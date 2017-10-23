Baytex Energy Will Significantly Outperform Its Peers During The Coming Oil Bull Market

This leverage makes Baytex an ideal play for what I believe is an impending secular bull market in crude oil.

I look at recent price performance of Baytex Energy relative to both its peers and WTI to reveal how it offers significant leverage to rising oil prices.

As my followers are likely aware, I am of the opinion we are entering into a secular bull market in oil. My near-term case is discussed here, and this article by contributor Kirk Spano outlines a longer-term view. Positioning oneself long-term to maximize returns is key, and of the available universe of Canadian and U.S. E&P's, I believe Baytex Energy (BTE) offers the most significant leverage to rising oil prices with the most manageable risk.

I have written on the sources of Baytex's high beta to oil prices previously (it is a function Baytex's higher cost heavy oil exposure and large debt load). Today, I would like to quantify how Baytex performs relative to oil during recent rallies, as well address concerns that this high beta comes at too significant of a risk. This is a common concern I hear, that is derived from the fact that Baytex currently has a 2017 debt-to-cash flow ratio of 6, which leads its immediate peer group, only exceeded by Pengrowth (PGH) at 6.6 times cash flow.

Given Baytex's current undervaluation and the low-risk nature of its debt, I believe much of this beta to oil is in fact "free", coming in at significantly less risk than perceived by the consensus. Baytex also has a key advantage over many of its Canadian peers - at 51% of total production, Baytex has the second highest percentage of U.S.-based production of the Canadian energy names. This partially immunizes Baytex to the effect of a recently rallying Canadian dollar since a portion of its costs are incurred in U.S. dollars but reported in Canadian.

A Look At Baytex's Performance Relative To Oil Prices

Since oil bottomed at the beginning of 2016, there have been five rallies in crude oil that have been over 20% from bottom to peak. I consider a rally any continuous upward move in price that is not interrupted by a pullback of over 10%. Below is a table of the rallies, and how Baytex performed relative to WTI during these periods:

Dates WTI Return Baytex Return 2016-02-11 to 2016-06-08 97% 631% 2016-08-03 to 2016-08-19 23% 34% 2016-11-11 to 2017-02-23 28% 40% 2017-06-22 to Present 24% 48%

It clear Baytex offers significant leverage to oil prices, outperforming oil by an average of 184% (although this clearly dragged upward by the outlying early 2016 rally). Investors looking back to Baytex's inception will find a similar out-performance.

Baytex's out-performance is not only to oil, however, but also to its peers. Below, I have graphed how Baytex performs relative to a basket of 6 Junior and Intermediate oil weighted producers in Canada that are comparable. I looked at the performance during the most recent oil rally, which began on June 22nd:

It is clear that Baytex has lead its peers by a large margin. It is also interesting that several of its peers are negative during the recent rally, like Crescent Point (CPG), despite having higher quality assets than Baytex.

Of course, this leverage works both ways for Baytex, and as a result, Baytex under-performs during declines. For this reason, Baytex is lagging this same group year-to-date, since the first six months of the year were essentially negative for oil:

Baytex's Undervaluation Reduces Risk

As a result of Baytex's under-performance YTD, Baytex is attractive according to several valuation measures, and is thereby pricing in a lower 2018 oil price than its peers. The result is limited downside risk barring another major oil collapse. Below is a list of the same producers used above. In this table, I am valuing the names based on 2018 Enterprise Value to Debt-Adjusted Cash Flow (or EV/DACF). It is important to note that I intentionally selected a very difficult group of comparables for Baytex. I deliberately chose names that I feel are both undervalued and of significant quality, regardless of market cap or production quantity (the typical metrics analysts use to choose comparables). I am also assuming a very conservative $52 per barrel for 2018 here. All figures in thousands of Canadian dollars.

Producer 2018 DACF Enterprise Value 2018 EV/DACF 5 Year Avg EV/DACF Discount to 5-Year Avg Crescent Point (CPG) $1,572 $9,140 5.81 8.2 -41.04% Spartan (OTCPK:PTORF) $204 $1,213 5.94 10 -68.3% Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF) $563 $4,147 7.36 7.4 -0.54% Baytex $368 $2,599.00 7.06 8.2 -14.05% Raging River (OTC:RRENF) $278 $1,953 7.02 8 -12.38% Enerplus (ERF) $480 $3,100.00 6.45 6 7.42%

Source: Adam Mancini, company disclosures, Scotiabank estimates

In the above chart, it is clear that Baytex trades at a larger discount to its 5-year average EV/DACF than all of its peers other than Spartan and Crescent Point. These names however, are significant outliers. When Baytex is compared to its "proper" peer group of names producing over 30,000 bpd as determined by Scotiabank, the discount to its peer group grows. Baytex is currently trading at a 15% discount to the average 2018 EV/DACF:

Source: Scotiabank. Valuations may differ from my chart since this data is from October 2nd and mine is current

It is important to emphasize I used $52 oil for 2018 in this analysis, which I consider extremely conservative. Every dollar per barrel higher oil averages for 2018 will see Baytex's 2018 EV/DACF valuation shrink disproportionately to the group due to Baytex's higher cash flow leverage. I used to $52 to demonstrate that even at a very conservative average price, Baytex looks favorable compared to its long-term averages and peers.

When comparing Baytex to WTI oil prices, the discount is also substantial:

Source: Adam Mancini

The yellow dot is the current price of Baytex. This represents a 67% discount from the yellow trend-line, which would represent the "fair" price for Baytex for a given price of oil. In other words, given the current price of oil, Baytex should be trading significantly higher. As evident from the chart, there are many data points that are as much as 5x above the current price for today's oil price.

What about the debt risk?

As mentioned previously, the main reason I hear to avoid Baytex is due to its high debt load, a valid concern in a sub-$50 world, not so much in a greater than $50 world. Baytex's debt currently consists of $1.542 billion of long-term notes and a US$575 million revolving credit facility. The credit facility is valued at around CAD$726 million, and is currently $259 million utilized, giving it $467 million of spare capacity.

The $1.542 billion of long-term notes have no maturities until 2021. As for the revolving credit facilities, Baytex is free cash flow neutral at around $50 per barrel. Baytex states that at $45 oil, it is free cash flow negative by $75 million, which puts it at little risk of running out of available credit capacity (it would take 6 years).

Baytex is also at no risk of breaching any debt covenants. In early 2016, Baytex granted its lenders security over its assets, which lead to Baytex being offered new debt covenants. Currently, senior secured debt (the credit facility balance) cannot exceed 5x Bank EBITDA (cash flow + interest + depreciation/amortization in essence). It is currently at 0.7x.

If running out of credit capacity is not a risk, and if breaching covenants is not a risk, the only risk is of Baytex slowly adding to its debt in a sub-$50 world, in which case the thesis to own Baytex would be invalid. Should oil rally over the coming years as I anticipate, Baytex's debt load will only add leverage as high oil prices increase its ability to repay, and as its large proportion of fixed interest payment expenses increase operating leverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTE, PTORF, CPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.