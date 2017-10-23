The Anti-Amazon Portfolio Strategy

The company continues to look to diversify its business; it is entering markets where it is a small fish with no guarantees of repeating similar success as past occurrences.

Amazon has been extremely successful over the past 20 years- the next few decades may not offer performance anywhere close to the past.

Overview

Amazon (AMZN) has built a very successful business over the past 20 years. Let’s just take a quick look at what this means today. Amazon has grown from no net sales to an estimated nearly $225 billion in 2018. That is a whopping $0 to $225 billion in 23 years, simply amazing. This has translated to an enterprise value of $470 billion as of today.

During the same time, estimates call for $3.8 billion in earnings for 2018, an approximately 1.7 percent profit margin. While some have been highly critical of Amazon’s profits, there are quite a few companies with low margins, which have been able to still grow earnings and increase shareholder value. As of 2016, Amazon generated $5.7 billion in free cash flow including capital and finance lease obligations. Lately, the company’s free cash flow margin has been from 6 to 7 percent.

This type of growth has led to substantial investment value. If one were lucky enough to have invested in Amazon in 1997 at $1.50 per share with $1,000, today’s value would be at $655,000. According to DollarTimes, $1,000 in 1997 had the same buying power as $1,522.27 in 2017. We can only imagine the multi-millions for those investing tens of thousands.

From 1997 to 2017, Amazon has averaged an annual stock price return of greater than 36 percent. From 2007 to 2017, Amazon has averaged an annual return greater than 26 percent; 2012 to 2017 the average return has been greater than 31 percent; 2014 to 2017 the average return has been 47 percent. Since 2015, the average return has declined to below 21 percent.

This type of growth is not common and reflects one of the best opportunities during many of these varying periods. But as can be seen from the past couple of years, Amazon’s stock price performance has begun to slow. As the company continues to transitions its business and barring a recession, the stock price may not replicate past performance.

Longer term investors are already sitting on substantial gains so they don’t have as much to lose whether Amazon gains 5 or 20 percent in a year; they have already made it from an investment goal perspective. But for those looking to the next 20 to 30 years, the story is different.

Amazon’s core success during the past couple of decades has been primarily the result of e-commerce growth through both direct and third-party sellers. More recently, the business model has diversified to include Amazon Web Services (AWS), subscriptions including streaming content, among other items, as well as products including Echo and Alexa, among others. Other areas of focus have also included transportation and grocery industries.

On the transportation side of things, Amazon has leased its own fleet capacity for both air and ground shipments, taken steps to allow for ocean shipment transport, as well as tested other innovative concepts like drones and in-store and apartment lockers. For the grocery industry, Amazon’s recent purchase of Whole Foods has provided a 2 to 3 percent share of the market when combined with Amazon’s existing services.

Planes, trucks, container ships, drones, fulfillment/sort centers, lockers, grocery stores/delivery, subscriptions, movies/music/eBooks, AWS cloud storage, Echo, Alexa, etc. are all now part of Amazon’s push for the future. The bulls look to what Amazon has accomplished and think they can continue do it within all of these areas. The bears question this, mostly focusing on poor profit margins.

I am focused on a different approach through the anti-Amazon portfolio strategy, which is not biased towards either stance on Amazon, despite its name. But for those looking for opportunities elsewhere, this strategy could serve as a start and/or opportunity. Simply put, the strategy includes investing in companies with exposure to Amazon’s newer competitive fronts, as well as companies benefiting from e-commerce growth. Think FedEx Corporation (FDX), Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) or Prologis (PLD).

The premise for looking towards this direction is based upon the expectation that Amazon’s stock price returns over the next 30 years or more may not meet past performance. As this expectation unfolds, there are other companies that will possibly reap strong gains and compete for similar and/or better performance. Today, this is partly due to the Amazon fear factor.

The Amazon fear factor has become widely prevalent as markets respond negatively towards any company with Amazon’s sites of a business strategy. Essentially the market’s reaction is that Amazon was able to substantially impact traditional retail, therefore, it will do the same for transportation, groceries, entertainment, products, etc. This is a very flawed approach as Amazon itself has stated that “hitting home runs” is an important part of the company’s innovative culture, but that this does not happen every time.

