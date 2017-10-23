AT&T: What The Risk Premium Is Telling Shareholders

One of the key value propositions on Seeking Alpha is the comment section, and it isn't uncommon that I get some good exploratory research ideas driven by other investors' comments. Authors aren't the only source of compelling investment thought here, and I found the one below particularly interesting. This comment was written on my recent coverage of AT&T, and it is something I wanted to explore a little bit further to see if bolstered or broke the long case I had made for the firm:

There are a few flaws in this comment, but it served as a building block that I believe yielded some relevant predictive power for the company. The thesis that I am to explore here is relatively simple. Over the past fifteen years, AT&T (T) has evolved (more on that evolution below) into the poster child of an income stock within the stock market. Earnings growth just isn't that material (nor is it expected to be, even with the Time Warner acquisition), but the company's operations are stable and relatively recessionary-resistant. The vast majority of retail and institutional investors own AT&T today for the yield, and as a result, the company's value proposition as an income stock should be tied closely to overall interest rates. To frame that further, investors often use the ten-year US Treasury note as a proxy for the risk-free rate, given the chance of non-payment is nearly non-existent. As a result, the spread between the two (AT&T's dividend yield and the pay-out of a ten-year Treasury note) should be indicative of investor perception of AT&T's risk profile (so-called risk premium). Assuming perception of risk hasn't changed much over time, the wider the spread, the more likely that equity investors have a buying opportunity; the tighter the spread, the more likely investors should be looking to sell.

The Evolution Of Corporate Focus On Shareholder Returns

Back in 1999 (and the years prior), AT&T's approach to shareholder returns was fundamentally different. Before the turn of the millennium, the telecom giant earned $1.93/share, but paid out only $0.975/share in dividends (50.52% payout ratio). This wasn't unusual; corporate emphasis on shareholder returns has ballooned since the 2000's began, with more money being funneled to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases, whereas back in the day companies used to retain more capital for business reinvestment. For this reason, I think it is unwise to draw any conclusions from older data; the company carried less leverage (e.g., future interest rate risk) and paid out less earnings to shareholders, so the tie between the company and interest rates was not really deep. If this comment was meant more from a macro perspective (higher interest rates impacting demand for company products), historically AT&T has seen higher levels of organic growth in high rate environments than low ones - recent rock bottom rates driving no top-line growth being a great example of that.

Going back to the change in corporate approach to shareholder returns, by 2006, earnings were flat compared to 1999 levels, but the dividend had continued to increase ($1.89/share in earnings, $1.35/share in dividends, 71.42% payout ratio). This has been a long-running trend at AT&T, with dividend growth outpacing earnings growth over most recent time frames. Payout ratios have crept up as a result, and in recent years, that payout ratio figure has been closer to 80-90% excluding special items. Investors can see the crossover point below, which is broadly indicative of these changes, and something that I would expect to see as the company transitions to even more of an income-driven investment:

So, what is the value in this data for shareholders? Over more recent time frames, higher spreads between the dividend yield and US treasuries should indicate buying opportunities; the latter selling opportunities. Over the long run, the expectation should be that the risk premium investors demand will stay the same as interest rates rise, so that we can draw some conclusions on what AT&T common stock will have to yield in the future. If rates move materially upward before AT&T can grow its earnings (and boost the dividend), then there is likely to be significant selling pressure on the stock as a result.

From 2010 to today, the average spread between the two has been smack dab at 3.00%. Today, the figure is at 3.12%, indicating a light discount, but an overall relatively fair valuation. Backtesting this data proved quite fruitful in proving out the value here. f If you had traded based off of this information, the absolute worst time to buy AT&T over nearly the past eight years occurred in December of 2016; we all know how AT&T as an investment has worked out this year, with shares down materially compared to the rest of the market. January 2010 was another point of overvaluation; shares were down 15% by July of that year, before recovering into the year-end; AT&T underperformed large cap benchmarks that year. By contrast, the best buying opportunities were indicated throughout the last quarter of 2011. From October of 2011 to October of 2012, AT&T was up 32.75%, generating substantial alpha versus benchmarks (Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were up in the mid 20% range over that period).

Takeaway

Would I trade solely on this information? Of course not, as we're ignoring a lot of relevant data here, including corporate results over that time (although that is indicated somewhat through the stock price which influences yield), as well as guidance and overall market sentiment. However, it is nonetheless extremely interesting, particularly for investors who bought the top heading into the close of last year. For investors buying AT&T at high prices such as back then, there has to be an expectation of marked improvement in operating results to justify it. I still view today's price for AT&T as a strong relative value proposition, given the potential for earnings growth from the Time Warner acquisition, as well as the value of AT&T's low beta in today's market. Everything is red hot right now, and investors have gotten too used to seeing stock prices only moving upwards; AT&T is going to make for a great safety net in a broad market sell-off in my opinion.

Given the US ten-year Treasury is expected to trend higher over the next several years, the onus is now on AT&T. It can ill afford its value proposition compared to less-risky alternatives to erode as those investments begin to throw off more income. 2% dividend increases (five-year average) are not likely to cut it, and as a result, current shareholders need management to execute the Time Warner acquisition flawlessly, as well as continue to navigate the headwinds in the US wireless business, to drive meaningful income growth that can be returned to shareholders. If stumbles take place, the margin of safety is not high here.

