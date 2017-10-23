Oracle Joins The Blockchain Party

The boom in the crypto currency market has drawn even more attention to the technology of blockchain, which was introduced in 2008 as a basis for Bitcoin. Hence, it is known many people consider investing in bitcoin as a way to invest in the underlying technology itself, which helped the price of the currency to soar more than 750% over the last year.

(Blockchain search data from Google)

(Source: Coindesk)

Many corporations, especially those from the technology sector, try to get involved in the field of blockchain, since there is a high chance the technology will disrupt many industries and, therefore, bring revenues to the providers. The list of major tech corporations that already provide blockchain solutions includes such giants as Microsoft (MSFT) and IBM (IBM), with Intel (INTC) being a major partner with its Xeon processors. More information about the topic can be found in some of my previous articles:

1. Blockchain: Look Toward Blue-Chip Technology Companies For Investment

2. IBM: A Future Blockchain Leader?

3. Intel: New Xeon Processors Are Chosen By R3 Blockchain Consortium

One of the most recent examples of a corporation introducing a blockchain service is a tech giant Oracle (ORCL). At the beginning of October, Oracle introduced its blockchain cloud platform and shared its enterprise blockchain strategy. Since the corporation has been rather successful with its cloud business, I believe blockchain offering also will provide a solid boost to Oracle’s performance as a corporation.

Oracle’s blockchain offering

Oracle’s Blockchain Cloud Service is a new solution that will be included in the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) family of offerings. The service is claimed to be based on a comprehensive distributed ledger platform which will create opportunities for businesses to enhance their processes by several means.

First of all, the solution will support deploying and running smart contracts. A smart contract is an automated contract which does not require a middleman, and where the terms and conditions are written as a code. This type of technology is being increasingly adopted by the financial sector, especially in securities trading, where smart contracts can cut costs and save time and money. For instance, Bank of America (BAC) revealed earlier this year a new platform based on Etherium for automating the process of creating a standby letter of credit.

A type of guarantee crucial for creating trust between new business clients, the letters are being encoded on a blockchain as part of the trial with the help of Microsoft Azure's blockchain-as-a-service sandbox. In essence, instead of letters being manually sent between multiple parties, they are being translated into smart contracts on a private version of Ethereum blockchain.

It is also claimed financial institutions “would be able to cut costs in the range of $3 billion to $11 billion annually by reducing processing costs in the origination process in the US and Europe.” Therefore, if Oracle is able to establish a viable platform for smart contracts, the corporation will open for itself a significant source of revenue.

Secondly, Oracle’s blockchain service will enable trusted sharing of information and a system for verifying identity. This is a crucial point for many corporations nowadays, as the number of cyber crimes has been increasing over last years.

Interestingly, many cyber security and tech companies try to come up with their solutions to enable identity management through blockchain. For instance, tech giant Cisco (CSCO) is claimed to work on several projects evolved into a “way for corporations to prove identity.” Cisco’s solution is going to be based on Etherium blockchain. Moreover, IBM (NYSE:IBM), which is deeply involved in the field of the distributed ledger technology, also works on a similar service. Therefore, it is likely the demand for identity management technology is on a high level.

Another interesting point about Oracle’s Blockchain service is a high level of integration with Oracle Cloud through REST API. REST enables easy communication between different applications on the basis of a certain architectural principle. The main takeaway here is the fact that Oracle’s Blockchain service will use a well-known, standardized integrating principle, which should enable easy and low-cost implementation of blockchain applications. Moreover, this is likely to increase the attractiveness of Oracle Cloud platform, as REST API will make it easy to build or scale blockchain applications on a basis of Oracle’s platform.

(Source: Oracle Cloud website)

Finally, what's important to note is that Oracle’s blockchain service is stated to be an open platform, which means it will allow customers to experiment with varying cases of use of the distributed ledger technology. Therefore, the corporation creates for itself an opportunity to gain from several sectors of the economy, and not just financial services, where blockchain is being increasingly adopted.

With its new cloud-based, horizontal blockchain-as-a-service offering, Oracle aims to enable enterprises to explore different blockchain use cases without having to set up new infrastructure for each use case. It is a PaaS offering that leverages Hyperledger Fabric v1.0, and the company plans to evolve the platform’s capabilities as customer needs dictate. A key capability the company offers is integration with Oracle, customer and partner applications for specific industry use cases. Other capabilities include scalability and performance, and the ease of creating smart contracts and on-boarding participants.

Blockchain solution will be beneficial for Oracle

Overall, the fact that Oracle launched its own blockchain solution is a logical step, as the corporation joined Hyberledger blockchain project earlier this year (in August 2017). Interestingly, the list of Hyperledger project participants now includes such corporations as Accenture (ACN), Baidu (BIDU), Cisco, IBM, Intel, and more.

By entering the field of blockchain, the corporation aims to get a piece of a huge market. Hence, it is estimated by Gartner blockchain technology will represent $176 billion in value-adds for businesses by 2025. Therefore, every incremental percent of market share should boost the corporation’s revenues significantly.

It also can be expected Oracle’s blockchain offering will be a valuable addition to the company’s portfolio of cloud solutions. It is explained by Frank Xiong, Oracle's group vice president of Blockchain Cloud Service:

In traditional computer science, there is just one copy of the database. In blockchain, all of the ledgers are distributed, so actually everybody gets a copy (of the data). So this is only going to expand that data storage (requirement).

Importantly, cloud business remains to be a revenue driver for Oracle, as more than 80% of revenue was generated by the cloud and on-premise software segment in Q1 FY 2018.

Oracle continues to trade at a relatively low forward P/E ratio, which means the stock has still room to grow.

My detailed analyses of Oracle and other tech companies can be found on my profile page. If you like my article and would like to stay up to date on the next one, you can click the "Follow" button next to my profile.