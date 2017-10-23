The $64 Million Question For Applied Opto

But that doesn't necessarily mean this can't happen. If you have little risk tolerance, this isn't a stock for you.

Nor do we find public evidence of Applied Opto losing chunks of demand from other customers like Facebook or Microsoft.

Despite the shorts being on the mark with their Amazon prediction we see no public data to back up their thesis that Applied Opto can't compete in 100G.

Yet some of their other claims aren't on the mark and/or can't be verified.

Shorts, of which there are plenty in this stock, seemed to have advanced knowledge of Amazon pulling demand, perhaps even before management knew.

This is becoming quite a story. Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) was the darling of the Nasdaq when it suddenly announced that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), its biggest customer, was switching faster from 40G transceivers to 100G transceivers.

The company would not be able to react as quickly to that, hence Q3 would come in soft. The stock plunged from over $100 to the $60s as a result.

If this is a temporary problem, that seemed like an overreaction, but things got worse. The company once again guided that Q3 would become even softer, with Amazon now only counting for 10% of its Q3 business, some $8M - $9M.

The company guided Q3 revenues to $88M-$89M, a pretty steep fall from the $117.4M in Q2.

The bull case

The bull case is based on the following datapoints:

Amazon revenue goes from $55M in Q2 to $8M-9M in Q3

Q2 revenue $117.4M, guided Q3 revenue is guided at $88M-89M

Non-Amazon revenue still rising sequentially (see below)

100G revenue was rising 59% sequentially in Q2, hardly a sign the company isn't competitive in 100G. (see below)

Overall datacenter market still growing rapidly (see below)

Juniper also experienced slowing Amazon demand

Some of these datapoints and arguments require some additional reasoning.

Non-Amazon revenue still rising

Total Q2 revenue was $117.4M, $55M of that was from Amazon, that is, $62.4M was from non-Amazon customers

Q3 revenue is guided as $88M-89M, with 10% ($8M-$9M) from Amazon, that is, non-Amazon revenue is roughly $80M, that's still an 28% growth sequentially.

The company also supplies two other hyperscale customers, Microsoft (MSFT) and Facebook (FB) and management argued during the Q2CC that it was in the qualification process with a fourth hyperscale company and 12 other potential customers for 100G and some for 200G.

Revenues from 100G are rising rapidly

100G products made up 30% of revenues in Q1, that is, roughly $27M and it increased to about 39% of revenues ($110M), that is $43M in Q3. That is a 59% growth rate sequentially.

Demand from datacenters remains strong

From Lightwaveonline (our emphasis):

While demand for optical transceivers from Chinese systems houses continues to disappoint (see, for example, "NeoPhotonics blames slow China demand for upcoming layoffs"), cloud data center operators may pick up the slack for some vendors, reports LightCounting. The market research firm says it now expects shipments of 100 Gigabit Ethernet (100GbE) optical modules to reach 3 million units in 2017, an increase of 20% over its previous forecast. The fact that optical transceiver vendors have added production capacity helps explain the jump; 100GbE optical module sales in 2016 suffered when demand exceeded supply in many cases. However, appetite among data center operators for such modules will remain strong. LightCounting says that leading 100GbE customers plan to double or triple their purchases in 2018.

Now, there is little doubt there is more competition in 100G, from Intel and others, but it's difficult to imagine Applied Opto's sales will shrink when the overall market is doubling or tripling, especially when its 100G sales have been rapidly expanding, at least so far.

What seems to further cement the case for a temporary Amazon problem is the fact that Juniper (JPNR) is also experiencing headwinds from Amazon, from ZDNet (our emphasis):

Cowen & Co. analyst Paul Silverstein said in research note that cloud customers have driven Juniper's results for the last 18 months. Silverstein said Amazon likely cut spending with Juniper given the size of the revenue miss. Amazon was Juniper's largest cloud customer followed by Facebook, said Silverstein. If other cloud customers like Apple and Google cut spending the outlook may be worse for Juniper in the future. "we suspect that the issue is not purely 'transitory,'" he said. William Blair analyst Dmitry Netis said that Juniper was benefiting because cloud providers were building out networks to bypass carriers. By building out their own internet backbone, cloud players can deliver content and services to consumers and enterprises more efficiently. "Our recent industry surveys reflect material slowdown (and potential digestion) of IP backbone build out with a couple of these cloud operators this quarter," said Netis, who noted that the spending pause may cover multiple cloud customers such as Google, Facebook, Apple, and Amazon.

