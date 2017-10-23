Aimmune Soars On Rival Drug Flop For Peanut Allergy

In after-hours trade on Friday, Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) soared higher by 45% after one of its rivals failed a key phase 3 study. The failed study came from a Paris biotech by the name of DBV Technologies (DBVT). DBV failed to achieve its primary goal in a trial treating patients with peanut allergy. DBV used a patch to treat these patients. The hope was that the patch would allow them to consume more peanut proteins than normal. DBV stated that those patients who took Viaskin (peanut-allergy patch) saw that 35% responded after one year, while at least 13.6% of patients responded taking a placebo. The trial protocol called for DBV's patch treatment Viaskin to achieve a statistically significant improvement over placebo. That failed to occur, and thus the trial had failed. That's not stopping DBV Technologies though, it will still attempt to file for FDA approval for the allergy patch treatment. The company blames the trial failure on a higher than expected placebo rate. In any case, I feel that an attempt for an approval without meeting the primary endpoint will be a long shot at best.

Huge Chance

With Viaskin failing its phase 3 clinical trial, there is an opportunity for Aimmune Therapeutics to steal its thunder. That's because Aimmune is also developing a treatment for patients with peanut allergy, with a treatment known AR101. However, I think it has a greater chance to succeed. First off, Aimmune is set to release results from its phase 3 trial, known as PALISADE, in a few months. Should it succeed it, it should be able to file its application to the FDA for marketing approval. I think the issue with DBV, is the technological approach it took for its therapy. DBV trained the immune system by using what is known as epicutaneous immunotherapy. It created the patch to only give a sample of peanut protein through the skin. That way the immune system would retain the peanut protein in the skin, and not into the bloodstream. That's because introducing peanut protein into the bloodstream would cause the heavy allergic reaction typically observed in these patients. As proven in the trial failure, this method was not adequate enough. I'm more inclined to side with Aimmune Therapeutic's approach anyways. Aimmune's drug is different because it is given orally. It uses what it calls the CODIT approach. In essence, it delivers the peanut protein in small doses in food, increasing over a period of months. The premise of this form of treatment is to cause what is known as oral desensitization. Get the patient to be exposed to small amounts of peanut protein so that there is a reduction of a severe allergic reaction. Right now it highly depends on the phase 3 data to determine if it will be successful in this patient population or not. If it achieves success it won't be good for DBV at all.

Market Opportunity

It is estimated that there are around 6 million people in the United States and Europe that have peanut allergy. This includes up to 2 million children with this type of allergy. It is imperative that there is a treatment option for these patients. Currently, there are no FDA approved products for peanut allergy. Peanut allergies affect up to 2% of children in the United States. It is estimated that peanut allergies in children have doubled from 1997 to 2008. This trend has been continuing to grow, hopefully Aimmune can achieve success in its phase 3 trial when it reports data in the coming months.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Aimmune Therapeutics has cash and cash equivalents of $237.3 million as of June 30, 2017. It anticipates that with the current cash it has, it will be able to file for both U.S. and European approval of AR101. Although, should the company obtain approval, it will likely have to raise cash for being able to launch the product. Of course, that's if it can't find a partner to help commercialize it.

Risks

The biggest risk would be the upcoming phase 3 results from the PALISADE trial. If that trial fails to achieve statistical significance, then the stock will likely crash lower as a result. On the other hand, should the trial succeed I see it surging much higher. Another risk would be if DBV manages to still obtain FDA approval, that would put another competing product in the market for peanut allergies. Considering that the primary endpoint wasn't achieved in a late-stage study, I don't believe that the FDA will approve Viaskin.

Conclusion

Aimmune Therapeutics has a chance to succeed in developing a treatment for peanut allergy. DBV failing its late-stage trial will allow it to become the number one contender for treating this patient population. The next crucial point for Aimmune is the phase 3 PALISADE trial due to release results in the next few months. The market opportunity is huge for the company. Getting AR101 to market, will allow the company to easily advance other products in the pipeline. Such products include an egg allergy, and another undisclosed allergy target.

