Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Behind UniQure's Massive Rally

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector. We also Spotlight UniQure after its huge rally last week.

Sentiment on the biotech sector continues to be somewhat negative especially in the small cap part of this high beta part of the market.

Sentiment continued to remain weak on the biotech sector as the main biotech indices slid slightly throughout last week. Failure by one of Celgene's (CELG) key drugs in its pipeline certainly did not help the sector late in the week. Amgen (AMGN) kicks off the earnings parade this week for the large biotech stalwarts in the industry. Hopefully good results can snapped the sector of its recent, but mild funk as we start the last trading week of October.

So what's ahead for the biotech sector in the week ahead besides earnings? Here are some items on my watch list.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) has a PDUFA date early next week. Its compound Eculizumab to treat refractory generalized myasthenia gravis is up for review. This would be a nice step to start to diversified its dependence on its blockbuster drug Soliris which accounts for almost all of Alexion's revenues.

Tuesday, PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) will be hoping to finally to get its compound Ataluren over the finish line after a long and complicated journey. This drug is targeting duchenne muscular dystrophy caused by nonsense mutations. Ataluren's Ad Comm Panel review was ambiguous at best and this decision is probably the hardest to call and most likely to result in rejection on the FDA calendar this week. A solid article on the factors at play was presented by another SA contributor a few days after the Ad Comm decision.

Tesaro (TSRO) has a PDUFA date Wednesday around its submission of IV Rolapitant for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, or CINV in HEC patients. We outline a delayed buy-write option strategy on this name in mid-August that has worked well to date.

Celgene presents full data from Phase 3 studies on Friday around Ozanimod for treating Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis. This is a primary drug in Celgene's pipeline and after last week's development disappointment, hopefully these results reassure investors that the company has some new earnings drivers on the horizon.

DBV Technologies (DBVT) looks like it is the first debacle du jour in the new trading week. The shares are down over 50% in early trading after announcing after the bell on Friday that its skin patch peanut allergy treatment failed to demonstrate sufficient efficacy in a pivotal study as determined by a certain tolerance to peanut protein. The company still plans to file a marketing application for the treatment in 2018 saying the study results showed a statistically significant response with a favorable tolerability profile

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) who has an oral treatment for peanut allergy is benefiting from those trial results from DBV Technologies. In addition, Credit Suisse raised their price target on AIMT to $45 from $36 previously and reiterated their Buy rating on the stock. Wedbush also lifts its target price from $42 to $70 on the stock this morning. Good call from Vincent Tizono earlier in the year with an Editor's Pick article on AIMT.

Cantor Fitzgerald is maintaining the faith on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) even as the company discontinues one of its developmental programs as it reissues its Buy rating and $61 price target this morning. The company just announced it was shutting down work on lead candidate GBT440 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis after three proof-of-concept studies failed to demonstrate a high enough clinical benefit. The shares were down over 10% in pre-market trading but Cantor's call seem to be taking most of the sting out of the trial announcement.

A five star ranked (Tip Ranks) at Stifel Nicolaus is upping his price target on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) to $31 from $20 previously this morning. The analyst believes recent solid trial results for the company's primary drug compound VY-AADC01 in advanced Parkinson's disease will command a pric of at least $125,000 per treatment, up from his prior view of $100,000. The stock has been en fuego since our sister service The Busted IPO Forum tagged the stock as a watch list candidate worthy of a small investment two months ago. To become a follower of that SA feed, click here.

One stock that bucked this negative sentiment on the biotech sector last week was UniQure (QURE). The stock nearly doubled in five trading sessions which made many members in the Biotech Forum community quite happy as this small cap name was one of the half dozen positions in our "Holding Pen" and was included there on July 20th within a detailed investment analysis.

We posted that research a month later on our sister thread "The Busted IPO Forum" as we believed there was a good chance this Busted IPO would eventually make good. Let's revisit this name quickly in today's Spotlight feature.

Company Overview

uniQure is an Amsterdam-based clinical stage biotech concern focused on gene-based therapies with potentially curative results for the treatment of rare and devastating diseases. uniQure addresses inherited disease at its root by augmenting, replacing, or suppressing the function of a mutated gene. After last week's big rally the stock has a market cap of approximately a half a billion dollars and trades for nearly $20.00 a share.

Pipeline

The trigger for the huge advance last week was progress moving forward the compound AMT-061. The company also has AMT-060 advancing in its pipeline targeting the same indication. After meeting with U.S. and European regulators the company announced that next year it will be initiate a late stage trial assessing AMT-061 in patients with severe and moderately severe hemophilia B. The compound has Breakthrough Therapy status in the U.S. and a similar designation in Europe.

Hemophilia B is a rare genetic bleeding disorder in which affected individuals have insufficient levels of a blood protein which is called factor IX. Hemophilia B is the second most common type of hemophilia and is estimated to occur in about 1 in 25,000 male births.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

This news triggered the first analyst commentary on this name in some three months. Oppenheimer chimed in Thursday to reissued its Buy rating and $17 price target (already exceeded). Its analyst noted:

While we have been waiting for an update to the clinical trial plan for the first hemophilia B product candidate AMT-060, QURE has astutely-and stealthily-brought another product candidate (AMT-061) into the clinic. This product has potentially 6x to 7x the well-known FIX expression levels of AMT-060 and may lead to mean FIX activity of approximately 30% to 50% of normal; a potentially significant benefit to moderate to severe hemophilia B patients. While we await further visibility on the pivotal Phase 3 design, we reiterate our bullish stance.

Chardan Capital followed with a more optimistic Buy rating raising its price target to $35 that same day. Chardan's analyst provided this color for his optimistic view:

We now believe that uniQure can achieve hemophilia B segment leadership in vector gene therapy (GT). Our assumptions for hemophilia B vector GT leadership for uniQure do not rely on the view that uniQure's IP on the FIX-Padua mutant is blocking IP for Spark Therapeutics (Buy) or that the patents discussed above are blocking. The view is based on the utilization of Padua and the AAV5 capsid, which to us are uncontroversial: uniQure's product likely enables broader use in hemophilia B than other vector gene therapy. uniQure utilizes AAV5 which seems to have the lowest prevalence of preexisting neutralizing antibodies (NAb) of tested AAV vectors, meaning that AMT-061 has the potential to be administered to nearly all hemophilia B patients. By comparison, for SPK-9001, roughly 40% of patients have NAbs against SPK-9001's capsid.

uniQure ended the first quarter of 2017 with some $120 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet.

Verdict

As always, one should cull some profits on this types of biotech rockets using the "Jensen Rules" or something similar. I would not chasing uniQure after its big rally as it is quite possible some profit taking happens in the weeks ahead given the size and speed of the huge rise. That said, I plan to retain the majority of my shares in this name as further appreciation could be ahead as uniQure advances its pipeline and garners increasingly positive analyst support.