So the market is still vigorously growing, there is nothing to suggest that Applied Opto cannot compete in 100G and/or that demand from other customers is going to drop dramatically (if at all) in the near future. What's more, there is corroborating evidence from another company (Juniper) that it is an Amazon problem.

The bear case

However, there are definitely some uncomfortable points, one in particular.

There is a truly massive amount of shorts, and while the data is delayed by a couple of weeks, so far they haven't gone away. At the minimum that should one make to pause for thought. Are the two earnings warnings from Applied Opto's management consistent? Can management be that blind? More importantly, can they be that blind when others are not? The guy at stocktwits predicted twice

A tale of two warnings

Let's start with the two warnings, the first came on August 3, the second on October 12. The first warning came during the Q2CC on August 3 after the market closed when the company guided a soft Q3 quarter but blamed this on a faster switch from 40G t0 100G transceivers from its top customer Amazon.

It would take time (at least six weeks) for the company to react and turn 40G production lines into 100G production lines, which would be responsible for at least part of the softness in Q3.

Q3 revenue was guided at $111M, well below analyst expectations of $123M. But if this was a temporary problem caused by a faster switch from 40G to 100G (something which management had predicted anyway, but not with this suddenness), then what was the problem?

Indeed, what was the problem, given what we've stated above as the bull case, where we have a fast growing market and the company also rapidly gaining sales, both from other customers as well as 100G products?

And even less of a problem given that Q3 EPS was still guided above analyst expectations and margins would not be affected by the temporary softness in demand. Right? Nevertheless, the stock sold off from $100+ to the high $50s-$70 and didn't recover.

The second warning

On October 12, there was a second warning from management, arguing the decline in revenue in Q3 would be worse. This is what they said on the subsequent CC:

In summarizing our preliminary third quarter 2017 financials, we expect revenue to be in the range of $88 million to $89 million compared to our previous guidance range of $107 million to $115 million. Our revenue fell short of our expectations due to lower-than-expected demand from a large datacenter customer. Despite the shortfall, we maintained a strong gross margin profile and expect to report non-GAAP gross margin between 43.5% and 44.5%. On the bottom line, our non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $21.2 million to $22.2 million, which implies a non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.04 to $1.09, using approximately 20.4 million shares. This compares to our prior non-GAAP outlook of $1.30 to $1.43 per share.

The explanation followed (our emphasis):

We indicated last quarter that we expected to see softer 40G demand. However, we saw lower demand overall from one of our large customers. Revenue from this customer in the quarter was approximately 10% of total revenue compared with 47% last quarter. As a reminder, we have a vendor-owned inventory management model that we employ with this customer which can impact our revenue visibility. As previously discussed, this VOI program allows the customer to full inventory from a hub that AOI manages, and revenue is recorded at the time the inventory is pulled. We continue to have ongoing discussions with this customer and based on our conversations, we believe that the disruption in order flow is related to the ongoing transition from 40G to 100G and not specific to AOI. We also do not expect the inventory stock in our VOI hub to be impaired because forecasts indicate that this inventory will be consumed over time.

Some take-aways

The Q3 softness in demand isn't really caused by the company needing time to switch production lines from 40G to 100G as there is apparently plenty of inventory n that VOI warehouse.

Management argued that they are not losing share in 100G, not from Amazon, nor from other customers: "We continue to experience good demand from our other top datacenter customers, with particular strength in our CWDM full MSA spec 100G transceivers.

So management argues this is a transition (40G to 100G) problem at one customer, Amazon.

However, we're not sure how compatible that is with the "we saw lower demand overall from one of our large customers."

Pricing doesn't seem to be an issue, management argued it developed as they expected.

It's also noteworthy what they wouldn't (or couldn't) say, whether there were other factors or go into detail about the issues with Amazon (although the latter is usually not done). Nor would they say whether the 100G demand was bigger than the 40G demand or whether 100G demand was up sequentially in Q3.

VOI warehouse

It is surprising (to put it mildly) when management only realizes the extent of the decline in demand of its biggest customer so late in the quarter. Here is management again, explaining that (of sorts):

And we don't know the precise amount of revenue that will be generated until the customer either pulls or doesn't pull inventory from that VOI warehouse.

