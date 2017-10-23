Keep Your Cool, Keep Your Wealth: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Chris Martensen highlights some grave economic problems; we need to keep our cool if we are to succeed in addressing them.

The inability of governments at various levels to keep promises regarding pensions and retirement healthcare is a source of societal distress and, for those directly affected, individual grief. Add to that numerous other underfunded programs like Social Security and Medicare and societies’ and individuals’ distress levels rise higher still. So says Chris Martensen in an article just posted on Seeking Alpha called “Are You Infuriated Yet?”

I agree that these economic problems should concern every American, but I am afraid that the article’s call for righteous indignation as a response is a cure worse than the disease. I am sure I’m not alone in noticing that there’s a fair amount of anger in the body politic these days.

Martensen includes a chart that shows total IOUs in the U.S. are valued at greater than 1,000% of U.S. GDP. That’s a useful way of underscoring the severity of the debt problem. His point is that if the part representing the U.S. pension crisis – which is just a sliver of that chart – is hard enough to resolve, then all of the IOUs taken together represent a genuinely menacing threat. True enough. But the thrust of the article is not about solving these difficulties but about giving in to a sense of victimization. He writes:

When your politicians repeatedly pass laws that hurt you in favor of large corporations -- that, too, is infuriating. Especially if those actions run directly counter to their campaign promises. There's a lot of be infuriated about in the world today, so go ahead and embrace your rage. By doing so, you'll be in a better mindset to understand things like Brexit, Catalonia, and Trump, each of which is a reflection of the fury of your fellow citizens, who are finally waking up to the fact that they've been victims for too long. An easy prediction to make is that this simmering anger of the populace is going to start boiling over more violently in the coming years. Welcome to the Age of Fury.”

Anger is indeed all the rage right now, but investors in particular and society and the economy as a whole do not prosper amidst conditions of fury. As we have emphasized so many times in this forum, the ability to control your emotions is a precondition for successful investing.

At a time when too few adults occupy positions of leadership, what we don’t need is an invitation to indulge in our inner-toddler’s temper tantrums. One of the things good parents try to do for their children is to model emotional self-control. I would think those who master this skill end up as better investors.

When a toddler falls down, he looks at his parent’s face before reacting. Parents who restrain their emotions thereby teach their children self-control. As the kid gets older, good parents teach their child not to overreact to their favorite toy breaking, losing an athletic competition or getting a bad grade.

Markets frequently deliver setbacks to investors, but the most emotionally secure among them understand the virtue of remaining calm, re-adjusting their plans if need be and getting back up again.

That’s why this forum, in discussing personal finance issues, eschews crying over spilt milk – for investors who have not saved enough – and focuses on the steps each person can take to improve his lot. Similarly, in discussing broader economic issues, the approach we take here is to increase awareness of issues and discuss potential solutions.

The moment we start talking about practical steps, the heat of anger perforce dissipates since such measures invariably involve tradeoffs and compromises, the zealots’ enemy No. 1. People who come together to resolve an important issue end up appreciating their erstwhile opponents. Folks, we need to put down our torches and pitchforks to succeed as individual investors and as an economy and society.

Please share your thoughts in the comments section. In the meantime, here are a few more links to today’s best investing content on the web.

For more content geared to FAs, visit the Financial Advisor Center.