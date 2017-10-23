Supervalu: Muddled Operations Disguise Strength

The fall at Supervalu (SVU) has been nothing short of precipitous, with earnings multiples compressed to historic levels. The company is facing pressures from all sides, with the collapse being driven by a variety of factors: deeply negative investor sentiment on the state of the grocery business, broad concerns on Supervalu's chosen method of dealing with the new challenging landscape (leverage-fueled consolidation), management doubling down on wholesale operations, and the accelerated wind-down of the services agreement with Albertson's. As a result, the market is quick to look over positives in current earnings, as well as solid news in regards to acquisition integration. All told, the sell-off here has gone on way too long, and I see significant upside to shares (65%) to be realized over the next two years.

Quick Refresher On Supervalu Operations, Changing Firm Dynamics

Supervalu is the largest publicly-traded wholesale grocery distributor (also some logistics services and service solutions), with the company also operating a relatively small (and currently unprofitable) Retail division, which operates under a few regional names that some readers might be familiar with (Cub Foods, Hornbacher's, Farm Fresh are three likely candidates).

The grocery business has undergone significant change in recent years. Concerns over deflation remain rampant, as well as pressure on cost inflation (wages, real estate). In the key urban/suburban market footholds of America, major players are fighting for market share via any method of differentiation they can find: omnichannel shopping, in-store "experiences" (coffee bars, wine tasting), organic/local fare offerings, prepared foods. It's a cutthroat world, and one that is very dynamic. Grocery has gotten a lot of press lately, but some topics don't get spoken about often, particularly rural America. For the giants in the grocery industry (Wal-Mart (WMT), Kroger (KR), Target (TGT)), there is no value in trying to build stores in these areas; population density simply doesn't make sense. Many end markets talk about the costs of serving the "last mile"; the short, but often costly and complicated, distance between regional distribution and the customer. Even for wizards of logistics like Wal-Mart, it just doesn't fit the business model to try to serve everyone; if you can spend half the money but hit 90% of potential customers, why spend billions chasing the remaining 10%? Market saturation has been reached in the opinion of most players. Wal-Mart has averaged less than 2% net growth in its store count over the past three years; the company opened just 88 new stores in fiscal 2017, compared to an overall store count of 11,700 - and some of these stores are not even located in the domestic United States. Kroger opened just 18 net stores last year, compared to an overall footprint of 2,796 locations. If the big guys wanted to compete in rural America, they would have done so long ago.

Everyone has to eat - so someone has to serve these rural markets. In nearly all cases, these are small, regionally-operated local chains; often family businesses. Maybe they just have one location, maybe they have three or four, even ten. However, no matter how you cut it, these operators do not have to get their own wholesale source for the products they sell, and then they tack on an applicable margin to make their profit. I don't want to make it out like it is all sunshine and rainbows in rural America - it definitely isn't - but this isn't going to be a business that is going to be as hard hit as other areas of consumer retail in my opinion. Roughly 70% of Supervalu wholesale sales are directed towards these kind of operations, with the other 30% more specialty niche suburban/urban suppliers (e.g., The Fresh Market). Customer tenure is long; of the company's top 25 customers, two thirds have had Supervalu as a supplier for more than twenty years; 84% more than ten.

At the end of the day, facts are pretty clear. The big money in retail is not interested in competing within rural America. As the largest wholesale supplier, Supervalu is the best positioned to supply the small grocery stores that continue to service this area of the market. I think the moat here is pretty concrete; the question just becomes whether or not the common equity is a good deal at current prices or not, or if shareholders are at risk of getting wiped out completely (e.g., Chapter 11 bankruptcy).