But a fall of this magnitude? From 47% of revenue to 10% of revenue, without much in the way of pre-warning? They led inventory just build up in that warehouse, in the hope that it would still be pulled at a later stage in the quarter perhaps? No adjustment to production?

We're not quite convinced this is a rational way to manage a business. Yes, for normal times with small adjustments, but with an adjustment this big, which could potentially leave them with a big inventory, even if they argue it won't lead to write-downs on that inventory?

The $64M question

But the question that really make us uncomfortable was posed by SA commentator KCG3751:

How did BWS know about the loss of Amazon months ago, and Stefan had no clue what was going on right in front of him. Same for Idoresearch. How does this unknown small company become the most heavily shorted stock on wall street. Everyone seemed to know about Amazon leaving except the CFO

BWS is the lone research outfit which posted a bear call on Applied Opto months ago and Idoresearch is an unknown investor active on StockTwits.

Indeed, on July 13 the company guided higher for Q2 but analyst Hamed Khorsand from BWS took issue with that on July 20 and argued, according to Barrons:

Khorsand takes his cue from a close reading of last week's press release, in which one single phrase stands out as more muted, from "We are pleased with our momentum," to "We are pleased with our performance." They have "removed any wording to suggest business continuing to remain strong," is how he interprets that. This change in language is significant to Khorsand because he thinks the company is going to lose sales to Amazon (AMZN), its largest customer, because of new transceiver modules being built by Fabrinet (FN), the contract manufacturer, and directly supplied to Amazon. "We have learned from industry sources that shipments would begin in the fourth quarter, which would imply AAOI would begin losing some orders from AMZN."

He was aware of Applied Opto losing 40G sales before the company was aware, or in any case before the company issued the warning, which was only done on August 3.

Khorsand also argues other stuff:

On the latter, here is Deahna:

In no way, shape, or form did Applied Opto state in its investor meeting on August 15, 2017, that price erosion was suddenly accelerating. To be gracious, I think the BWS analyst took the company's comments on aggressive and continuing cost reductions, which were stated to defend the potential to maintain gross margins in the new 41-45% target model, completely out of context and suggested some sort of cyclical disaster for the company in line with his short thesis. He basically put words into the company's mouth to suggest it was making comments that supported his negative fundamental thesis, and this was not the case.

By the way, here is Raymond James' verdict after that August 15 field trip, from The Fly:

Raymond James analyst Applied Simon Leopold maintained a Strong Buy and $107 price target on Applied Optoelectronics following a recent field trip. The analyst said Applied often gets grouped in with optical component stocks, but its differentiated through its focus on data center applications, scale and automation. Simon recommends investors take the time to listen to the story and further understanding will lead to increased appreciation.

It doesn't seem that they were particularly worried by any accelerating price erosion either.

So one take-away of BWM research is that while they did seem to know Amazon would cut 40G demand before Applied Opto management (or at least before the latter went public with that information), they also misfire.

Then in the last couple of days we became aware of the StockTwitter under the moniker IdoResearch, another short. From his July tweets:

Jul. 20 at 10:24 AM

IdoResearch $AAOI AAOI is going to give a Soft forward look because Amazon has cut their 40G business in half.

Jul. 19 at 11:57 AM

IdoResearch $AAOI In 100g they are facing huge competition and have already lost dramatic market share and pricing is coming down 30%

Jul. 19 at 11:56 AM

IdoResearch $AAOI 40G is all these guys have, and it has been great, but it is going away much faster than they expected.

Jul. 19 at 11:55 AM

IdoResearch $AAOI They took away "continued robust demand." Amazon has cut their Q3 40G forecast by 25% and q4 by 50%

Jul. 18 at 11:26 AM

IdoResearch $AAOI Nice, Stock about to break 90, even though their biggest customer just cut orders in half,

That's mid July when Applied Opto wasn't warning about Amazon about August 2 and in fact had guided Q2 upwards on July 13.

One could possibly explain this by arguing that they didn't know about the issue when they guided Q2 upwards and were in a quiet period until the earnings release until August 2. But then why did they change the language? Indeed, here is IdoResearch Jul. 14 at 4:48 PM

IdoResearch $AAOI "continued robust demand" disappears all together. This is not an accident.

