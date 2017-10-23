Google: One Billion Stake In Lyft Brings Striking Gains

Prospect that Lyft will undertake an early IPO to further boost the value of Google's holding

Funding should approximate to 18% shareholding in the transportation network company, representing a $1.8 billion asset based on current valuation, and so providing an immediate accounting profit

Capital Risk Protection

A capital injection of $1 billion into Lyft by a consortium led by Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), announced on October 19 2017, is a strategic waypoint in Google's catalogue of technology-based venture capital funding, and promises significant return to holders of Google's stock.

CapitalG, a venture capital arm of Alphabet, arranged the funding for the transportation network company, and because the cash injection raises Lyft's valuation to $10 billion from the previous figure of $6.9 billion, Google's consortium has already achieved de facto capital risk protection.

Previously, when General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) injected $500 million into Lyft in 2016, this bought them a 9% stake in the company. Therefore by extension holders of Google may expect that the Google consortium secured approximately 18% of Lyft's shares in this latest financing round, worth $1.8 billion at present valuation, and thereby achieving an immediate 80% paper return on investment for the funders.

A Forthcoming IPO

Beyond this, the medium term ROI for Google's funding is in prospect even more attractive. Lyft is anticipated to undertake an IPO in 2018, and is under some time pressure to do so if it seeks to go to market before Uber and so set a benchmark for a transportation network offering. The price of Lyft's shares will in probability jump significantly on open of market trading, based not least on Google's participation in the company, and showing another sizable paper profit for Google.

Uber, Lyft's larger rival, while planning a public offering, has been slowed in this regard by recent public relations disasters, beginning when a group of investors engineered the departure earlier in 2017 of Travis Kalanick, Uber's co-founder and former CEO, amidst allegations that he was unsuited to lead the company. Timing is everything.

Uber's new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, has nonetheless declared his intention to undertake an IPO in the next 18 to 36 months, and this should spur Lyft to take early action in order to be the first to go public in order to reap the benefit of initial investor enthusiasm for transportation networks.

Influence Over Purchasing And Leasing

Clearly, though, Google's primary interests relating to the Lyft stake are both those of long-term ROI accruing from Lyft's operations, and the synergistic technological and commercial benefit of combining a transportation network with Google's commitment to autonomous autos in the form of its Waymo company.

As a large and defined pool of vehicle purchasers and lessees, Waymo and other car manufacturers who utilize Waymo's autonomous technology will have preferred pre-decisional access to Lyft operators with a view to influencing their vehicle purchasing and leasing decisions. Estimates place Lyft as having in excess of 1.5 million drivers worldwide.

As to the discrete long term growth prospects for a well-funded Lyft, they are distinctly positive when considered in the context of the company's market. Lyft claims that just "0.5% of miles traveled in the U.S. happen on ride-share networks”, leaving great scope for market development. In early 2017, Uber held an 84% share of the U.S. ride hailing market, declining to 77% in May as users migrated to Lyft. However, even with a minority share, Lyft has very significant revenue potential because of the sheer size of the as yet largely undeveloped market it serves.

Speed Technology Evolution

Waymo should benefit technologically from a partnership with Lyft, just as General Motors and Jaguar-LandRover envisage through their earlier buy-ins to the company. Integration of cutting edge autonomous vehicle technology into Lyft's fleet aims to speed and refine the evolution of that technology as the autonomous auto manufacturers compile a reservoir of big application data with which to evaluate and improve their systems.

In speaking of Waymo, Google's funding of Lyft will also hedge the risk of monies the company has already invested in Uber, particularly in light of the suit filed against Uber by Waymo in February 2017 for alleged misappropriation of Waymo's Lidar technology concerning the use of pulsed laser light to measure distance. In 2013, Google invested $258 million in Uber.

By investing in both of the major participants in the transportation network market, Google is additionally hedging its bet as to which of the companies will ultimately prove dominant in the space, and is garnering the maximum amount of end-user business from the transportation network segment.

Conclusion

In sum, the investment in Lyft by the Google consortium meets objectives of investment risk reduction, prospective high ROI, synergistic benefits flowing from Lyft's application of Waymo's autonomous technology, and the market-specific hedging of funds already invested in Uber. Consequently, investors in Google should welcome this positive step.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.