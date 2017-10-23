Tantech Holdings: Market Disregards Large EV Order To Instead Focus On Small Financing

Tantech Holdings (TANH) is an interesting Chinese company which has recently been beaten down due to a (very small) financing. Most importantly, the financing has overshadowed what should have been very positive and exciting news regarding a large new contract the company’s 70% owned EV division was just issued.

However, before I extol the bullish case, let me caution readers that because TANH is a holding company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and operating in China, information, including the lack of 10-Q’s and the like, is relatively scant. Moreover, an investor’s recourse, should there ever be any legal improprieties, is extremely limited. As such, while I’m very positive on the company’s prospects, I’m keeping my position size small as befits a speculation, not a core investment.

Tantech Holdings

TANH is a company that began modestly as a seller of charcoal and bamboo products, but over time has moved up the value chain. The company’s main product line is sold under the “Charcoal Doctor” brand. Here’s a description from a very informative 20F (which tells you all you will ever want to know about the cultivation and processing of bamboo and bamboo charcoal in China):

Our Charcoal Doctor brand products have been the primary source of our revenue over the last few years. Charcoal Doctor products are sold throughout China and stocked by many supermarkets and speciality shops in Zhejiang Province and other provinces. We seek to protect and grow our market share pricing our products aggressively, often as much as 10 – 15% below our competitors’ prices. Our Charcoal Doctor gross profit margins average 26%, largely due to our industrialized and automated production processes. We plan to expand product lines in the coming years to take advantage of the many uses of bamboo charcoal and vinegar. Charcoal Doctor products can be categorized according to their physical state: liquid or solid: Our solid charcoal products are primarily used for purification and deodorization. These consumer products are made from dry distilled carbonized bamboo, and have the ability to absorb harmful substances and foul odors from the air, including benzene, toluene, ammonia and carbon tetrachloride. The primary ingredient of these products, activated charcoal, is an adsorbent. Our solid Charcoal Doctor products generally fit within three categories: (1) charcoal bags, primarily used as air purifiers and humidifiers, (2) charcoal deodorants and (3) toilet cleaning disks. Our primary Charcoal Doctor solid products include the following: Air purifiers and humidifiers

Automotive accessories for air purification

Underfloor humidity control

Pillows and mattresses

Wardrobe deodorizers

Mouse pads and wrist mats

Refrigerator deodorant

Charcoal toilet cleaner disks

Liquid charcoal cleaner

Shoe insoles

Decorative charcoal gifts

TANH also sells charcoal briquettes, but has been moving on from this low value business line over the last few years. What I like about the company is that its base product line is profitable and affords the company a platform to pursue higher value items, beginning with EDLC carbon which is used in the production of supercapacitors. TANH lists the uses and features of EDLC as follows:

Electric/Hybrid electric vehicle power supply (including cars, motorcycles and golf carts);

Immediate high power supply; high power energy storage, electric pulse power supply;

Renewable (solar/wind) energy storage buffer systems;

Utility meters: Electric meter, water meter, gas meter auxiliary power supply;

Uninterruptable power supply (“UPS”) systems, mainly for vital-use machines;

Backup power supply systems;

Direct current (“DC”) control power transformer and distribution stations and DC panels;

Military maintenance systems; and

and Electric toys, electric tools, automatic flashlights and other types of power systems.

Sales of the EDLC product have been inconsistent, accounting for $11.3M in revenue in 2015 and $5.7M in 2016. However the company is focused on improving the marketing of the product as well as working with customers in specifying appropriate EDLC technical requirements (rather than just adopting legacy specifications from other manufacturing processes).

Electric Vehicles

Another big step up the value chain was TANH’s purchase of 70% of Suzhou E Motors Electric Buses Co. As evident from the name, Suzhou doesn’t make cars, rather it makes “specialized electric vehicles.” From the press release:

Since its inception in 2011, Suzhou E Motors has produced consecutive annual revenue growth of greater than 350%, reaching revenues of $12 million in 2015 compared to $2.7 million in 2014 and $0.85 million in 2013. Suzhou E Motors designs, assembles and distributes three types of electric vehicles: Urban sanitary vehicles : Suzhou's urban sanitary vehicles work at high efficiencies with low operating expenses. Cleaning surfaces at speeds up to 15 miles per hour, the vehicles are equipped with professional sanitary vehicle chassis, front axle drives and steering, which improve operational ease and reliability. The vehicle is made of strengthened steel plates and pipes, making it more durable and corrosion resistant.

Electric logistics vehicles : Electric logistics vehicles are designed exclusively for logistics/delivery companies. The vehicles are six meters in length and 100% powered by electricity. The vehicles are built with an eye to quality and efficiency with long-lasting, heavy-duty steel construction; spacious interiors and ingenious door designs made specifically for the deliverers' convenience.

Mini tourist buses: Suzhou's lithium battery-powered tourist buses come in two sizes – 7 meters and 12 meters. The buses reduce emissions by up to 75% and cut fuel consumption by as much as half. The buses are also designed with noise pollution in mind. Interior noise is less than 76 dBs and acceleration noise is less than 82 dBs.

These types of vehicles don’t have the sexy factor that a Tesla (TSLA) Model S has, but they are eminently suited for the highly polluted cities in China and fulfill a real need. Moreover, Chinese governments at every level are preferencing, regulating and subsidizing the use of these types of vehicles.

Large EV Order

On September 21st, TANH announced that its 70% owned subsidiary had been awarded $20M in contracts to supply 450 all-electric van and 10 all-electric buses. Notably the contract amount does not include any additional subsidies that TANH may receive from the Chinese government.

And as a testament to TANH’s manufacturing capability, it expects to deliver the entire order by the end of 2017.

For a company now valued at less than $90M this should have been a very big deal. But instead, TANH chose to do a small financing, and that is all the market has focused on since then.

Financing

On September 27th, TANH entered into a $6.5M financing, pricing the stock at $3.45 with warrant coverage at an exercise price of $4.25. The proceeds are to be used for general working capital, presumably including helping to facilitate the above-mentioned delivery of $20M worth of EVs.

Since the financing, and seemingly with no regard to the company’s positive developments, the stock has traded well below the financing price (see chart at outset of article).

Valuation And Summary

TANH is a historically profitable business which is attempting to leverage its base business to support forays into very “hot” fields like EDLC for supercapacitors and more importantly speciality EVs Indeed, in some ways it reminds me of my coverage of Flexible Solutions International (FSI), whose profitable base business resulted in a 100%+ price increase, despite its “sexier” products not yet having gained traction.

After its financing, TANH has 28,703,242 shares outstanding, which puts its market cap at $85M. Were the company simply to match 2016’s net income of $4.6M, it would translate to a current P/E of 18. But of course this doesn’t account for the new EV division, nor its high growth rate. I believe that both revenues and earnings will increase steadily as the EV acquisition bears fruit, and have been a buyer while the market focuses only on the financing. I have a short-term target of $6 for the stock, and a much higher long-term target should the company continue to execute in both the EV and EDLC segments.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TANH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.