70 based on estimates from nine analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

Slate Retail REIT (SRRTF)[SRT.UN.TO] netted $182.94 based on mean target price estimates from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (FC.TO) netted $165.40 based a median target price estimates from two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% opposite the market as a whole.

EPR Properties (EPR) netted $156.60, based mean target price estimates from ten analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% more than the market as a whole.

True North Commercial [TNT.UN.TO] netted $134.11 based mean target price estimates from two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 23.26% on $1k invested in each of these ten "Safer" S-M-L MoPay dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best termed, "underdogs".

35 of 95 October S-M-L Cap MoPay Dividend Dogs Showed Positive Returns And Cash Flow Yields Greater Than Their Dividend Yields

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 95 S-M-L cap MoPay stocks from which the 35 were sorted. You see below the list that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 35 monthly pay dividend dogs report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column labeled "SafeMargin".

Financial guarantees however are easily over-ruled by a board of directors managing company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Prospect Capital (PSEC) reduced its dividend from $.111 To $.083 as of January 2015. Also, American Capital Agency (AGNC) announced July 27, 2015 a reduction of its $.20 monthly shareholder payout to $.18 as of September. A more recent example is dividend reductions by Capitala Finance (CPTA) from $0.207 per month in December 2015 to $0.157 in January 2016 and a further reduction to $0.13 per month in October 2016. Having departed the list, Fifth Street Finance (FSC), trimmed its $0.06 monthly dividend per share to $0.02 as of March, 2017 and then descended to a $0.02 Quarterly dividend in June 2017. Allied firm, Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Capital (FSFR) also departed the MoPay convention in March. Also past listee Wheeler Realty Investment Trust (WHLR) announced an 8/1 reverse split culminating in retreating to a Q-Pay mode for their shareholder disbursements in April. Since August, 2016 Tahoe Resources (TAHO) has failed to pay its monthly shareholder stipend.

Seven Business Sectors Showed Up With "Safer" Equities Paying Monthly Dividends For October

Seven of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the thirty-five equities with "safer" October dividends. Those were from: real estate (14); financial services (8); consumer cyclical (7); healthcare (1); Utilities (1); energy (2); Industrials (1); Basic Materials (0); Communication Services (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Technology (0).

The first three sectors named on the list above composed the top ten.

Dog Metrics Dug Out Big Bargains In Smaller MoPay "Safer" Stocks

Ten "Safe" top All-Cap U.S. MoPay dividend stocks per October 20 YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated (11) 5 Lowest Priced of Ten Monthly Pay Dividend Dogs To Deliver 13.43% VS. (12) 11.06% Net Gains from All Ten By October, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten MoPay kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 21.48% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The sixth lowest priced "safer" MoPay dog, Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 25.25%.

Lowest priced five "safe" MoPay dividend dogs as of October 20 were: True North Commercial (TNT.UN.TO); Prospect Capital (PSEC); Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF);Callidus Capital (OTC:CCAOF); Orchid Island Capital (ORC), with prices ranging from $6.32 to $10.29.

Higher priced five "safe" all-cap MoPay dogs for October 20 were: Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF); Stellus Capital Investment (SCM); Solar Senior Capital (SUNS); AGNC Investment (AGNC); ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), whose prices ranged from $11.01 to $27.13.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest MoPay dog dividend stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

