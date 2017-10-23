Was It A Good Time To Buy Johnson & Johnson?  Is It Now?

October 20, 2017’s close is $142.40, up +9% from the buyable price. Including an interim $0.84 dividend, it’s up +9.5%. A CAGR gain of +47.5%. What to do now?

The Market-Makers’ prior day forecast sell target was $143.99, up +10% from the then price of $130.95. The forecast interim low was $129.52, a 1% drawdown. Interim actual low $129.47.

On July 27,2017 our SA article said it was, and its end of day quote made it buyable at $130.83 any time during the day with an “at close” order.

Looking for "dividend income"?

Gee whiz! That Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) $.84 quarterly dividend ($3.36 a year) "yields" 2.37% on the stock's current price. Not bad, compared to many "quality stocks".

But if you bought it when we suggested, to be held indefinitely, the one "dividend" was accompanied by 13.8 additional dividends, or over 3 ½ years worth of bonus dividends. Take the money and run instead?

(fear) Why not "quit when you're winning"? You are years ahead.

(greed) Well, the conventional buy&hold strategy is that you are after both income and capital gains. Look at that +47.5% CAGR. Why give up the prospect of having that continue?

(f:) Is that likely to continue?

(g:) Well, maybe not quite at that rate, but "street" analysts are estimating a ~+7% rate over the next 5 years. Adding the current 2.37% dividend yield, that's over a +9% total return.

(f:) That may be what the "street's" promoter-analysts are saying. But what are the Market-Maker pros betting (with their firm's capital) as a probable next several months' CAGR for JNJ after this run-up? Probably not +47%. Let's look:

Figure 1

Figure 1 is NOT a conventional backward-in-time-looking "technical price chart." Instead, it is a two-year weekly history of forward-looking price range forecasts made by well-informed, experienced market professionals. Arguably, as a community they are the best resourced players in the game, with thousands of employed world-wide local information collectors and other thousands of in-house, fundamental value-comparison researchers.

(used with permission)

The vertical lines of Figure 1 span the range of price implied to be likely, in coming weeks and months, by the actions of Market-Makers [MMs] as they commit firm capital required to be put at risk. Their commitments are needed to balance buyers and sellers when "filling" client block trade orders from big-money-fund portfolio managers.

They won't make such commitments unless they can favorably hedge away the potential price risks they see involved. What they will pay, and what the price-change protection insurance sellers will demand in derivatives markets tells just how far negotiators on both sides of those trades think prices are likely to run during the near-future lives of the derivatives contracts.

The implications of these actions have been known to sometimes vary significantly from forecast statements made by the "research" departments of the same firms.

The vertical forecast lines are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot end-of-day market quote for the issue on the day of the forecast. A measure of the imbalance between up and down possible price change implications is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percent of the whole forecast range lies to the downside. Here for JNJ, the RI is 20, indicating about 4 times as much upside in prospect as downside.

The "thumbnail" picture at the bottom of Figure 1 displays where today's RI relates to the RI experiences of the subject over the past 5 years. Positions to the left of the distribution's peak are favorable, to the right may be not so. For JNJ the outlook is encouraging because to get to higher RIs will likely require higher prices than what exists at present. Let's see how likely that may be.

The row of data between the two pictures of Figure 1 tells of the prior experiences of all RI forecasts for this stock in the past 5 years like the one seen at this point in time. We use the RI to see how well the MMs' prior forecasts have worked out when a simple, practical portfolio management discipline is uniformly applied to all investment candidates at all times.

The acronym for that Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline is TERMD. It sets as a price sell-target the top of a price range forecast held likely to occur within a time horizon that can be credibly forecast. When the target is reached, the position is closed and the realized proceeds are reinvested, in their entirety into the then current best available candidate. For our purposes, the forecasts used come from the MM hedging actions, with position costs of the price at the end of the market day following the forecast. The forecast horizon used is 3 months (91 calendar days or 63 market days), when a still-open position is closed, it is all to be reinvested, regardless of gain or loss.

(g:) There now! They see a potential price gain of +7.6%, in a forecast where today's price is only 20% of the full range (to $153) above that low forecast of $139. That's four times as much to the upside as the down.

(f:) But how likely is that to happen? In the past 5 years, out of 138 days with forecasts like this one, only 58 of every 100 wound up with any profit, let alone a +7.6%. The average was only +1.5%. That's nearly a coin-flip odds of taking a loss!

(g:) Yes, but that +1.5% is what happened in 51 market days, a day over 10 weeks. That compounded over a year is +8% CAGR. Now add in the 2.37% and it's over +10%. Why not stay with the JNJ commitment?

(f:) So, how does that compare to other choices that could be made right now in putting the expanded capital from the current JNJ accomplishment to work under a TERMD discipline again?

(g:) Hmmm. Let's see what the pros are betting on other stocks and ETFs - over 2500 of them:

Figure 2

Source: blockdesk.com

(f:) See! Even SPDR S&P500 ETF (SPY) offers a +10% CAGR (excluding its almost +2% dividend yield), and 85 out of 100 odds on having a profit. Plus a history of 260 prior current-level forecasts of worst-case price drawdowns of only -2.5%. Compare that to the JNJ experiences of -3.4%.

(g:) Well, the overall forecast population of 2,649 stocks is a lot riskier, with -8.7% drawdowns and only 5 out of every 8 odds of winning experiences. But the 20 Best-Odds average has nearly twice the SPY forecast upside of +5.5%.

(f:) Yes, but it still has more than twice the drawdown experience of SPY, at -6.6% compared to only -2.5%.

(g:) Perhaps a better way of comparing is to look at recoveries from the drawdowns, and what actually comes through to % Payoffs. For SPY an 85% win odds still only produces a +2.3% payoff, while the top 20 average results in a +9.4% payoff, at essentially the same Win Odds recovery rate.

(f:) I dunno, being under water from my position entry cost by -6.6% scares the hell out of me, and I might throw in the towel at that point and take the loss. Look at the population average of -8.7%; suppose a top 20 pick gets worse? JNJ only has an average drawdown now of -3.4%. There's comfort.

(g:) Yes, if you're willing to pay for comfort, and that depends on your specific situation. The comfort cost here goes beyond a risk comfort of -3.4% vs. -6.6%. The cost comes back to what the capital could be earning. The +9.4% payoffs achieved in only 8 weeks (40 market days held) pumps that CAGR up to a +77% rate, while JNJ is only +8%.

Conclusion

Maybe it is better to look for a reinvestment of the JNJ capital commitment elsewhere.

We provide these several dimensions for consideration because different investors have different intensity of preference for their emphasis. It is the reader's job to conclude what stock or ETF choices best favor his/her circumstances.

Subscribers to blockdesk.com and/or the Market-Maker Intelligence Lists of top20 ranked stocks and ETFs have access to similar (to JNJ) block trader forecast [btf] reports for all above mentioned issues. And to other comparison-assisting tools.

A record of the performance of over 7,900 top20 named issues on MM Intelligence lists since 12/31/2015 is displayed on our blog, in comparison with the ETF of SPDR S&P 500 ((NYSEARCA:SPY)) during the same time period. It shows a persistent, dominant, out-performance of wealth accumulation by MM forecasts managed under TERMD compared to a buy&hold of SPY, or even a MM-timed active investment in SPY. Please check it out.

Please remember this is a near-term evaluation, suggesting CAGR price gain opportunities far above multi-year trendline price growth street estimates for JNJ. What may appear as more attractive in a few months, providing future price-compounding capital growth opportunities may be very different from the then less attractively-priced current investment competitors. An updating follow-up visit to JNJ and the top 20 is advisable.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.