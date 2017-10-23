A Small Position In Energy Could Now Be Prudent

According to Schlumberger's (SLB) CEO Paal Kibsgaard, crude oil prices may be rising shortly due to a variety of factors. This article will look at the technical merits of such a prediction. Is it prudent to buy the United States Oil Fund LP (USO) or the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) at current prices?

As a shareholder of SLB, I was interested to hear the CEO's recent comments regarding crude oil prices. Kibsgaard gave three reasons why he thinks that crude oil prices could rebound. The first reason was falling crude stockpiles around the world. Secondly was the financial discipline of companies in the U.S. oil patch. The third reason was what he called likely production cuts by OPEC along with the general underinvestment in future crude oil output. The referenced article by Seeking Alpha generated many comments about the merits of Kibsgaard's comments, but his comments encouraged me to see if it was time to look at establishing a position in either USO or XLE to augment my current position in SLB.

When I invest in indices or funds I often use a long term technical approach mainly focusing on monthly moving averages such as the 6 and 10 month exponential moving averages. I find that using these monthly averages keeps me properly aligned with the long term trends. When the 6 month moving average is above the 10 month moving average the long term trend is bullish and I want to be long that index or fund. However, when the 6 month moving average is below the 10 month moving average that indicates a bearish market and I want to be short that market or on the sidelines until conditions improve. That is the trading methodology I use to manage my retirement assets outlined in my monthly series of articles. Charts 1 and 2 below show the USO and XLE respectively using my long term trading moving average methodology.

Chart 1 - Monthly Chart of USO

Focusing on Chart 1 a trader could have had a very successful short trade on USO using my crossover system starting in the second half of 2014 shorting USO in the $30 area. Looking at the chart a trader or investor can see that USO has been consolidating its move since early 2016. The moving averages are still in bearish alignment meaning that the 6 month moving average is below the 10 month moving average. Simply using this system would currently have me short or on the sidelines in regards to USO. Currently I have no position in USO.

Chart 2 - Monthly Chart of XLE

Focusing on Chart 2 above the reader can see there were a couple of very profitable trades using my trading methodology. Recently however, the moving average crossovers were not profitable as long term trends did not materialize. A trader using the crossover system was a victim of whipsaws. Whipsaws occur when the moving averages crossover and then cross back over a few months later. This causes a trader to lose money and can be very frustrating. Whipsaws happen in any moving average crossover system and are simply the cost of doing business using this approach.

The above two charts focus on the long term trends. Let's drill down (pun intended) to a shorter term picture to see if a starter position could be initiated in USO or XLE that would coincide with Kibsgaard's comments that crude oil prices will rise. For this purpose I like to use a 65 day moving average and a short term stochastic indicator. See Chart 3 below.

Chart 3 - USO with a 65 Day MA and Stochastics

The short term trade system is simple to use. First a trader needs to identify the trend using the 65 day moving average. Once the 65 day moving average is identified as rising on the chart the trader then uses the stochastics indicator to identify trades. When the stochastics indicator falls below the 20 level with a rising 65 day moving average a bullish trade is available. I would buy the first swing high on a daily chart once these parameters are met. Using Chart 3 above, the parameters were met in early October. You can also see several bearish trades were available April and in May. Bearish trades require the 65 day moving average to be sloping downward and then the short term stochastic indicator has to be above 80 indicating a short term overbought position. Once these bearish parameters are met I would then enter on the next daily swing low. The keys to this trade are to first wait for the 65 day moving average to be visibly trending higher or lower and then wait for the stochastic indicator to be in an oversold or an overbought position respectively. Only then does the trader enter a buy stop or sell stop order.

Chart 4 - XLE with a 65 Day MA and Stochastics

Looking at Chart 4 above a similar story unfolds. There were several short term bearish trades from April to August and now it appears the trend, at least in the short term, has changed from bearish to bullish. The parameters for a bullish trade have not yet appeared however because the stochastics indicator is not yet below 20 indicating an oversold condition. If that occurs while the 65 day moving average is trending higher a buy stop order could be placed.

What about Kibsgaard's comments? Do the charts confirm Kibsgaard's comments that crude oil prices are set to rise? If you believe that markets go through four distinct phases: accumulation, advance, distribution, and decline, then an argument could be made that USO is done with its multi-month decline and the accumulation phase has begun. That can be seen in the sideways movement in Chart 1. Smart money maybe accumulating positions in USO anticipating a major advance. More work needs to be done to USO before it is in an uptrend but Chart 4 shows that an uptrend may be beginning. The energy index XLE appears to be ready to trend higher. Chart 2 shows that the 6 and 10 month moving averages could be ready to have a bullish crossover as both of these moving averages are sloping higher. Looking at Chart 4, XLE is now trending higher short term and may soon have an oversold buying opportunity based on the stochastic indicator.

In conclusion, it makes since that energy stocks would lead crude oil prices higher or lower. Investors want to have positions in the energy companies prior to an advance in crude oil prices. The 6 and 10 month moving averages of XLE are both trending higher and maybe ready to be in bullish alignment. This lends merit to the idea of crude oil prices going higher in the near future supporting Kibsgaard's comments. Investors or traders may want to establish small positions in either USO or XLE the next time a bullish oversold condition presents itself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.