Something Is Happening In The Eagle Ford - An Analysis Of Recent EIA Shale Basin Productivity Data

Although we cannot be certain, one possibility is that oil wells in the Eagle Ford are producing more gas (or NGLs) relative to oil

In this article we take a more detailed look at the most recent EIA productivity report released for October 2017 and asses what, if anything, the data means for US oil production and energy prices (NYSE:USO) as well as companies in the energy sector (NYSE:XLE) moving forward. The most recent report indicates some interesting dynamics happening within certain shale basins, specifically the Eagle Ford. The most notable data point that sticks out to us is the downward shift in oil productivity per new rig in the Eagle Ford, as depicted in the graphic below.

Although oil rig productivity is roughly unchanged for most major shale basins, there has been a notable decline over the past 12 months in the Eagle Ford’s oil productivity.

The chart below shows the declining productivity trend in the Eagle Ford even more clearly. Following a steady rise since the shale basin first became a target for development in 2009, productivity appears to have peaked in late 2016.

Some may point out that the number of rigs in active service in the Eagle Ford has increased quite sharply since late 2016, and therefore productivity could also rebound, with the recent decline in the ratio being simply due to a function of a lagged relationship between the two variables. The decline in productivity per rig could also be the result of an increase in the number of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs). Very simply, completed wells that are not brought immediately into production would tend to depress total productivity per rig, but only temporarily.

Looking at the EIA data for DUCs in the Eagle Ford, we can see there has indeed been a modest increase in the total number of DUCs this year. This may in part explain some of the decline in oil productivity in the basin over the past year, although we are not quite sure that it is the sole factor, as we explain below.

We are not industry experts, and therefore won’t pretend to know the exact answer. However, in this article we hopefully make some further insightful observations that will perhaps raise some questions for further investigation. Something which is notable is that despite the decline in oil productivity per new rig in the Eagle Ford, natural gas productivity does not appear to have suffered the same sizable decline, as reflected in the chart below. And theoretically, if the decline in oil productivity is the result of a rise in DUCs then, natural gas productivity should reflect the same decline.

In fact, if we take a look at the oil and gas productivity data for the last three years (October), we can see there has been a notable relative decline in oil rig productivity verse natural gas rig productivity in the Eagle Ford. We are not the first to flag the recent decline in Eagle Ford oil productivity as an issue, and would direct readers to the following article for further analysis -

As the EIA data shows, oil rig productivity in the Eagle Ford is only 34% higher when compared to 2015, while natural gas rig productivity is almost double. Something is happening here and while we cannot be certain, we can speculate. One answer may be the fact that there are more natural gas focused rigs in service compared to a year or two years ago. The EIA calculates its productivity data by aggregating total oil and natural gas production and comparing this to the total number of rigs in active service, irrespective of whether that rig has been deployed to drill for primarily oil or natural gas.

So is this what is happening in the Eagle Ford? As the second chart in this article indicates, the total rig count in the Eagle Ford has more than doubled over the past 12 months, so perhaps a greater proportion of the rigs in service have been deployed to drill for natural gas. However, if we look at the oil and gas rig count for the Eagle Ford (Baker Hughes data), we can see in fact that the proportion has not changed appreciably over the past two years. In fact, the total number of rigs (absolute terms) in active service dedicated to drilling for natural gas remains near a record low (5 vs. 3) according to recent data for the week ending October 20.

Therefore, the only thing we can deduce from all of this is that at an aggregated level, the Eagle Ford is now producing more natural gas (and/or Natural Gas Liquids (NGLS)) relative to oil. This could be the case if all the DUCs wells are primarily oil wells and not natural gas wells. But given the lower price for natural gas and recovery in oil prices, this doesn’t really make sense. Unfortunately, the EIA does not provide a breakdown between oil DUC wells and natural gas DUC wells. It is also possible that the productivity of the few dedicated natural gas being drilled every year, has increased markedly and for some reason that this level of improved productivity cannot be mirrored in the extraction of oil from dedicated oil wells in the basin.

Whatever the real reason, we need to also seriously consider the possibility that the decline in oil rig productivity in the Eagle Ford, is because the oil wells that are being drilled are becoming ‘gassier’. If we are correct in our assumptions, what does this mean going forward? Well, firstly given the much lower price for natural gas on a BTU basis ($18 vs. $50 for oil), the realised price per barrel is moving lower on an aggregated basis and therefore the breakeven price for new wells will move higher.

In a very simplistic scenario (we are ignoring NGLs) where the oil to gas mix moves from say 80%: 20% to 70%:30%, at current pricing the breakeven price could move from $50 to $55 (assuming $50 was the prior breakeven price). Not only will realised basket prices move lower, but more rigs and related services will be required in order to achieve the same level of oil production as before. This will further raise the breakeven price per barrel of oil. So, it is quite possible given such a shift in the oil/gas ratio that the breakeven price could rise from around $50 to $60 per barrel of oil produced.

