Why Did Philip Morris Really Sink?

Let's take a look under the hood and see what is really driving the stock.

PM took a plunge last week after the company lowered its earnings guidance for the year.

Philip Morris shareholders (PM) took a beating this week:

PM data by YCharts

The stock sank 5%, mostly following the company's earnings announcement, before recovering a little bit on Friday.

What happened?

The company missed analysts' 3Q17 earnings estimates by $0.11 per share, revenue estimates by $250 million, and reduced its profit guidance for the full year, which are all unusual and negative. More importantly, however, the company noted that cigarette shipment volume was down 4.1% to 198.5 billion units in 3Q17, while high IQOS investments and adverse developments in Russia and Saudi Arabia cut into profitability. Looking ahead, the company expects 2017 earnings per share of $4.75 to $4.80, which was significantly lower than the consensus expectation of $4.84.

Why is this important?

Lower earnings guidance is significant, because as I discussed at length in "Philip Morris May Cut Dividend," the company's balance sheet has suffered from excessive borrowing to satisfy yield-hungry investors. Since then, the company has reduced the rate at which it grows annual dividends, and the stock has significantly underperformed the major indices:

PM data by YCharts

Furthermore, the company has effectively written off any prospect of resuming share buybacks, despite the optimistic expectations from Wells Fargo's Bonnie Herzog in September 2016:

We also believe Philip Morris' recent 2% dividend increase could suggest a reinstatement of its share buyback program sooner than later.

More than four quarters later, shareholders are still waiting for Bonnie's unrealistic prediction to materialize:

PM Stock Buybacks (Quarterly) data by YCharts

In contrast, the following is what management had to say during the most recent earnings call:

I think our focus will continue to be on the dividend, even at the times when our balance sheet was or is under pressure. We're still under pressure. We still haven't recovered where we should recover for -- to be in line with our prescribed ratios coming from credit ratings. I don't think in the near-term we will get back to the buyback unless there is a sudden reverse on the currency. There are currencies we have to come each time positive to us, I would have to be in the times of a better weak dollar that we would recover fully the desired balance sheet trends and start thinking how to deploy the cash to our shareholders in other forms than just dividends. So I think our focus will remain on the dividend and reward shareholders for the dividend, hopefully dividend growth.

The key phrases above are "still under pressure" and "hopefully dividend growth."

Balance Sheet

I had also pointed out in "Philip Morris May Cut Dividend" that:

[Management's characterization of] the dividend as 'sacrosanct' is putting the cart before the horse, signaling that the management may be prioritizing dividends above long-term investments necessary in ensuring the viability of the company, such as capital expenditures and further investments in research and development (R&D).

Management commentary that I noted in the previous section signals that the company today may be more cognizant of its high balance sheet leverage. Despite having cut back on stock buybacks, the company's alarming debt to assets ratio has not yet declined by much:

PM Debt to Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The primary factor that has kept credit agencies at bay so far has the been the company's high interest coverage ratio. The following graph, however, illustrates the long-term unfavorable trend from 2011 through 2015, which had shown only partial improvement after stock buybacks were completely eliminated:

PM Times Interest Earned (ttm) data by YCharts

Will the alarming trend improve anytime soon?

I doubt it, but the metric that shareholders should keep an eye on is the company's gross profit margin, which has been slowly but surely declining for years:

PM data by YCharts

Will IQOS Save Philip Morris?

As I discussed at length in "Philip Morris Quits Smoking," there are too many unknowns around the business potential and risks of the so-called reduced-risk products (RRPs) to conclude that RRPs will save Philip Morris from a potential dividend cut. It's simply too early to know. Until then, investors are stuck with declining unit sales, increasing excise taxes paid, a dangerously high debt-to-asset ratio, negative credit outlook, and a management team that may be prioritizing dividend yield over the health of the company's balance sheet.

Regulatory Woes

On July 28, shares of cigarette companies dropped significantly across the board when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it plans to reduce nicotine levels to a point where it is not addictive.

I explained the primary significance of the recent FDA announcement for investors in my recent article, "Cigarette Companies Have A Problem," so I won't rehash that information here. I do, however, strongly recommend that shareholders take a closer look at this important topic, as regulation directly affects the company's gross profit margin.

Bottom Line

The phrase "still under pressure" should ring alarm bells for Philip Morris shareholders because the company's profit margin might be the last shoe to fall before credit agencies take a closer look at the company's balance sheet, and before management takes a closer look at dividends.

Follow for Free Articles

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up to the top of the page and click the "Follow" button next to my name. Your support will allow me to invest further time and resources into creating proprietary research for you.

Premium Research

If you're interested in learning about my investment methodology as well as high-quality fundamental research on Tesla supported by detailed financial projections by product and service line, including years 2019 and beyond, as well as timely price target alerts, join Tesla Forum. I'm confident that you will find my research to be very insightful, and I look forward to discussing ideas with you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.