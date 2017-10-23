Apple: Should You Buy The Dip?

Source: digitaltrends.com



Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares came under pressure late last week as reports of weaker than expected iPhone 8 sales materialized. On Thursday, Apple shares gave up about 3% or roughly $25 billion of the company’s value. On Friday, AAPL traded up over 1% intraday, yet gave up most of the gains to close essentially flat on the session. Currently, the stock sits about 5.5% below its all-time high of $165 a share.



So, with iPhone 8 sales seemingly in trouble should investors expect more downside in Apple shares or is buying the dip the preferred strategy?



Should Investors be Surprised About “Weak iPhone 8 Upgrades”?



Given the fact that the iPhone 8 is so similar to the iPhone 7 should it really be a surprise to investors that the iPhone 8 model “is not being upgraded to as much as expected”? Fundamentally, there is nothing wrong with Apple or its products, demand is not dropping off and supply is not being disrupted. The iPhone 8 may simply be too similar to the iPhone 7 to spark the desired interest. The iPhone 8 looks the same, feels the same, is a bit heavier actually. The new model charges wirelessly and can charge up a bit quicker than the 7, has a glass back instead of an aluminum casing, and has a slightly faster processor. However, those are the main differences, aside from that, it is pretty much the same phone.



Let's Take a Look at the “Big Picture”



Instead of focusing so much on the iPhone 8, which is basically a slight upgrade to the iPhone 7, investors may want to focus their attention on the November 3rd launch of the iPhone X. After all, why upgrade to the 8, which is essentially largely the same as the iPhone 7, and the 6 for that matter, when you can wait 6 weeks and upgrade to the new and improved iPhone X?



The iPhone X has the potential to become an epic product for Apple. The new iPhone sports a significantly upgraded design, improved capabilities, as well as innovative new features. Moreover, the latest iPhone could become a game-changing product for Apple, as the iPhone X has the potential to propel sales to new all-time highs, and could further empower Apple to continue to seize market share from Samsung (SSNLF) and other popular Android devices in the smartphone segment.

Should iPhone X’s High Price be of Concern?



There is no denying it, the new iPhone will be relatively expensive by traditional standards. The starting 64 GB model will sell at just under $1,000 in the U.S., with a starting price of $999 for the 64 GB model, and the 256 GB version will have a $1,149 price tag. At first glance, this is quite a bit higher than the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models. The base 64 GB iPhone 8 is priced at $699, and $849 for the 256 GB model, and the iPhone 8 Plus is priced at $799 for the 64GB base model and $949 for the 256 GB version. Essentially consumers will have to pay an extra $300, for the X model in relation to the iPhone 8 and an extra $200 in relation to the 8 Plus.



Source: theverge.com



So, is it Worth it?



First off, to put things in perspective it is important to acknowledge a few key factors. Number one, over the years consumers have been conditioned to accept high sticker prices when it comes to quality smartphones. The original iPhone was priced at $499 for the 4 GB phone and the 8 GB model was $599 when the revolutionary device first debuted in 2007. Before that time such prices were largely unheard of in the cellphone market, yet the device became a wild success regardless.



Since then consumers have gradually become accustomed to paying more and more for their smartphones because today’s smartphone is so much more than just a phone. It is a computer, a perfect gateway to the internet, a multiplatform communications device, a camera, a camcorder, a planner, an organizer, a gaming platform, a fashion statement and so much more.



Number two, consumers rarely pay 100% out of pocket for their phones in developed markets. For example, the overwhelming majority of shoppers in the U.S. purchase their phones in accordance with a 30, or a 24-month interest-free contract. Therefore, if we compare the difference in price given these metrics the iPhone X will cost consumers an additional $10 per month in relation to the iPhone 8 and just an extra $6.67 a month in relation to the iPhone 8 Plus.



Source: macworld.com



Number three, Apple appears to have knocked it out of the park, as the iPhone X is noticeably more compact than the 8 Plus model yet manages to have a larger screen. The iPhone 8 has a 4.7-inch screen, the 8 Plus has a 5.5-inch screen and the X has an impressive 5.8-inch screen. Other noticeable differences include higher resolution, Face ID, improved sensors, as well as innovative new software features, in one word the phone is “brilliant”.



