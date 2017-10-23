This is not the time to panic on PCI

I wanted to write this last week, but personal events kept me from it, so I’m a little behind. SA authors have been taking aim at PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income (PCI) lately. Of course, PCI is the Apple of closed-end funds. It’s large and it’s successful. Raising warnings and inciting fear will surely attract attention. Perhaps leading to more readers to share your best ideas with? So we’ve gotten commentary from Dividend Seeker and F. S. Maks telling us how poor prospects are for PCI. To add fuel to the simmering fire, PIMCO released its monthly UNII and distribution coverage report mid week which showed distribution coverage from investment income continuing to decline. We’ve also seen at least one counter argument, from Alpha Gen Capital. It's telling that Alpha Gen Capital is the author who best understands these funds and, I'll add, CEF investing strategies generally.

Upshot Of All This



By the end of the week, PCI had given up -$0.99 per share, nearly 4% of its market value, and its valuation had fallen to a -5.25% discount.

Let’s start with the primary thing one must understand about CEFs: Net Asset Value. You'll never make sense of CEFs if you only see them in terms of market price, discount and yields. NAV should be the underlying foundation for every decision one makes regarding CEF investing. Of course you will want to consider discounts and premiums, but they are reflections of NAV. And, it’s awfully difficult to find fault with PCI’s NAV, as we’ll see.

Over that rough week for PCI's share price, its NAV was up 0.38%. And that understates the strength of the fund's NAV gain over the week, because the week included the correction for the monthly distribution, so a full month’s payout ($0.1641 per share) was taken out of net assets on Tuesday. Normalize that cost to NAV for a full month (by multiplying the distribution by 0.774 and adding it back to the week’s ending NAV) and we get a NAV gain for the week from investment activities at 0.92%, an annualized rate of 48%. And shareholders are panicking? Go figure.

PCI In Perspective

I’ll be coming back to PCI’s NAV. But first let’s put PCI's recent history in perspective. Anyone noticed that the US stock market had a decent year? Well, guess who’s had a better year? Two hundred thirty-nine basis points of total return better.

Obviously, it doesn’t make sense to compare PCI, a multi-sector bond fund, with the largest-cap domestic stocks; but, in the face of that record-breaking bull market in equities, it underscores just how strong a year PCI has had.

Before we leave this chart, take a look at the "dip" events late last year, this past August and last week. How long did it take for the fund to gain those losses back in November 2016 and August 2017? How long do you think it's going to take to get last week's losses back? That's the key question and, unless we can show those previous events have some similarity to now, they only tell us what happened then.

Some of that gain over the last twelve months has come from a shrinking discount so let’s go to the most valid measure of any CEF’s performance, NAV: Total return on NAV (that's NAV increase plus distribution) for the year is 21.91% (cefconnect). There are only three closed-end funds that have done as well as PCI at NAV for the year. All three are PIMCO funds and all three are priced at a premium: PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income (PGP), PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) and PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO).

That's not a table of the top of the PIMCO charts, well it is but it didn't start out that way. It is the top quintile of the category, and that top quintile is all PIMCO. We could go even deeper: Seven of the eight funds that comprise the top quartile are PIMCO funds.

Let’s compare PCI to some non-PIMCO multi-sector bond funds, BlackRock Multi-Sector Income (BIT) and DoubleLine Income Solutions (DSL), funds that Maks seemed to consider as offering better opportunities.

Numbers in parentheses after the ticker symbols show the fund's rank for 1-year NAV returns among the 24 mulit-sector CEFs.

Here’s the past year results for the three funds at market price, total return, and NAV (after distributions).

DSL and PCI have been running together all year on market price returns. DSL moved ahead of PCI after last week’s PCI selloff. BIT has been something of an also-ran in the price race. PCI continues to lead, as it has all year, for total return to the shareholder, even after last week's panic. PCI also owns the year for NAV growth, where it has climbed steadily from the bite taken by the December 2016 special distribution of $0.63 per share, which was nearly four months' worth of distribution.

So, if you’ve been investing in PCI this year, you have very little to complain about. The fund is beating the large-cap stock market, a market that is in the midst of an historic bull run. It’s beating two of the competitive closed-end funds in its category for the two most relevant return metrics: Total return which accounts for the funds’ distributions; and NAV, which excludes the discount/premium component of price changes.

