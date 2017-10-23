Guggenheim China Technology ETF: Your Best Asian-Pacific Tech Play

If you are interested in adding Asian-Pacific ETF that covers tech stocks into your portfolio, then this Guggenheim ETF is your best choice.

The Guggenheim China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) is a popular exchange traded fund that invests in the companies from the tech sector in the Asia-Pacific. Most of the time, it buys shares of the companies that are included in the Alpha Shares China Technology Index in proportion to their weightings there. At the moment its portfolio consists of the companies like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Sina (NASDAQ:SINA), Tencent (OTCPK:OTCPK:TCEHY) and others.

Source: Guggenheim Investments

During the first half of 2017, the majority of companies showed great returns as their earnings statements reflected the improvement of the ecommerce market in China, which resulted in the overall growth of the fund. Tencent particularly impressed investors, as the revenue continues to increase on a quarterly basis. Also, Baidu continues to expand inside the region and the latest earnings statement also showed top-notch results. All of this, in my opinion, makes this Guggenheim ETF an attractive investment for those, who are interested in owning a chunk of the Asian-Pacific tech companies in their portfolio.

In addition, there are numerous reports, which suggest that the number of Chinese internet users is going to increase. As of today, China continues to dominate the internet market, as it has more than 720 million users, which is higher in comparison with its counterparts from India and U.S. combined. However, Chinese internet penetration rate is only 53%, which is lower in comparison with its neighbors like Japan and South Korea that have a penetration rate of 93% and 90%, respectively.

Source: CIW

We should also not forget that the growth of Chinese internet users depends directly on the growth of the country’s economy. According to the World Bank and the Bloomberg, the growth rate of the Chinese economy will continue to be higher in comparison with the world’s average GDP, and as the country continues to implement its transportation and infrastructure plan that should be completed by the end in 2020, there is no reasons to worry about the overall growth of its capital markets. This will also help to spur the demand for the domestic consumption and improve the life of the middle class, which will directly benefit CQQQ, as the demand for tech products and services will only go up.

Source: World Bank, Bloomberg

Improvement of the Chinese infrastructure, on the other hand, will help to boost the ecommerce market, as the number of consumers will increase and the diversity of products will tackle different demographic groups. If we take a look at the diagram below, we will see that ecommerce retail sales will continue to grow on an annual basis and the overall market is expected to be worth $840 billion by 2021.

Source: Business Insider

All of this growth will directly impact CQQQ in a positive way, as the demand for the products and services that its tech companies make will result in a better business performance and the creation of shareholder value. If you are interested in adding Asian-Pacific ETF that covers tech stocks into your portfolio, then CQQQ is your best choice.