Case and point are both transportation and grocery industries. Amazon’s recent moves to further lease freight assets and acquire Whole Foods is an indication that the company was not able to penetrate these markets independently and has now accepted that it must rely upon a third-party entity in order to adjust its business model. The long-term success for these areas remains highly unknown, despite the hype.

Investors have also become greedy with e-commerce. Amazon’s success has translated to an appetite to find the next big opportunity. This is one of the reasons why Overstock (OSTK) is up nearly 120 percent, versus Amazon’s 31 percent performance. Areas like Latin America and China already have major competitors dominating markets, which have also outperformed Amazon this year.

The most important thing to think about, is that today’s landscape is nothing like it was back in 1995. For every Amazon there was hundreds to thousands of Webvans. Today, there are payment companies, transportation companies, digital advertising companies, among others that have substantially outperformed Amazon’s stock. For those of us looking out over the next 30 years, Amazon is not a clear-cut best pick.

The Anti-Amazon Portfolio Strategy

The strategy is quite simple, find companies that operate within Amazon’s newer business areas. Compare the fundamentals with Amazon, namely growth and profitability as proxies for potential investors returns. Compare performance over the past couple of years to see who has been winning out. Begin to construct a portfolio which can be compared against Amazon either individually by the companies, or holistically as a group.

I currently am managing 41 holdings in the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). Through managing this portfolio since February of last year, I have added companies which fit into the anti-Amazon portfolio strategy. Therefore, I am beginning my personal anti-Amazon portfolio from these companies. There is obviously going to be a much wider opportunity area based on Amazon’s ambitions.

I have organized the companies by different industry areas. To keep this as broad as possible, I will provide a wider industry categorization than what the LLGP has exposure to. The industry areas to consider are included below:

E-commerce

Non-grocery Traditional Retail

Grocery

Foodservice

Transports

Payments

E-commerce

Will any e-commerce pure play offer similar returns over the next 20 years like Amazon? Probably not. The main reason why is that many have gone public at a much larger scale, or those with smaller enterprise values will just never see the same type of growth.

That being said, could Alibaba Group (BABA), JD (JD), or MercadoLibre (MELI) outperform Amazon over the next 20 years? The answer to this is quite possibly as all three companies have access to economies witnessing rapid Internet and e-commerce growth. I personally would not be placing my bets on U.S. peers like Overstock, Groupon (GRPN) or Wayfair (W), but all three have outperformed Amazon’s stock price through mid-October.

Amazon is not going to penetrate China, this is a given as Alibaba and JD are formidable regardless of government preferential laws. MercadoLibre has been seen as vulnerable now that Amazon has turned its focus to South America. But eBay (EBAY) lost out on this game a while ago already, it’s no sure thing for Amazon.

In the U.S., not only are companies like Overstock, Groupon and Wayfair directly competing, but Wal-Mart has entered the foray in a big way. Is Wal-Mart’s web experience and shipping and returns as good, of course not, but the company is still making strides both in direct e-commerce and through its omnichannel offerings. But it doesn’t stop with Wal-Mart, Target Corporation (TGT) has also been witnessing strong e-commerce market share growth. Both these companies are far behind, especially Target, but their focus is now sharpened towards e-commerce.

In fact, I would argue that the traditional retail model was broken over the past couple of years. No company is looking at the old model, and many are scrambling to figure out how to redefine store square footage and web presences. This is most observable for department stores, but even newer companies like Ulta Beauty (ULTA) have been growing digital presence, including fulfillment centers. E-commerce has shifted how supply chains work and being nimble is key.

On the topic of fulfillment centers and supply chains, Prologis has emerged highly successful as it has leased its fulfillment centers to the likes of Amazon, Home Depot (HD), FedEx, XPO Logistics (XPO), among many others. There are other real-estate investment trusts (REITs) of course, I am no expert in this area, but Prologis is a standout with exposure to e-commerce driven fulfillment centers.

