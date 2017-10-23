Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Adamis Upside Potential, J&J's SIMPONI Label Expansion, SGEN's Adcetris Upgrade And PDUFA

This abridged "Daily Scoop" is published by Avisol Capital Partners, which runs the physician-managed Total Pharma Tracker healthcare investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Please click here to read an important announcement about changes and additions to the daily scoop.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Today we will discuss a set of two articles on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) by Bret Jensen and James W Burke. Jensen's article is a report of the author's interesting discussion with ADMP IR, while Burke's is an in-depth overview of the stock following the resolution of the CRL(s) and FDA approval in June this year.

ADMP is in a situation that is becoming less and less rare these days - a company that wins an approval but whose stock doesn't move. Well, that isn't exactly correct - the stock did double from January to today. However, it never reached the 2016 highs of almost $10, which is surprising given the investment thesis here.

Source

The investment thesis is pretty straightforward and can be presented in one long sentence: ADMP is a $167mn nanocap with a fully patent-owned FDA approved product in its portfolio in a market worth $1.2bn where the two currently dominating players are under enormous pressure and trouble; and the company has a portfolio of 3 related products, also patent-owned, which can sustain the momentum.

And yet the stock fails to show any strong and bullish movement.

There could be multiple reasons for this. For one thing, Seeking Alpha's news section for ADMP has very little coverage. The last update via the company is from June, when the product got approved. The same story is on the company IR website. Four months have passed since approval, and there's no other news available at a time when there is usually the highest amount of excitement surrounding a product? This is poor public relations at best. One explanation I saw somewhere in one of the two articles is that they were busy discussing collaborations with an expectedly large number of partners. I wonder if the same people man both the PR and the BD departments; so that BD discussions kept the PR people too busy to put up a press release stating they are discussing with multiple partners on a deal? Just such a simple PR effort would have bolstered investor confidence strongly.

The other reason is, of course, the 4-month delay in bringing the product to the market, with no information on when the product will eventually be launched, and who they will partner with. However, this lack of information is helpful in its own way - this has kept the stock so far down that even after 4 months post approval, the stock still may present a buying opportunity.

Allergan (AGN) had a decent-sized deal with the company before the 2016 CRL, at which time they quit the deal. Now that the company has resolved the CRL and got approved, I wonder if AGN will be a suitor again; and if so, since ADMP is in a much stronger position now, whether they can command a better deal. If they can do that, they will not only be able to put the SYMJEPI product through the market in a much more comprehensive manner; but they will also have more cash to better pursue their other 3 pipeline products.

The good thing about these products is that they follow the 505(b)(2) pathway, meaning they seek approvals of pre-approved products in new formulations or delivery methods, so trials take much less money and time. Given that they have about $25mn in cash right now, this small company can still see their pipeline through trials. However, the deal money, when it comes, will surely help.

Jensen covers these points, and going by his discussion with the ADMP IR, a partnership announcement should be made anytime before November end, quite in time to make their year-end launch possible. He discusses SYMJEPI's edge over EpiPen; price, for hospital settings, and ease of use for consumer use. EpiPen has been at the "cutting edge" of the lingering political discussion on price gouging, and has borne the brunt of the attack. The other competitor, Sanofi's Avi-Q, has had its own set of troubles, despite a relaunch. So SYMJEPI, properly priced, is in a very strong position vis-a-vis competition. The depressed stock price, given the partnership announcement catalyst, could be a good entry point.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of JNJ, SGEN, REGN

FDA OKs expanded uses for J&J's Simponi Aria

Company: Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Biotech (NYSE: JNJ)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume JNJ Johnson & Johnson 382B $142.40 5,812,041.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $143.62 $109.32 30.26 125B Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices

Therapy: SIMPONI ARIA (golimumab)

Disease: Adults with active psoriatic arthritis or active ankylosing spondylitis.

News: "The FDA approves Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Biotech's SIMPONI ARIA (golimumab) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis or active ankylosing spondylitis. The product was first approved in the U.S. in July 2013 for rheumatoid arthritis. SIMPONI ARIA is a fully human anti-tumor necrosis factor therapy administered via 30-minute infusion."

Analysis: SIMPONI ARIA is one of a set of three blockbuster immunology drugs in JNJ's portfolio, the other two being Remicade and Stelara. The immunology franchise reported revenue of $2.9 billion in 1Q17. With this label expansion, SIMPONI now enters a market of about $12.6bn (2025 estimates) according to analysts. Otezla from Celgene (CELG) is the current treatment method in this indication, and last year it made $1bn. Other competitors include Cosentyx, an IL-17 inhibitor, and others like Eli Lilly's Taltz (ixekizumab) and AstraZeneca's Lumicef (brodalumab).

Barclays bullish on Seattle Genetics' Adcetris, sees 9% upside

Company: Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume SGEN Seattle Genetics, Inc. 9.1B $63.86 1,093,713.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $75.36 $45.31 40.94 108M Oncology

Therapy: Adcetris

Disease: Hodgkin lymphoma

News: Barclays says it upgraded Seattle Genetics to Overweight with a $70 (9% upside) price target based on an upward revision to Adcetris sales, now expected to peak at $1.8B versus $1.5B.

Analysis: This upgrade is based on the potential increase in sales for the company's lead drug Adcetris in Hodgkin lymphoma, which is expected to peak at $1.2B compared to $900M as assumed previously. This is based on physician feedback which indicates (to the analyst) that they would accept the product's marginal improvement in efficacy versus standard-of-care chemo for a meaningful gain in safety/toxicity. In 2016, ADCETRIS sales were $265.8 million, compared to $226.1 million for the year in 2015, an 18 percent increase. In a recent article covering SGEN, we commented on the company's potential despite a number of hurdles and setbacks. There's an upcoming PDUFA for Adcetris on December 16 for its sBLA for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Too-high expectations for Dupixent in asthma reason for Regeneron downgrade - Barclays; shares down 2%

Company: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 46B $432.98 799,072.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $543.55 $325.35 33.08 535M serious medical conditions

Therapy: Dupixent (dupilumab)

Disease: asthma

News: Barclays says its downgrade of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to Underweight with a $395 (9% downside risk) price target was based on more modest expectations for Dupixent (dupilumab) in asthma than Street forecasts.