Not only has PCI been beating these funds, it has been doing so with less volatility. PCI's annualized standard deviation for the year is 6.15%. BIT's is 8.96% and DSL's is 8.23%.

What Others Are Saying and Why I Disagree

Let me address a few points on what we’ve been reading on SA regarding PCI. One of the odder turns come from an author who repeatedly tells us that PCI is difficult to understand. He all but acknowledges that he does not understand the fund. I fail to see how can anyone proceed to write an article that mines past performance charts for trivially transient events to support a thesis that the fund is poison when he lacks a real understanding of what the fund does? Or, I’ll add the fund’s history. Or, and possibly most important, an understanding of the investor psychology underlying some of those transient events he's asked to carry so much rhetorical weight supporting his point of view.

I find this interesting. It supports what I’ve been saying about CEF investors for a long time: They are the clearest example we can find of behavioral investing’s precepts and principles. A refuge for the sort of investor who is driven more by emotion than understanding. Where else in all of investing can a professional fiduciary give advice on an investment he doesn’t understand? I fully appreciate that if you’re an advisor it’s perfectly reasonable, even incumbent on you as a fiduciary, to advise clients to steer clear of something because you don’t understand it well enough to give advice on it. But it takes a special level of chutzpah to write an article for the investing public at large bashing something largely on the basis of it being difficult to understand. Because beyond that there is little of substance in Maks's article on PCI.

In the rebuttal argument from Alpha Gen Capital the hard-to-understand argument is addressed. Here we have an analyst who does understand the fund coming to a very different set of conclusions. If you have not read that article, I recommend you do so if you have any interest at all in PCI. Certainly if you own PCI and spent a sleepless weekend fretting over those market loses, read it before acting.

History Matters If You Want to Understand the Record

Nor does Maks seem to grasp the fund’s history. Nowhere do I see any recognition that PCI changed their management objectives substantially in 2016. PCI’s management essentially acknowledged that their strategies were not working as well as they had anticipated. If you’re only going to base your case on historical results, you really cannot reasonably go back beyond that because when you do you're looking at a different fund. Yet I find the article full of comparisons from 2015 and 2016 with no mention of the fact that things have changed in the PCI shop.

So, let me emphasize, the fund is not the same fund it was prior to July 2016. Yes, it doesn’t have the deep discount it had then, but it also is a fund whose closest comparisons for performance (NAV, where it counts, I will emphasize yet again) are priced at a premium. Such was not the case when the discount was in the double digits. The fund was struggling.

Unlike what many fund managers would have done, PCI’s managers decided not to stick with what wasn’t working to their satisfaction and chose to revamp the fund. I submit we are seeing another, subtler revamp of the fund right now. There has been considerable discussion from PIMCO and PCI’s management on the changing investment environment. Dan Ivascyn, PIMCO’s CIO and PCI’s manager since its inception, has discussed de-risking as a key direction in PIMCO’s planning. There has been much investor concern over the PIMCO CEFs' declining coverage from net investment income, but much of those declines likely results from those de-risking strategies. Meanwhile NAVs continue to outpace distribution outlays, not just in PCI, but largely across the PIMCO board.

We've Been Here Before

Another inadequate reading of PCI’s history by Maks comes in his making much of the August decline: “Do note the big drop in August for the price per share. No, that is not a mistake. The fund's price per share did drop about 3% in one day.” Yes, it did. And the events that precipitated that drop are much akin to those driving last week’s declines: Investor panic over a misinformed view that the fund is struggling. By August, investors were assimilating the first indications that the PIMCO CEFs were not meeting distributions from net investment income. Here and elsewhere, writers were scooping up clicks by waving the fear flag based on those results.

What was I doing about PCI in August? Telling SA readers that PCI Remains PIMCO's Best-Buy CEF, where I concluded, “It’s my view that PCI remains the top PIMCO fund to buy today, and as close to an essential holding as anything I know for an income portfolio. The one negative – the declining distribution coverage – is to some extent offset by the continuing increase in the fund’s NAV.” I only wish I hadn't felt it necessary to add that weasily "to some extent."

A week later I followed up with my response to the August drops. PDI, which had been running a big premium, had a deeper drop than PCI after the July UNII reports hit that week. I concluded that both PCI and PDI had moved into attractive territory for adding to the funds and I did just that for PDI. I didn’t add to PCI but anyone who responded to the August drop for either of the two funds with a buy instead of joining the panic selling obtained a classic buy-the-dip boost. And what happened as investors came to realize precisely how unthreatening those coverage numbers were. You can see it here for both funds.