Based upon alternative e-commerce plays, companies in other geographical areas present the strongest opportunity – Alibaba, JD and MercadoLibre are the clear choices. REITs are another way to play e-commerce. For those thinking that growth may not be comparable, Prologis is up over 20 percent including dividends for the year.

The LLGP does not own and other e-commerce pure plays, although both JD and MercadoLibre have been owned in the past. Prologis is a core holding for the long-term and the only holding within the e-commerce section.

Non-Grocery Traditional Retail

This area is one of the highest scrutinized industries when it comes to Amazon and e-commerce, and for good reason. Looking to the monthly retail sales report, and the biggest losers have been men’s and women’s clothing stores, and department stores. This has clearly been evident for companies like Nordstrom (JWN) and Macy’s (M). Electronics and appliance stores like Radio Shack have suffered dearly, while Best Buy Co. (BBY) has been impacted, but recently held its own. Trends still have mostly been negative for electronics and appliance retail sales.

But there have also been traditional retail businesses that have remained very positive including furniture and home furnishings, building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers, as well as general merchandise stores. Clear winners here have included Home Depot and Lowe’s Companies (LOW). Investors have also been able to capitalize opportunistically on direct clothing sellers like Hanesbrands (HBI) and VF Corporation (VFC). Other names including Ulta and Ross Stores (ROST) have witnessed volatile movements throughout the year, but continue to offer potential upside.

The substantial volatility in traditional retail has offered a myriad of opportunities for investors. However, these opportunities are not all geared to creating long-term double-digit returns, as some may involve value plays, and/or consolidation within the industry. For this reason, investors should be focused on companies with stronger growth prospects.

The LLGP has included three companies within traditional retail; Home Depot, Ulta and VF Corporation. There are a lot of retail stocks out there to choose from. I have dabbled a little in a couple of others, but investors need to tread lightly, especially in any areas that continue to experience weakness from the monthly retail sales reports.

Grocery

The grocery industry has been improving per the monthly retail sales report, but growth has been soft. Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods sent all companies exposed to the grocery market reeling. Investors have multiple options here whether looking to traditional grocers, natural and organic grocers, or warehouse and club supercenters. As mentioned, Wal-Mart has taken the offensive towards Amazon’s e-commerce model.

Companies including Kroger Cos. (KR) and SUPERVALU (SVU) have struggled mightily, and Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) has recently weakened further as Amazon has announced its new price cutting initiatives at Whole Foods. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has been impacted as well.

The LLGP has included Costco as its most viable option. Despite this, larger peers including Wal-Mart and Target Corporation (TGT) could serve as options as well.

Foodservice

As part of Amazon’s move to add Whole Foods, there was immediate angst for foodservice providers as well. United Natural Foods (UNFI) was the strongest initial casualty as the company’s exposure to Whole Foods reflected nearly 35 percent of its business.

Other peers in this category include The Chef’s Warehouse (CHEF), Performance Food Group (PFGC), Sysco Corp. (SYY) and US Foods Holding (USFD). The connection with Whole Foods is not directly competitive with foodservice companies. But US Foods has not taken the move lightly as management has made statements that the next five to ten years could look different from Amazon’s presence.

The LLGP has included US Foods as its primary option. Larger peers including Sysco and Performance Food Group could also serve as choices. Another option from the LLGP that I would include within foodservice is McCormick & Company (MKC) due to the company’s strong exposure as a supplier to this industry.

Transports

Transportation and supply chain is an area where Amazon is clearly focused. Years ago, Amazon was rumored to be considering a move to acquire FedEx. It appears that Jeff Bezos has always had an infatuation with the transportation side of shipping goods.

Ironically, FedEx is now facing market sensitivity as Amazon looks to provide its own delivery services, as well as locker locations with strong proximity to its customers. Other peers within FedEx’s market include United Parcel Service (UPS) and Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY).

Other companies could include air cargo lessors such as Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) and Air Transport Services Group (ATSG). Both provide air cargo leasing capacity to Amazon’s airfreight network. XPO is also a leading bulk home delivery service provider pivoting from e-commerce demand. Other major freight companies including JB Hunt Transport (JBHT) and Schneider National (SNDR) among others have also shifted focus to this area.