Company Vision, Recent Solid Business Results In Wholesale

When Mark Gross took over as CEO of SUPERVALU roughly eighteen months ago, he outlined his vision that the company could become the supplier of choice for consumable product distribution; growth to come via both new customer adds and acquisitions. The company has been wildly successful in these endeavors. The company acquired Unified Grocers for $390mm, with guidance from management that contribution will be roughly $70mm in EBITDA run-rate through the end of this year, with more cost synergies coming ($60mm guided by year three). This gives the company a relevant west coast distribution network; prior to this transaction, Supervalu had no operations west of North Dakota. Now, it has access to the hot Californian/Oregon markets, as well as Unified Grocer's expertise in private brands, particularly specialty areas like organic or ethnic. Concurrent with fiscal Q2 2018 results, Supervalu also announced the acquisition of Associated Grocers of Florida, which supplies not only Florida, but also the Caribbean and Central/South America as well. Cost there was $180mm (roughly $23mm in EBITDA), but guidance is for $16mm in synergies to be realized over the next two years. Yes, there will be integration/transaction costs with folding in these operations. But these two acquisitions give the company a fully national presence, and I believe the roll-up strategy here has merit.

Wholesale operational results have been incredibly positive. Excluding Unified Grocers (so a measure of organic growth), wholesale sales were up 12.5% y/y in fiscal Q2 2018. Excluding onboards of new customer wins, wholesale still grew mid-single digits; that points to healthy wins of contract expansions within the existing customer pool as well. There was some margin compression; $82mm in EBITDA in the most recent quarter (2.99% EBITDA margin), versus $61mm the year prior (3.52% EBITDA margin), but a large portion of this relates to the wind-down of the TSA agreement (guided towards $30mm of high margin EBITDA impact in fiscal 2018), as well as the sale of Save-A-Lot late last year and the resulting customer and services agreement, which had historically been booked as intercompany sales and therefore excluded from EBITDA calculation. Earnings are much cleaner this year, given interest expense is down, and GAAP pre-tax earnings are up well. By and large, this was an excellent quarter for the wholesale business in my opinion; one that will only naturally get better as initial transaction/integration expenses taper off and synergies between the businesses are extracted.

Retail Segment Woes, Potential Means Of Raising Capital

Retail continues to be a sore point. Identical store sales in Q2 comped negative 3.5%, primarily driven by declining foot traffic (average tickets were up). The company booked a $42mm asset impairment charge (the Retail segment carries no goodwill currently); excluding that charge, operating loss was $16mm, compared to $8mm the year prior (which excludes store closing costs). The decrease in earnings was due to lower gross margin from higher promotional activity, as well as loss of leverage due to lower net sales.

Management has outlined a number of triggers to improve results, primarily by pushing higher margin products that have been seeing growth across the grocery industry. This includes prepared meals, free form and organic offerings, and pushing private brands. In a similar vein, the company is building out its e-commerce infrastructure, particularly in regards to integrating United Grocer's digital group, specifically to enhance its website and mobile offerings. Tying into the e-commerce line of thought, Supervalu has extended its contract with Instacart, which provide the backbone build-out of store coupons and loyalty rewards into the company's web offerings. I've been disappointed in results in the company's Retail division, but acknowledge that management expertise now lies elsewhere.

There are some levers to pull here; management has stated its willingness to engage in sale/leaseback transactions as a means to raise capital given the favorable operating environment. Currently, the company leases 10mm square feet for its stores, paying $96mm in total lease expense last year, or $9.60/square foot. Supervalu owns 1,896,000 square feet directly. Assuming broadly similar prices per square foot between its owned and leased properties, as well as a 6% cap rate (conservative, cap rates have been sub 6% since 2016) Supervalu could raise $300mm in proceeds through a sale/leaseback transaction. Proceeds could be used to retire relatively high cost debt (such as the $350mm of 7.75% notes due 2022) or pay down the company's senior secured term loan (5.5%, matures March 2019); financial covenants on the company's SSTL preclude it from using the funds for anything other than debt paydown or reinvestment (no stock repurchases, etc.). Additionally, perhaps a chain or two would be interested in buying a brand or two for the assets at the right price; Kroger has bought regional operators in the past (Roundy's Supermarkets in Wisconsin, Mariano's in Chicago), and it, or another chain, could be interested in some of the assets here, particularly the Mid-Atlantic assets (Shopper's, Farm Fresh, Shop 'n Save, 114 store count) that management has guided it has little interest in investing in. If Supervalu is intent on making this a pure play wholesale distribution company, let's go all the way and really push the focus there.

