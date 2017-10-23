Tesla May Be Biting Off More Than It Can Chew

Perfect Timing

The Wall Street Journal on Sunday announced that Shanghai officials have reached a deal with Tesla (TSLA) allowing Tesla to build a wholly owned factory in the city's Free Trade Zone, one of 11 that have been established within China. Motivating factors for Tesla are the cost savings for labor, transportation and import fees for any parts or assemblies built on Chinese soil. But completed cars built at the plant and sold within China will still be subject to the 25% import tariffs.

(source: nytimes.com)

Elon Musk should be directing Hollywood films. He and his PR staff are masters of timing announcements. We are 10 days from what will likely be the worst quarterly report in Tesla history and Musk was desperate for an announcement to stoke the faithful investors to focus forward to the future and ignore the present. President Xi Jinping's government played along to "smooth the road" ahead of President Trump's upcoming visit next month. You have to give credit to the Chinese government. They apparently are playing Tesla and Musk like a Stradivarius violin. I wrote back in September (here) how this could result in a trap for Tesla.

China has openly admitted they want to be the dominant force in the global deployment of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs). Until now they have been able to get all of the other major manufacturers except Tesla to accept 50/50 joint ventures (JV's) with a Chinese partner that also required sharing of foreign technology. In exchange, these JVs did not have to pay any import fees on vehicles sold from these Chinese operations.

There are only two reasons that could account for Tesla not already having a plant in China.

First, Tesla could not find a willing partner to form a JV. I believe this is the most probable explanation. There are a number of reasons that could account for this possibility. 1) The fact is Tesla is not a profitable company like the other foreign JVs, so what profits would there be to share? 2) Tesla's price point is at the high end of the NEV market and Tesla currently only has about 5% of the EV market in China. 3) The other JVs also produce ICE cars that still account for roughly 98% of Chinese new vehicle sales while Tesla has no ICE offerings.

Second, Tesla is unwilling to share their technology. Despite Musk repeatedly offering to share his technology with anyone who asks, I seriously doubt that applies to the area of software and advances in robotic assembly. The open sharing of technology has not been as forthcoming from other foreign manufacturers as China had hoped. As a result, they have never been able to close the gap with the West on ICE technology. But the simpler design of NEVs reduces the need for advancements on ICE. China has made it abundantly clear they are after NEV global dominance. They already are well ahead in sales with price points from under $6,000 to over $45,000-plus. They lead in battery production as well. The most expensive NEVs in China are all imports from the U.S. and Europe.

China's persistence could pay off.

Elon Musk has a really bad habit of showing off his technology and products while keeping virtually nothing secret. Products are always announced years in advance. That makes Tesla a prime technology target.

If Tesla builds a Chinese plant that will mean giving Chinese suppliers contracts for all, or many, of the 10,000 or more parts that go into each new vehicle. So, in the end, China will get access to the "machine that builds the machine" technology they want from Tesla. It is inevitable.

Where will Tesla get the money?

That is the next big question. Tesla already is burning through cash like an oil-discovering hillbilly. There has been persistent negative cash flow for last year with ever-increasing net losses.

By my estimations, Tesla will need between $3.5-$5 billion to build, equip and staff a new factory. The Model 3 line alone cost upwards of $2B, and the building already existed. It all depends on the expected production rates.

Conclusion.

Given Musk's propensity to go huge, I would expect the capex needs to reach at least $4 billion. That means a huge amount of new debt or share dilutions. Considering Tesla already has a horrible balance sheet many analysts will be burning the midnight oil in the coming days to determine if this new project would actually bear any financial fruit. As my readers know I have already been writing about this plant possibility here.

My back of the envelope number crunching does not show any advantage for Tesla until they get the Model X and Model 3 dialed in at Fremont. New Model X problems are being reported on units built in the last 60 days with the steering locking up and the FWDs not working...again.

Other impediments could be existing supplier contracts, construction costs/timeframe, finding and contracting new Chinese suppliers, and hiring/placing an entire new Asian management team. These are all difficult tasks for the major players that make billions in annual profits. For a company as cash strapped as Tesla is today, this will be a monumental challenge. Tesla just last year tied an anchor around its ankles with the SolarCity merger. A near-term Chinese plant could prove to be the straw that breaks Tesla's back.