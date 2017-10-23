We should Expect Production volumes in 3Q'17 lower than 2Q'17, with higher natural gas prices sequentially. Revenues should be 5%-7% lower.

Noble Energy market capitalization is $13.10 billion, which qualifies the company as a large-cap stock.

Noble Energy (NBL) - 1001 Noble Energy Way Houston, TX 77070

Investment Thesis

Noble Energy is a US based energy company, specializing mainly in crude oil, natural gas exploration and production. However, the company's business operations also include chemical manufacturing and marketing.

Looking forward, Noble Energy is currently undergoing a significant transformation to become a company with a deeper focus on oil and gas production in the U.S.A.

NBL data by YCharts

Noble Energy attracts investors because of its diversified revenue streams and the ability to enhance total returns through dividends ($0.40 per share and per year or 1.4% annually).

NBL is a solid long-term choice, especially for an investor who wants to participate in every segment of the oil production segment, including midstream US. However, the company is struggling with oil prices under $60 a barrel.

Presentation

Noble Energy, Inc., is an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide.

Its principal projects are located:

1 - In onshore DJ Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Permian Basin, and Marcellus Shale in the United States.

Also, in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, where Noble Energy has total proved reserves of 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent and expect to produce an average of 415,000 - 425,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2017.

The company is expecting a 40% increase in its domestic onshore oil growth volumes by 4Q17.

2 - In the Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus (Leviathan, Tamar and Cyprus projects).

3 - West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea; and offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname, and Newfoundland.

Suriname project, the Araku (Block 54) is an exciting offshore project close to the Liza-Payara project.

4 - Midstream activity.

Processing, storage, transportation and wholesale marketing. Noble Energy participates in this business segment through its sponsorship of a new MLP.

In September 15, 2016, Noble Energy formed Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX).

Independent oil & gas companies

Noble Energy is part of a global study, which includes twelve O&G companies listed below:

Case 6: Noble Energy - Technical Analysis

NBL was forming a descending channel pattern which ended up with a positive breakout in mid-September, with a high of ~$28.75, which fell to test the long term resistance at $30.

Now, we can see a broadening wedge pattern formation. A descending broadening wedge is a continuation chart pattern.

Prices in the descending broadening wedge pattern breakout upward about 79% of the case, however, it may not be the case for NBL, due to fundamental considerations (lower production 3Q'17 expected and oil volatility).

Part I: Financial Table (10 last quarter results)

Noble Energy ((NYSE:NBL)) 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 767 738 819 859 724 847 910 1,010 1,036 1,059 Net Income in $ Million −22 −109 −283 −2,028 −287 −315 −144 −252 36 −1,512 EBITDA $ Million 469 212 351 −859 243 202 427 140 674 −1,735 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.5% 0 EPS diluted in $/share −0.06 −0.28 −0.67 −5.02 −0.67 −0.73 −0.33 −0.59 0.08 −3.20 Cash from operations in $ Million 541 425 520 576 251 189 614 297 536 341 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 1,111 787 621 460 496 316 352 377 587 628 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million −570 −362 −101 116 −245 −127 262 −80 −51 −287 Cash and cash equivalent $ Million 1,709 1,278 1,028 1,028 953 1,300 1,819 1,180 787 540 Long term Debt in $ Billion 6.11 6.11 8.03 7.98 7.88 7.87 7.85 7.01 7.00 7.13 Dividend per share in $ 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 370 387 420 432 429 430 430 430 434 472 Oil Production K Boep/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 318 299 379 355 416 427 425 420 416 422 Global liquid price ($/b) 46.01 54.95 43.44 45.05 31.06 41.61 41.75 40.46 31.06 36.20 Global Natural gas price ($/MMbtu) 2.81 2.30 2.50 2.44 2.30 2.16 2.61 2.42 2.30 2.23 NGL price ($/bbl) 20.99 15.70 12.73 12.48 12.01 15.07 15.66 15.96 12.01 13.63

Note: Most of the data indicated above come from YCharts

Part II: Trends, Charts and commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues

Revenues for the 3Q'17 will be lower sequentially, in the range $930-$950 million, with a net loss of ~-0.13. Production is expected to be lower compared to 3Q'16 (see below). The average oil price for the third quarter is ~$48.15 and natural gas ~$2.96 per MMBtu.

2 - Free cash flow

Noble Energy is not generated free cash flow for the last three quarters, and I do not expect the company to show a positive free cash flow in 3Q'17. Noble is not passing the FCF test, unfortunately, and is not generating enough cash to pay for the dividends, which amount to $188 million annually.

3 - Quarterly Production and guidance

Total Shale production was 269 K Boep/d in 2Q'17.

Total Offshore production in the USA and Equatorial Guinea was 93K Boep/d.

For the 3Q'17 the company indicated a total production of 340 to 350 K Boep/d, which is pretty low historically.

Conclusion:

Noble Energy is showing a solid business model, but the company needs stronger oil and gas prices or a more robust production to be able to generate sufficient cash from operations.

Net debt is $6.59 billion, with debt/Ebitda ratio estimated at x2.7 in 2017.

I recommend a HOLD on NBL.