At first glance this may appear negative for producers focused on this basin. However, let’s be clear about one thing, there remains substantial oil reserves to be exploited in the Eagle Ford, and at the right price they will be. Furthermore, the very optimistic forecasts for US oil production cannot rely exclusively on production growth from the Permian, which suggests that eventually growth from the Eagle Ford and the Bakken will be necessary.

In fact, as the EIA data below shows, apart from the Permian, there is very little net growth expected from the other major shale basins going forward, at least based on the current basin rig counts and related productivity metrics. The existing rig count for the Permian, suggests growth in this basin over the next two years will likely take total oil production from roughly 2.6mn bpd at present to around 3.7mn bpd by the end of 2019.

The data above is also before factoring in the annual production decline from legacy conventional oil production (which is generally higher cost) in the US, which still accounts for roughly 30% of total oil production. Using some basic assumptions, it is quite plausible that this legacy decline is running at around 100,000 to 150,000 bpd on an annual basis. We would also question the EIA’s forecast growth for the Niobrara given that they base their estimates on a rig count of 40 verse 24 in the latest Baker Hughes data.

It is possible the EIA has a broader definition for the Niobrara region and includes some other minor basins which in the case of the Baker Hughes data, falls under the “other” category. Nevertheless, the rig count for the Niobrara as per Baker Hughes has fallen from 30 to 24 over the past two months, which does not imply continued production growth from this basin in our view. In fact, taking into account the likely legacy decline in conventional oil production, the increase in total US oil production over the next two years may, at best, largely equal the net growth in anticipated Permian production.

Global demand will likely reach 101mn barrels per day in the second-half of 2019 and with current supply of roughly 97.5mn, factoring in additional US crude supply of a little over 1mn bpd (even in the context of OPEC and Russia returning to full production), the market will be in deficit. Therefore, if the dynamics outlined in this article is correct, it would suggest that once again industry data is confirming the view that the breakeven price for oil on a global basis is probably around $60 (maybe even higher), and certainly not $50 or lower.

The data may also reflect the fact that a large proportion of rigs in active service in the Eagle Ford are still being operated by smaller companies with less attractive acreage that have managed to survive the crash in energy prices during 2014 and 2015. Nevertheless, without access to capital, these smaller companies will not be able to maintain their current operations without significantly higher prices.

As more of the “rig count” is attributed to larger producers, so oil productivity could once again improve as more “core” acreage is exploited. However, even in this case, it will not necessarily imply an immediate ramp-up in production either, as these producers have specific budgets and long-term production targets based on a specific long-term price. If futures prices going out 5 or more years don’t increase, these larger producers will simply be content to stick to their current production levels and ‘sit’ on their core acreage for years to come.

On a final note, we would also like to address another aspect of shale production that continues to garner negative press, and that is the very high decline rates that shale wells typically exhibit. As an example, the production rate of a typical oil shale well could decline by 60% in the first year of production. As such, shale producers need to continually drill new wells in order to maintain or increase production. This is often cited as a major negative, and has even led some infamous hedge fund managers to “short” companies in the industry.

While it is correct the decline rates are typically very steep, what really matters is the cost to drill and produce oil or gas from a shale well. The simple fact is that if the operating cost for a typical well is $10 per barrel and the capital development cost is $20 per barrel, then it is going to be profitable to drill for shale basin sourced oil or gas, no matter what the decline rate is (in fact, your production and capital costs are a function of the decline rate).

These costs vary considerably and while some producers have breakeven prices at around $40 per barrel, for others it is much higher, say perhaps $60. Trying to ascribe a “single” breakeven price for the entire US shale industry (whether it’s for oil or gas) is simply not helpful in any way.What is also not generally taken into account, is that shale production has a much flatter "long-tail" period of production. After the first few years when production can decline by as much as 80%, the production decline flattens out to in some cases as little as 10% per annum.

Older shale wells can then continue to produce oil for many more years and at a much shallower decline rate than before. As this inventory of older shale wells grows, it provides a base level of production for the entire industry that enhances the capital flexibility of companies in the sector.

From our perspective, companies with large shale basin oil reserves in core areas will remain very valuable, not only because they have large reserves but also because shale production is short cycle. The lead time to production is around 6 months as opposed to maybe 5 years for some very large offshore projects. The data below provided by RBN energy speaks to the capital flexibility that shale production offers. One caveat we must emphasize is that this data includes some of the large companies or multinationals that still have significant conventional and/or offshore production, and not only production from shale reserves.

If we focus solely on oil weighted E&Ps (this data is for North American producers), we can see that capital expenditure declined from $63bn to just $18bn in 2016 before recovering to an estimated $26.4bn in 2017. Yet total oil and gas production will still be higher in 2017 than was the case in 2014 or 2015. This suggests that shale producers do NOT need to keep their capital expenditure at a high level every year in order to maintain output, and in fact have far more flexibility when compared to say a company that has already committed to a large, multi-year, multi-billion dollar project.

With the long-term outlook for oil prices still very uncertain and likely to prove extremely volatile, there is considerable value in having some short-cycle production in a balanced portfolio of oil assets. We expect the major multinationals may realise this over time and with much of the core acreage now owned by either themselves or a few mid-tier producers, they may actually seek to acquire these mid-tier producers.