The LLGP has included FedEx, DHL Group and XPO as its primary options. While both JB Hunt and Schneider National are owned as well, their exposure to last-mile e-commerce delivery is significantly less. As Amazon has also recently taken its transport endeavors to container shipping lines, container lessors also offer investors a way to play the international trade aspect of e-commerce. CAI International (CAI) is the number one performing transport stock of 2017 up over 300 percent.

Payments

Payments represent a great way to play e-commerce as every purchase made online or by a smartphone includes a payment transaction. This area has been red hot for both traditional players and newer ones. Square (SQ) has been the top performer this year up nearly 140 percent. PayPal Holdings (PYPL) has been second with performance up 80 percent.

Both Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V) have held their own being up 41 and 38 percent. This is an area where many large peers including Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOG) have attempted to initiate and take market share. Clearly, these four have been the best payment stocks to own during 2017 and likely will be for the future.

Amazon has not been able to break into the payments arena for similar reasons as its larger peers. There are other credit card companies and financial payment companies out there, but none offer the same type of potential. The LLGP has included Visa as its primary option.

Putting The Anti-Amazon Portfolio Together

There are two ways to compare the anti-Amazon portfolio to Amazon. The simplest way to put the portfolio together and to get a sense of comparison to Amazon is to take a hypothetical example. To do this, all companies will be placed together and an investment amount of $10,000 will be compared in Amazon versus the portfolio. Performance will be measured from 2015 through 2017 to compare Amazon’s recent performance. This time period is being selected as I am of the opinion that Amazon’s growth days north of 25 percent per year are over.

The other way will be to take only 2017 performance from the actual LLGP and compare it to Amazon. This is not as clean as I actively manage the portfolio and have increased positions in some of the holdings. But it will give investors a sense of the how performance has been this year.

*Note: Company does not pay a dividend. US Foods performance is as of May 2016.

As mentioned, Amazon has averaged an annual stock price return of just below 21 percent since 2015. Over the period, the stock is up greater than 45 percent. When putting together the anti-Amazon portfolio, performance (including dividends) has been close at 41 percent as seen in the table above.

The interesting part is that transports have been a big winner during this time, despite going through a correction in-line with energy markets. Investors could always decide to attempt to pick a single company to replace Amazon for the long-term, but I would venture that a carefully selected portfolio of 10 or so companies could get the job done just as well.

Laggards mainly include those exposed more to traditional retail, whether non-grocery or grocery. Ulta, VF Corporation and Costco have all performed lower; US Foods lower performance is a combination to going public more recently and selling pressure from large investors.

*Note: Company does not pay a dividend.

As mentioned, the LLGP is actively managed. Ulta has weighed strongly on the anti-Amazon portfolio as the stock has performed poorly, down -21 percent for the year. The position has been aggressively averaged as prospects remain strong for the company’s growth and performance. If the tides turn and the upcoming quarterly result impresses, the stock could be headed north of $250, which would push performance in the aggregate towards 20 percent. The same could be said for Costco, as near-term expectations remain solid.

Summary

To be clear, the anti-Amazon portfolio strategy is not static. It could reflect one company to replace Amazon for a long-term investment, it could reflect a portfolio, or event multiple companies within a portfolio as is the case for the LLGP.

It also does not assume that in the event of a recession or correction, that Amazon would still not be able to return strong gains during a recovery. The premise for this strategy is that Amazon will be harder pressed to perform at the same level over the long term. And that markets have overreacted to the extent of what Amazon’s potential is within multiple industries.

Lastly, as multiple industries have shown, there are many companies poised to potentially outperform Amazon over the long-term. Directly within e-commerce, both JD and MercadoLibre are two examples. Transports and payments are also strongly positioned to outperform. I expect select companies within retail to follow suite, especially as time displays Amazon’s fear factor to be overblown.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX, PLD, ULTA, HD, XPO, VFC, COST, USFD, MKC, DPSGY, JBHT, SNDR, V.

