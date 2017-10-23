IBM Is At An Inflection Point

Photo credit

It is no secret that I haven’t really been a huge fan of IBM (IBM), well, ever. I’ve found the company’s “strategy” of essentially ignoring the dying legacy business in favor of buybacks that aren't working and focusing instead on its strategic imperatives to be a losing battle. Indeed, you needn’t take my word for it; just have a look at the chart below. But upbeat Q3 earnings has the stock flying; is this finally the time to buy Big Blue?

We’ll begin with the chart and I think some really important technical progress has been made on a weekly basis. The stock is now well and truly clear of the 200DMA and while the line is still negatively sloped, its downward trajectory is slight. That implies that if buyers can keep the stock in excess of the line for just a couple of weeks, it should turn higher and would then offer up some support. This was evidenced for much of last year as the rising 200DMA was strong support and it could easily happen again.

In addition, the momentum indicators look very strong off of the earnings rally, with buy signals on all of them. The shorter term stochastics shows the buying started in earnest several weeks ago and the longer term MACD is confirming the move now. The RSI is even getting close to overbought territory on the weekly chart, something that hasn’t happened since very early on in 2017. All of these things imply buyers are out in force and they are all positive, pointing to potentially further gains.

So the chart looks great, but what about the fundamentals? This is where I’ve struggled in the past with IBM because even when it has produced some green shoots, the valuation gets out of hand around these levels. Indeed, the multi-year high for the stock sits at $179 and it was pummeled when it reached that level earlier this year. I’m clearly not the only one with valuation concerns but at the same time, I do see IBM making progress towards its goals.

Revenue and earnings were both basically flat in Q3 as IBM continues to struggle with the same problem it has for years now; the legacy business stinks and the strategic imperatives have to try and pick up the slack. That was the case yet again in Q3 and will be for some time to come until either the legacy business improves (history suggests this is unlikely) or the SI business becomes large enough that it can offset the losses of the legacy side. That last bit about the SI become large enough is actually close at hand and that’s very good news for IBM.

Over the last four quarters, SI revenue has accounted for 45% of IBM’s total. That’s significantly higher than it was a couple of years ago and part of my bear thesis all along has been that the SI business isn’t big enough to offset the losses of everything else. However, with years of SI growth and years of the legacy business shrinking, SI revenue is at the point where it could start producing total top line growth. We haven’t seen it yet but flat revenue is actually a decent result for IBM given its terrible performances for the past several years. It seems, therefore, that it may be time to look for actual growth on the top line in the coming years and that is something that is hugely important for the stock.

Analysts have IBM at -2% revenue this year and -1% next year but given the momentum in the SI business, that looks like it may be a bit pessimistic. I’m certainly not calling for mid-single digit gains or something for 2018 but I am asserting that it is possible that IBM could see positive revenue growth next year. It would take continued torrid growth in its SI revenue and for some of the bleeding to stop with everything else, but the pieces are in place. In other words, I cannot help but be less bearish than I have been in the past as the inflection point for revenue seems to be nigh.

The problem is that not only does IBM need revenue to improve, it needs margins to follow suit. Years of weak revenue has eroded operating margins and it happened yet again in Q3. This is something that is needed if IBM is to see more meaningful EPS growth than the low single digit estimates analysts have for the next few years, and higher revenue would certainly help. Legacy revenue continues to drag but if the share of revenue imperatives have continues to grow, we may just see profit improvement in the not-so-distant future. To be clear, there is no evidence of margin improvement yet, but it is something that could and should occur if indeed revenue is at an inflection point.

Importantly, FCF did rise YoY as a much smaller change in global financing receivables and reduced capex helped offset a sizable decline in operating cash flows. FCF was $2.5B in Q3 and that’s more than good enough considering capital returns were $2.3B in Q3. IBM is in a position to spend most of its FCF on capital returns given its strong balance sheet and continued FCF production, so I’m not concerned about its ability to continue to pay the dividend over time. And given that the yield is as juicy as it is, that’s another feather in the bulls’ cap.

So what do we make of all of this? We have a company with a legacy business that is wilting away but a growth business that is flying. This has been the case for years but at this point, the half of the business that is growing has the capability to overtake the portion that isn’t. That’s hugely important for the bull case and I think that is why the stock reacted the way that it did. IBM is at an important inflection point and if it can continue to grow the SI share of revenue, we could actually see revenue growth for the first time in a long time. It is important not to lose sight, however, of IBM’s weak margins because they need to improve as well. Higher revenue will help but a focus on costs is still paramount and not something IBM has experienced success with in the past.

This is not a stock that is going to fly higher because it still has some issues, but I’m no longer as bearish as I was. In fact, at less than 12 times next year’s earnings, I think IBM may actually be worth a look on the long side. The SI revenue situation, the chart, the yield and the valuation are all painting a rather positive picture to me and as much as I’m surprised to hear myself say it, I’m actually constructive on IBM at this point. I’m not all-out bullish because it still has some problems to work through but progress is undeniable and I can no longer defend being outright bearish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IBM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.