La Salle Hotel Properties From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor: An Update

Consequently, is an investment in its preferreds still a good buy at their present prices?

As far as I'm concerned nothing substantive has changed considering the viability of this enterprise.

I liked it when I first wrote LHO in January, do I still like it for a preferred investment?

When I first wrote about La Salle Hotel Properties (LHO) in January, La Salle Hotel Properties: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor, I concluded:

Okay, as far as I'm concerned, its preferreds are safe investments. Now let's determine which is the best buy at this time and at this price.LHO Preferreds 1-2-17

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best LHO-H Now 1.875 25.05 1.875/25.05 7.49% LHO-I 3/4/18 1.59375 24.09 1.59375/24.09 6.62% LHO-J 5/25/21 1.575 23.27 1.575/23.27 6.77% Best

Let's see how LHO performed over the past year by resorting to the following Yahoo Finance chart.

Actually, nothing to write home about, although LHO did lose a bit, from $30.79 on 1/3/17 to its current $28.52

Let's see how LHO performed in relations to its peer group: Hersha Hospitality (HT), Ashford Hospitality (AHT), Chesapeake Hotel Properties (CHSP), Summit Hotel Properties (INN), and Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO).

Again, nothing to write home about, fitting comfortably within the bounds of how the rest of its peer group performed over the past year.

And where is LHO at present, at least according to a Finviz financial highlights review?



According to Finviz's financial highlights, LHO has a large market cap of $3.23 billion and has earned $199.80 million on sales of $1.18 billion. It has a B/S value of 22.35 and shows a minimal D/E of 0.44. However, its YTD performance has fallen by 6.40%. It was also downgraded from neutral to sell by Goldman on 8/2/17.

Taken all the above into account, I continue to believe a preferred investment in LHO is a reasonably safe bet but is it a good one at the present prices of its two remaining perferreds?

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best LHO-I 3/4/18 1.59375 25.25 1.59375/25.25 6.31% LHO-J 5/25/21 1.575 25.67 1.575/25.67 6.14% Best

This is an easy one. The J is definitely the better buy even though it is more expensive and offers a reduced yield. Why? Because the I will be callable in a few short months, and considering this company's history of calling in its preferreds, I figure its I will be called when callable next March and even though you will collect a dividend or two, your gain will be reduced by 0.25/share. The J is not callable until at least 5/25/21, therefore you will earn a comfortable 6.14% until then, minus the 0.67/share you'll lose when it's called.

However, it might be smarter to watch and wait because if you paid attention to the Yahoo chart above you'd realize that its commons have recently trended down, which might result if a further diminution of it preferreds' prices and you might be rewarded by picking the J up at a reduced price and, therefore, earn an increased yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AHT-G, AHT-H.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.