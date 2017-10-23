Tesla Flexes Its Muscles

Tesla's (TSLA) several widening moats are still under-appreciated by nearsighted bears, so I recently handed them a pair of glasses:

I illustrated in Tesla's Growing Moat how Tesla "manufactured the chicken" with its Supercharger network, so the egg can come out, but as if that wasn't enough, I described in Should You Sell GM? how Tesla has a lead on autonomous driving technology by having already collected billions of miles of data, which is at least three orders of magnitude higher than its competitors.

Did the bears listen? We'll find out soon enough with the upcoming release of short interest data. But at least some have recently wised up since they covered 3 million shares in just two weeks.

If you were not impressed by the Supercharger or Data moats, here's one more:

OTA Updates

The following exchange took place in General Motors' (GM) most recent earnings call:

Adam Michael Jonas - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC Hi. Just a couple of questions. First, so Tesla's been out with a car capable of OTA updates in firmware for about five years now. Now excluding Cruise, does GM currently sell any car capable of OTA updates of firmware? Mary? Mary Teresa Barra - General Motors Co. So on the updates. We have done over-the-air updates primarily to the OnStar system. We are in the process of deploying a new electrical architecture which is a pretty comprehensive undertaking, and that's well underway and being deployed as well as a whole new generation of infotainment systems. So you'll see us have that capability as we move forward. Right now it's pretty much limited to updates from an OnStar basis Adam Michael Jonas - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC So any view on timing of when that new architecture could be out that could enable the, obvious, ability for your fleet to learn and revenue opportunities that are within? What side of 2020 could that be, do you think? Mary Teresa Barra - General Motors Co. Before 2020.

The same analyst later went onto say that Tesla’s OTA updates make other vehicles "highly vulnerable to obsolescence," and I agree. By 2020, Tesla will have achieved Mary Barra's "pretty comprehensive undertaking," eight years in advance. In Elon Standard Time (the new "EST"), eight years is a lifetime.

As I noted in a recent article:

Elon Musk and Team always shoot for the moon, and sometimes hit, but sometimes miss, but they always land among stars. No. They land on Mars. No. They travel to another universe through a black hole, which has never been attempted, then come back in one piece, before their competitors even get out of bed. On the wrong side, if I may add.

So let's take a closer look at this yet another inter-universal travel Tesla accomplished while GM was busy planning for 2020, and while you were swiping through your Snapchat filters...

What are OTA Updates?

The acronym OTA stands for Over-The-Air. Similar to how you can update your iPhone's software with the click of a button, Tesla owners can download significant improvements to their cars overnight. In other words, the cars Tesla customers pay for today will improve over time.

Neat.

This concept is important, because it means that we cannot compare today's Tesla's to tomorrow's "competition," not only because the company will continue to introduce innovations in its new cars, but also because even today's Tesla's will be better in the future.

For example, in my August 2016 article titled Tesla Competition: GM Edition, in which I predicted many people would wait for the Model 3 instead of opting for GM's Volt or Bolt, which is exactly what happened, I compared Model 3s specs that were initially announced in March of 2016 to those of GM's cars at the time. This was naive of me, because not only the Model 3s rolling off the production line today are even better than the specs Tesla had announced in March of 2016, but also because today's Model 3s will incrementally improve even further in the coming years.

Sweet.

Not because this wrinkle makes my job as an analyst more difficult, but I don't have to worry about it anyway, because even today's Tesla's are better than tomorrow Mission Es, for another example, as I discussed in Tesla Killed The Tesla Killer: Porsche Edition back in September of 2016, and tomorrow's improved Tesla's will only be even better.

OTA Updates In Action

Tesla has been increasingly using this unmatched capability to its advantage:

On October 12, Tesla released a software update with new convenience features for Homelink and Camper Mode;

On October 21, Tesla reportedly unlocked extra power in older Model S and X 75D vehicles – cutting a second off 0-60 mph acceleration ;

; On October 22, Tesla released new update to enable full speed automatic emergency braking for Autopilot 2.5.

And this is just in the last two weeks.

Risks To My Analysis

First, there is always a risk of a Silicon Valley maverick suddenly coming out of stealth mode. George Hotz's comma.ai, for example, made the rounds in early 2016 with a potentially low-cost solution to Level 5 autonomous driving. If a start-up can somehow accelerate traditional automakers' ability to update firmware over the air, this would shrink Tesla's moat.

Second, as I explained above, Tesla sometimes falls behind its out-of-this-world goals and timelines. If Tesla's pace of innovation slows down substantially, then traditional automakers may be able to partner with software-savvy companies and eventually catch up.

Bottom Line

Tesla is pulling ahead of its "competition" with each installed Supercharger, with each mile its customers drive, and with each OTA update. And this is the last time I use the words "Tesla" and "competition" in the same sentence.