It cites its recent physician survey that indicated treatment rates in the moderate-to-severe population would remain modest and will unlikely grow to support sell-siders' views. Also, the asthma market is competitive, making it difficult for Dupixent to capture more than a limited market share.

Adding to Barclays' bearish outlook is the saturation of Eylea's AMD market.

Analysis: Dupixent is already approved in the US for eczema, and was also recently approved in the EU. The drug was developed in partnership with Sanofi. Currently, AMD drug eylea accounts for over 60% of REGN's revenue ($3.3bn in 2016). Other analysts, notably Bernstein, have high sales estimates for Dupixent.

In other news, Concordia (CXRX) will use court proceedings to restructure its debt, DVB Technologies (DVBT) is down 60% in afterhours trading on its peanut allergy drug not meeting primary endpoints, and Celgene (CELG) selloff has hurt biotech rally.

Analyst Ratings

Allergan PLC. (AGN): Cowen and Company lowers target from $400.00 to $280.00 with buy rating.

Amgen (AMGN): BMO Capital Markets reiterates hold with target of $198.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN): BMO Capital Markets reiterates buy rating with target of $117.00.

Celgene Corporation (CELG): Citigroup downgrades from buy to neutral; Robert W. Baird downgrades from outperform to neutral reducing target from $162.00 to $136.00. Barclays PLC lowers target from $140.00 to $135.00 with equal weight rating; Stifel Nicolaus lowers target from $155.00 to $149.00 with buy rating; William Blair reiterates outperform; Leerink Swann, Oppenheimer Holdings and Wells Fargo & Company reiterate buy rating with targets of $156.00, $170.00 and $163.00 respectively.

DURECT (DRRX): HC Wainwright downgrades from buy to neutral with target of $3.00; Laidlaw lowers target from $3.00 to $2.00 with buy rating; Stifel Nicolaus downgrades from buy hold.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA): Barclays PLC lowers target from $21.00 to $19.00 with hold rating; Royal Bank Of Canada sets target to $15.00 with sell rating.

Insider Sales

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX): Dasu Badri N, Chief Engineering Officer, disposed 33.5% of their holding - 37500 shares, in Sale+OE for $45000.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS): Bennett C Frank, SVP, Antisense Research, disposed 31% of their holding - 12250 shares, in Sale+OE for $126,053 and another 31% in Sale for $796,250; Parshall B Lynne, COO disposed 32% of their holding - 16118 shares, in Sale+OE for $446,598, and another 32% in Sale for $1,047,670.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC): Browne L Daniel, CEO and President, sold 7662 shares for $200,405.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR): Rothblatt Martine A, Chairman & CEO, disposed 2176 shares in Sale+OE for $66,912, and 1265 shares in sale for $151,014.

Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT): Anderson Bonnie H, Chairman and CEO, disposed 16000 shares in Sale+OE for $40,960, and 16000 shares in Sale for $150,556.

Earnings

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) reported its third quarter non-GAAP net income at $324 million, or $2.77 per diluted share, compared with $246 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2016. The company's revenue was reported at $806 million, up 18 percent from $683 million for the third quarter of 2016.

Important Announcement: Last Chance To Lock In Introductory Price on Total Pharma Tracker

We have had our introductory price open for almost two months and are now going to close this offer due to great demand. The new price will start from November 1, so this would be a good time for you to lock in on the legacy price. Please sign up here - the Total Pharma Tracker Legacy Price Subscription.

This price hike will come with substantial improvements in the service, as listed below:

Single source availability: We know how people hate to have their inbox jammed with emails. So we will pack our entire daily work product together in the daily scoop. No more multiple emails, and everything we do - trade ideas, investment analysis, question/answers, portfolio tracking, database and research - will be available at one place, with different sections accessible to different membership levels. Membership Levels: We consider we have three membership levels here: one, all regular Seeking Alpha users who read our work, two, our realtime followers who get instant emails when we publish, and three, TPT members (TPT= Total Pharma Tracker, our Marketplace service) who have subscribed to our service. Each membership level has different levels of accessibility to our work product via the daily scoop. Graded Accessibility: We grade accessibility by the amount of hands-on service we provide. Regular Seeking Alpha users only get broad sector coverage and discussion, and while these are also investment ideas, they have not passed through our vetting process. Realtime followers get more data that can be used (by them) to find investment and trading ideas. TPT members get vetted investment and trading ideas, regular Q/A sessions, portfolio tracking for both their own portfolios and ours, catalyst discussion and vetting, and general hands-on work. Below is a list of features available to various membership levels in the daily scoop.

Table of Contents

For All Seeking Alpha Readers

Top SA Coverage

News Analysis

Earnings Reports

Select Analyst Ratings

Select Insider Transactions

For Our Realtime Followers

Become a free real time follower of Avisol Capital to get these sections by email:

Earnings Calendar

Secondary Offerings Calendar

IPO Calendar

All Analyst Ratings

All Insider Transactions

Hedge Fund Transactions

13D Transactions

For Marketplace Subscribers

Trade idea of the Day

Investment idea of the Day

Member Question Answer Session

Aggregated Member Portfolio Updates

Our Model Portfolio Tracker

Catalyst Rundown

Disease Pipeline Databases

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.