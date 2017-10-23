Why I Believe Volkswagen Can Offer 15 To 20% Return

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), Germany's leading carmaker, has left behind the dark days of the Dieselgate scandal where the company had admitted to manipulate CO2 emission test results. Many analysts now believe that the recent developments are priced in and that a new era is ready to come.

Electric cars are on the agenda

Volkswagen has emerged as one of Germany's fastest moving carmakers in the sphere of e-mobility. After the scandal the company has put electric vehicles on its agenda. Recently the firm has announced it already invests billions of Euros into developing new technologies in the field of electric vehicles. With its leading position on the market for conventional combustion engine powered cars the company has plenty of cash even after the lawsuits to invest in electric cars. 3 years ago most carmakers in Germany would be far in front of VW in terms of making electric cars. Now the situation has changed, according to Mr. Dudenhofer from CAR institute and experts VW is promised to become the leading carmaker in Germany for electric vehicles. Here the company takes a stance against other like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Toyota (NYSE:TM) etc. (VW's new era, 21th of October 2017)

Technical Analysis

The company seems to be in a triangle and its breakout above seems very likely.

The chart below shows the price in USD. From my point of view VW will breakout and rise to levels of about $200. There is enough bullish sentiment in the market and the stock has gained a lot of confidence. Volumes are solid which show pure strength. The recent recovery has not just been a temporary phenomenon. The revival has to be seen long term and as sustainable.

VLKAF data by YCharts

I believe that we will see $200 in the coming 4-6 months.

Other developments & e-mobility

The firm has also announced to become more acquainted with selling its cars online. Many of the usual car dealers will be closed in the near future as new research studies show that customers needs can better be addressed online. This bring a fresh wind to the old fashioned car selection process. VW has plans to invest in a better online presence at the beginning of the year. One already working concept is the App "We Park", which has been introduced by VW in 6 German cities. Users can pay parking fees via the app and more cities are yet to come. Another interesting project is "We Deliver" where packages can be deposited in cars while the owner is somewhere else. This service is quite new and is meanwhile being tested in Berlin. Furthermore the giant has launched a startup incubator in Dresden where it supports mobility related ventures. In the past years Daimler and BMW have launched similar incubators as the big companies benefit from young entrepreneurs and their ideas. (VW is going through a digitalization era, 15th of September 2017)

Conclusion

I believe that VW is a clear buy although upside potential is limited to 20% for the next 12 months. The chart looks promising and bullish. The market believes more than in the last 3 years in the company. E-mobility will clearly lead to more traction, which will then have positive consequences for VW and all its sub-brands.

