Sticking To My Guns On Verizon

Photo credit

I haven't exactly been rip-roaring bullish on Verizon (VZ) in the recent past as the company's share price, in my view, has gotten ahead of the fundamentals. I said as much in my earnings preview prior to the Q3 report and while the stock is up since it came out, the report hasn't sent the stock into orbit. That makes me think that perhaps my thesis that Verizon is a bit expensive here still has some credence, but let's take a look.

The stock reacted very well to the earnings report, shooting up to $51. But that was quickly rebuffed and the stock settled last week just under $50, up marginally from where it was before the report. That's fine and to be honest, I thought the stock would fall a bit on the report, so I was wrong on that front. The good news is that even though I was wrong, the stock only moved slightly higher, so this wasn't exactly a disaster if you were bearish.

The stock did make further headway against the 200DMA, which is still negatively sloped, so that's a positive if you're bullish. Verizon hasn't respected the 200DMA like some other stocks in the past so whether or not that will end up helping the bulls is yet to be seen, but I'd take my chances above the line rather than below it if given the choice.

The momentum indicators improved off of the report but, importantly, they aren't confirming the new relative highs in the price of the stock. Indeed, all of the momentum indicators are showing signs of weakness despite the new relative highs in the stock, and that's not a good thing. That means the bulls may not actually be in control of this stock because at this point in the rally, you'd like to see overbought levels or, at the very least, getting near overbought. Verizon isn't doing anything of the sort and that makes me think the bulls have a lot of work ahead of them if the stock is to continue rallying.

Total revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% but on a comparable basis - excluding acquisitions and divestitures - it was down 2.3%. This, despite strong performances from FIOS as well as the wireless business, which I was keen to see. I suggested in my preview that the gain in wireless subs would be positive, but not to the extent they actually were. Q3 saw more than 600k net subs added and churn remains extremely low by historical levels. In other words, the wireless business performed better than I thought it would and it seems that Q1's disaster was really just a fluke and nothing to worry about. Verizon Wireless is flying and performing very well and that bodes well for the stock.

The problem is that despite all of this, margins remain flat. I'll eat some crow again as I postulated that margins would come in weak again in Q3 but they didn't, so I'll take that one. However, the point stands that Verizon's margins are weak based upon the fact that equipment sales continue to take a larger share of revenue and that its subscriber gains have yet to yield any sort of meaningful improvement in profitability thus far. To its credit, Verizon said last month it would look to save a cumulative $10B in costs over the next four years and if it does so, that would be something like 2% of revenue annually. That would be a worthy improvement, but keep in mind that adjusted EBITDA is already in the 36% range in terms of revenue; another 2% isn't exactly gangbusters. I'm not criticizing the work or its intent, I'm just trying to put it into perspective. Verizon should do all it can to improve margins and I applaud the effort, I just don't think it will necessarily move the needle all that much.

Cash flow from operations is just over $17B thus far this year against just over $11B in capex, meaning that FCF has come in at $5.9B. The dividend is just over $9B annually so Verizon has to pick up the pace when it comes to FCF production or it risks having to stop raising the payout and/or potentially cutting it at some point. That risk is not imminent but at the same time, it just isn't producing enough FCF to do all of the things it needs to do in order to run the business and keep shareholders happy. The dividend is obviously more important to Verizon than most stocks as it is a utility, but it all comes back to margins and Verizon's ability to create cash from revenue. If margins don't improve, FCF is going to have a tough time and we've seen that so far this year. Revenue is not going to be Verizon's saving grace; it has to find margin somewhere and it just hasn't been able to do that thus far.

All in all, Verizon did a nice job in Q3 and beat my expectations for both wireless sub gains and margins. However, my expectations were very low, to be fair, and that means that despite the beats, I'm not sure Verizon is in much better shape than it was. I'm still concerned by margins and by extension, its ability to generate cash over time to pay the dividend. The momentum indicators on the chart are showing some pretty clear bearish divergences and that's never good, but we also saw a huge post-earnings rally almost immediately squashed as well. In other words, all signs are pointing to Verizon being at or near an intermediate top and that means that despite the fact that I was wrong about Q3, I'm sticking to my guns on being cautious on Verizon here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.