TSA Agreement Impact, Fiscal 2019 Estimates

For context, in connection with the sale of Albertson's in 2013, Supervalu entered into a transitional services agreement ("TSA") with AB Acquisition LLC, the acquirer. Under the agreement, Supervalu provided ongoing services and logistics to the company to keep the business up and running. This was extended several times, but now Supervalu expects these TSAs to be substantially complete by October of 2018. This has been a highly profitable agreement for Supervalu that has been undergoing a slow bleed for some time, currently representing $80-85mm in EBITDA (15-20% of EBITDA guidance). There are some short-term extension opportunities should Albertson's choose to tap that option, but at this point, its best to assume a complete wind-down. The market took this accelerated TSA agreement as negative, despite no impact to fiscal 2018 guidance. I would have assumed most of the market foresaw this going away over the next year or two. There are other outsourced management agreements (the company recently won a contract with Jerry's Foods in Q2), but none with the margins or size of the Albertson's agreement.

Current Fiscal 2018 guidance is for adjusted EBITDA of $475-495mm, which was reaffirmed during the recent call. Supervalu did cut its guidance for net earnings from continuing operations, but this has nothing to do with business weakness; that measure is before transaction and integration costs, and given the recent Associated Grocers of Florida acquisition, higher costs are going to be felt there. Looking forward to fiscal 2019, investors can expect another $80mm in negative EBITDA impact from the wind-down of the TSA agreement, which will be balanced out by a full year of contribution from Unified Grocers, plus associated synergies (incremental $50-60mm), as well as contribution from Unified Grocers of Florida ($26mm). On the net, this will be about a wash. I fully expect initial EBITDA guidance from the company to be substantially similar to fiscal 2018 guidance. Investors will need to look past margins; the loss of the Albertson's TSA, as well as a move to wholesale, is going to drive consolidated margins down. This isn't a symptom of business weakness - just the nature of an evolving business model towards low margin, but consistently profitable, wholesaling.

Leverage remains under control. Post close of the most recently announced acquisition, net debt will be in the $1,700mm range, or 3.5x net debt/EBITDA. For those concerned with pension/post-retirement debt liabilities, that adds roughly another half turn of leverage. As mentioned, there are plenty of levers for the company to pull if the company gets into a crunch (asset sales, sale/leaseback, etc.), as well as $790mm in available credit on the revolving ABL facility. The company's bonds have largely shrugged off recent weakness, with the 7.75% senior notes due 2022 trading at 97 cents on the dollar, which is largely indicative of how comfortable institutional investors are with the value here, which does tie into the equity markets to some degree. Nonetheless, the unsecured bonds are not investment grade (secured term is however), which is indicative of the risk here, including on the equity. Much like the bonds, I think the stock would see some healthy expansion if leverage came down and interest coverage improved, either by debt paydown or by incremental margin improvement in the wholesale business.

At a $2,006mm enterprise value as of today, the company trades at 4x EV/EBITDA - substantially less than the multiples paid for recent acquisitions even. Comps are thin, but most traditional grocery players (e.g., Kroger) are trading at 6-8x EBITDA multiples currently. The entire sector is due for a little bit of a bump in my opinion, but Supervalu has some strong levers it can pull to unlock value. I expect some sort of sale/leaseback transaction (or an outright sale) of some of its retail real estate over the next year in order to bring down leverage concerns. From a risk perspective, equityholders would likely see little recovery in the event of a bankruptcy, but tangible book value has been making marked improvements over the past several years, particularly after the Save-A-Lot asset sale.

I think there is an easy case to be made for $550mm in EBITDA by fiscal 2020, driven by continued wholesale revenue growth wins (mid-single digits). At a 6x EBITDA multiple, that points to 65% upside, or $24.75/share. Believe it or not, that is still substantially below current Street consensus, with the average sell-side analyst holding a price target north of $30.00/share still. There is a lot of valuable infrastructure here, and I don't believe the company's wholesale operations are as distressed as many seem to believe. With a little less distraction on internal issues (retail, the TSA expiration), as well as some moderation in an aggressively negative outlook by the market on regional consumer grocery fundamentals, this could turn into a big winner. Nonetheless, it is an asymmetric risk/reward position - the business model is either going to work or it is not - and needs to be sized appropriately for investor risk tolerance.

