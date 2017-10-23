Funko Proposes Terms For $200 Million IPO

Financial performance has been good and the IPO valuation is reasonable, but management's sales growth strategies are underwhelming, so my opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

Quick Take

Consumer products maker Funko (FNKO) has filed an amended S-1/A registration with proposed terms for a $200 million U.S. IPO of its Class A shares.

The firm licenses, manufactures and sells pop culture figures and accessories to consumers.

Funko has done reasonably well financially, but its growth strategies appear underwhelming. My opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

Company Recap

Funko was founded in 1998 by Mike Becker, who is no longer involved in management. The company was acquired by Acon in October 2015, which will still own approximately 55.8% of Class A shares, 41.4% of Class B shares for a combined voting power of 41.2% post-IPO.

The firm is headed by CEO Brian Mariotti who joined in 2005 and CFO Russell Nickel who came on board in 2013.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s Funko Pops line:

(Source: I Am Your Target Demographic)

Funko’s main product is a bobble-head-type figure of various sizes. The firm continues to expand its offerings to provide custom figures for customers.

It has built a library of more than 1,000 properties and sells its over 5,000 product SKUs through retail outlets, Ecommerce platforms and direct-to-consumer.

IPO Details and Commentary

Funko is selling 11.6 million Class A shares, and existing shareholders are selling 1.7 million Class A shares, for a total of 13.3 million shares offered at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share.

Total gross proceeds, assuming the underwriters exercise their customary over-allotment options in full, would be approximately $230 million.

It intends to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering (including any net proceeds from any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock) to purchase (1) 8,333,334 common units (or 9,000,000 common units if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock) directly from [operating entity] FAH, LLC at a price per unit equal to the initial public offering price per share of Class A common stock in this offering less the underwriting discounts and commissions, and (2) 3,272,882 common units (or 4,145,651 common units if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional Shares of Class A common stock) directly from certain of the Continuing Equity Owners at a price per unit equal to the initial public offering price per share of Class A common stock in this offering less the underwriting discounts and commissions. FAH, LLC intends to use the $116.4 million in net proceeds it receives from the sale of common units to Funko, Inc. (together with any additional proceeds it may receive if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock), after deducting estimated offering expenses, as follows: to repay $20.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Subordinated Promissory Notes in full

to repay approximately $96.3 million of the outstanding borrowings under our Senior Secured Credit Facilities, including $45.2 million of outstanding borrowings under our Term Loan B Facility and $51.1 million of outstanding borrowings under our Revolving Credit Facility; and

the remainder, if any, for general corporate purposes

So, management intends to use the proceeds to purchase the necessary interests in the operating entity FAH, LLC which will then use those proceeds to pay down debt, which should total approximately $317 million post-IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO valuation would be approximately $695 million.

Given trailing-twelve-month revenue of $454 million (As of June 30, 2017), management intends to value the IPO at a Price/Sales multiple of 1.53x.

Valuation is reasonable at the proposed share midpoint price due to the firm’s financial performance:

Topline revenues are growing at 13.5% Gross margin is growing and currently at 36.1% CFFO is positive and significant

The industry is showing moderate growth, with the most recent growth pegged at 4.2% in 2015.

I previously wrote about Funko‘s IPO prospects in my article, Pop Culture Products maker Funko Files For $100 Million IPO.

In that article, I highlighted the firm’s financial performance, growing industry and management’s strategies to drive growth.

To increase revenue, management intends to expand the number of retailers it sells through, add shelf space within each retailer while continuing to increase the number of products it sells.

This growth strategy makes sense but seems underwhelming. Every toy maker wants to increase distribution and shelf space, but retailers will only assign more shelf space if the new products sell more than existing products. So, Funko has its work cut out to demonstrate incremental sales growth to retailers.

Additionally, there was little emphasis about online/ecommerce strategies and a perfunctory mention of expanding internationally.

In sum, I’m lukewarm about this IPO. The firm has a fairly decent balance sheet and recent operational results, but I’m not overly impressed with the management's growth story.

Accordingly, my opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