Apple’s Holiday Season



What makes this upcoming holiday season special for Apple is that the iPhone X won’t have to compete with a new product from Samsung. In fact, the S9 is projected to be released in March 2018, which gives Apple a huge advantage going into this holiday shopping season. The closest competing products Samsung has are the S8 and S8+ models, yet, these phones have been out for about 6 months now and have been competing on even ground with the iPhone 7/7 Plus, now they also have the iPhone 8 and the 8 Plus to contend with. This appears to leave the iPhone X without a competing product from Samsung for the shopping season, and this is precisely why this holiday season may be a record-breaking one for Apple, fit for the history books.



iPhone Sales in Key Areas



We can see that Windows phones are losing market share across the board, so are “others”, iPhones and Android devices are the only game in town and we can see that iPhone sales are gathering significant steam in many areas. In 2017 yoy iPhone sales were up by 4.7% in the U.S. to an impressive 34%, in Japan iPhone sales were up by an astounding 7.8% yoy to 48.4%, in Australia sales went up by 5.6%, in Spain by 1.5%, in Italy by 1.3%, in Germany by .5%. The only modestly significant yoy decline appears to be in France with a yoy decline to the tune of -2.7%. Another important factor is that these figures do not take into account the peak sales Apple will see in the latter half of the year with its new iPhones.



Source: 9to5mac.com



AAPL Fundamental and Technical Overview



Another positive element concerning Apple shares is that the company is relatively inexpensive, especially in relation to the broader market.



Forward P/E: 14.45

S&P 500 P/E: 25.68

Profit Margin: 20.87%

Quarterly Revenue Growth yoy: 7.2%

Quarterly Earnings Growth yoy: 11.8%

Revenue: $223.51 Billion

Net Income: $46.65 Billion



52 Week Change: 32.58%

Short % of Float: 0.77%

Dividend Yield: 1.61%



The fundamental analysis suggests that Apple stock is relatively inexpensive from a P/E perspective, especially when comparing the company’s valuation to the overall S&P 500. The company has a very impressive 20% profit margin on massive revenues that are amongst the highest of any company in the world. Furthermore, the company has a very healthy revenue growth and an even more impressive profit growth, indicating that business momentum is very robust at Apple.



The extremely favorable underlying fundamentals help explain the positive energy in AAPL as the shares are up nearly 33% over the last year. The short interest is very low, suggesting that “smart money” investors have no interest in shorting Apple stock. Lastly, the dividend rate appears health, yet, with such high revenues and earnings, the dividend could be raised higher in the near future which could serve as an additional catalyst to propel AAPL higher.



The 1-year chart appears quite constructive for Apple. The upward trend seems well intact, both the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages are on an upward trajectory, the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time, and none of the technical indicators appear to be setting off any major alarm bells at this time. Judging by the chart AAPL is likely to continue its upward path after a brief price adjustment or a short consolidation phase.



Source: stockcharts.com



Threats do Exist



Certain threats do exist for Apple and the sales of its new iPhone. The primary threat is a remote possibility that the iPhone X would not be adopted as enthusiastically as anticipated by smartphone consumers. The absence of a home button and the drastically different design could possibly push away some Apple users who have become fond of the familiarity older devices tend to offer. However, this perhaps is why the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus may still become useful this holiday season, as the fans of the older design will be able to upgrade to these models instead of switching to the X.



Also, the high price tag pertaining to the iPhone X has some potential to "shock" consumers, especially in those markets where interest-free contracts are not available. Nevertheless, this is unlikely to be of considerable concern, as Apple derives the majority of its revenues from developed markets, which typically don't require consumers to pay 100% out of pocket for smartphone devices. In addition, those consumers who cannot or will not dish out $999 or more for the new iPhone can always purchase iPhone 8 or 7 models. Either way, it appears that Apple will receive massive amounts of revenues from its iPhone lineup this holiday season, even if it comes through multiple revenue streams.



The Bottom Line



Apple is a relatively cheap, growing company with favorable fundamentals that is about to introduce one of its most innovative products in a very long time, the iPhone X. Moreover, the introduction of its newest iPhone appears to be impeccably timed to take maximum advantage of the upcoming holiday season, during which the new iPhone may be largely unrivaled as the ultimate smartphone of choice for consumers. Thus, Apple has the opportunity to rake in record revenues and produce record-gbreaking profits in the fourth quarter due to the probability of extremely high demand for the iPhone X. Therefore, market participants may want to buy the dip in AAPL, as shares are likely to climb significantly higher into year’s end.



Due to the positive developments regarding Apple's launch of a drastically redesigned iPhone just in time for the holiday season we are revising our year-end price target for AAPL to $178.