Deja-Vu All Over Again

Now, two months later, we’re doing the “deja-vu all over again” shuffle. My choice now, like it was then, is to see this as another buying opportunity for either of these two funds. The biggest dilemma I’m having is trying to decide between the two. Back in August 2016, I sold a large portion of my PDI holdings, where the growing premium had run up some sweet profits, and put the proceeds into PCI, which had just reinvented itself as something of a PDI clone and was carrying a deep discount from its lackluster performance over the previous year or so. After the drops in August of this year, I added back to my PDI holdings. I may well do the same now.

Everyone seems to acknowledge that CEF investors will frequently defy reason. Some lament the "insanity" of CEF investors who fail to see the value in one or another investment. Others may give voice to that cliche, but as soon as things look edgy take their place in the poor-decision-makers queue. My task as a CEF investor and writer is to realize that the field is littered with the debris of dumb moves. Rather than lament the foolishness, I try to remember that I have my hand in the fool's pocket. And right now, for PCI, that money looks a lot like it's there for the taking once again.

What's Behind the Curtain?

Let’s be clear, PCI is not simply another high-yield bond fund. Those are fairly straightforward to evaluate; not trivial, mind you, but readily amenable to convention analyses. PCI is a fund of complex derivatives and what exactly is going on behind the curtain can be quite opaque to even sophisticated investors. But, sometimes what’s behind the curtain is exactly what it seems like from this side.

Because it is opaque I look to knowledgeable commentators (see comments on Alpha Gen Capital’s article on the subject for a recent example) and historical records. What I find is that even people who have a truly comprehensive understanding of credit swaps and various other arcane derivatives used by PMs at PIMCO have a difficult time sorting through what is really going on in these funds. Yet, I find solid support for them as investments and a willingness, eagerness I should say, to put their own money into them.

PIMCO's Not-So-Secret Weapon: Smart Management

Consider the track record of the fund’s manager. Dan Ivascyn has been managing the open-end mutual fund PIMCO Income (PIMIX) and (PONDX) since April 2007, before the mortgage meltdown, which helps us address Maks having raised the specter of 2008 in arguing against PCI's investment strategies. How did Ivascyn's OEFs do then, and how have they done since? Here we have them against major bond-category index ETFs, High-Yield Corporate Bonds (HYG), 20+ Year Treasury Bonds (TLT) and US Aggregate Bonds (AGG) from PIMIX and PONDX inception.

The Ivascyn OEFs handled the financial crisis reasonably well, but the real key is how well they performed relative to fixed-income markets, climbing steadily through the recovery with volatility comparable to AGG’s (3.08% annualized standard deviation to AGG’s 2.98%) while compiling a record of nearly threefold greater returns.

Ivascyn’s has also been managing PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI), which has been using a strategy similar to what PCI has been using since the 2016 revision of the fund, since its inception. It doesn’t have a record going back as far as PIMIX/PONDX, so we can’t see how it did in 2008, but it is five years old, so let’s add it to that chart. To dampen some of the noise, let’s take out one of the OEFs and AGG. And, for the broad interest, let’s add SPY to see how the fund has done against the equity markets.

PDI is highly leveraged, so it has solidly beaten unleveraged PIMIX, but it’s also been beating SPY consistently through the long running equity bull market. And again, it has not come at the cost of higher volatility (3-year annualized standard deviation for PDI is 8.52%, for SPY it's 10.07%).

So, while we do not have a long-term record for PCI in its present configuration, we do have a reasonably long-term record for its management team and strategy. That record is the best in its category over five years.

What To Do?

I’ve been adding PCI, and writing about it here, ever since the fund was reconfigured in 2016 when I called it PIMCO’s best buy. Of course, I’m concerned about the declines we’re seeing in the fund, but when I look at it closely, I see nothing that leads me to look toward the exits. This fund and PDI are cornerstones of my income investing strategy, where I put a lot of emphasis on capital growth along with income. The funds have been too consistent in their outperformance and solid income production for too long for me to consider last week’s panic as a reason to sell.

My only advice for readers is to do what you are comfortable with. There are many opportunities beyond PCI and PIMCO to explore. If PCI and PDI make you uncomfortable, you should look elsewhere with no regrets. But I will say, few of my own investments give me the level of comfort and confidence I get from owning PCI and PDI.