Jul. 14 at 4:47 PM

IdoResearch $AAOI "We are pleased with our momentum" in April becomes "We are pleased with our performance" in July

IdoResearch appeared on StockTwits in May of this year with tweets like this:

May. 23 at 2:56 PM

IdoResearch$AAOI Amazon is doing most of 100GbE with Luxtera, NOT AAOI

May. 23 at 2:55 PM

IdoResearch $AAOI Microsoft is giving the Lion's share of their 100GbE business to Intel - NOT AAOI

May. 23 at 4:40 PM

IdoResearch @Offhisgame Execs know the have lost PSM4 at Amzn and Msft - but not saying.

May. 23 at 4:45 PM

IdoResearch@Delevanti @mccoy217 @Offhisgame Only known in industry right now. Intel will publicly announce between now and Octobe

And of late, IdoResearch is also arguing stuff like:

Oct. 16 at 8:35 PM

IdoResearch $AAOI The next shoe to drop is FB business. is getting cut in half in Q4 and beyond due to Intel competing

Oct. 12 at 11:26 AM

IdoResearch$AAOI Their Amazon business is down by 70%. Facebook is down over 50%,

Oct. 11 at 12:10 PM

IdoResearch $AAOI AAOI jammed Amazon in the September quarter with product Amazon did not need or want

And IdoResearch argues that this jamming has boosted sales in Q3:

Oct. 11 at 12:23 PM

IdoResearch $AAOI Hard to know about Q3 because they inflated sales by jamming Amazon

This simply isn't true, we've quoted management above already arguing that in their VOI model, "revenue is recorded at the time the inventory is pulled."

What to make of it all?

We give you a few pointers which seem particularly pertinent to us:

The shorts (IdoResearch is short, by his own account) did seem to know before management that Amazon was to cut its 40G purchases from Applied Opto by a lot.

Or, which is considerably worse, they did know it and went public well before management went public with it, which was on August 2. The fact that they changed the language when they pre-announced Q2 figures is uncomfortable, it could point to management knowing already that trouble with Amazon was ahead.

However, longs could put some comfort on the strong market growth and the fact that the company has growing revenue from other customers and 100G products.

The shorts have also misfired on stuff, for instance, there seem to no "accelerated price erosion" and Applied Opto does produce EMC lasers and they haven't "jammed" Amazon in Q3 to inflate sales. Many of their claims and predictions are also difficult to verify. Does demand from Facebook ((NASDAQ:FB)) be halved in Q4? No idea. Has Applied Opto lost the PSM4 business from Amazon and Microsoft ((NASDAQ:MSFT))? Difficult to tell.

Our verdict

The conclusion that shorts had insider knowledge about Amazon pulling 40G demand from Applied Opto and perhaps the SEC should look into this.

They either knew this even before Applied Opto's management, or in any case before the latter went public with that information (on August 2) and this was something we weren't aware off before.

In that light, and given the large short position, it would be silly to dismiss their arguments out of hand.

However, the fact that they made one prediction that has materialized doesn't necessarily mean that each and every one of their predictions will do so.

To underline this, the shorts have already made some arguments which are demonstrably wrong, and more which have yet to pan out and are difficult to verify.

There is other data that should give shareholders of Applied Opto some comfort. Demand from datacenters is still growing very fast, demand for 100G will double or triple in 2018 according to one market assessment.

Then Applied Opto is experiencing rising demand from other customers besides Amazon, and Juniper Networks (JNPR) has also experienced headwinds from Amazon, underlining the thesis that this is an Amazon problem.

The shorts could have gotten Amazon inside information and are now trying to make the most of that by converting it into a general scare. After all, they had one piece of data which was solid gold (however they got hold of it) and they've bet the bank on it, why not extent the fun a bit, right?

There is nothing, at least not yet, to suggest that this generalized fear about Applied Opto is warranted. But we can't guarantee any of that (Facebook, Microsoft demand cutting in half, their laser yield way down, etc.) won't materialize. The probability seems low to us, but not zero.

So there is enough of uncertainty for us to not yet pull the trigger on a buy for the SHU portfolio, besides, even if the weight of evidence still balances us on the long side albeit with somewhat diminished conviction, the stock is broken even if the company isn't. At least for now.

One solid Q4 guidance could change this in a second, but a soft Q4 guidance, well, that wouldn't be helpful, even if it could still very well be down to a temporary Amazon problem.

Perhaps the lesson should be that investing in a situation where there are so many bets against you, you have to be really sure you know more than they do. If not, stay away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.