Goldman Sachs Continues To Make Money, But Is It A Changing Bank?

Goldman is likely to continue to grow as its new businesses are likely to continue to increase and its problems are resolved, but it is not completely certain.

However, significant growth in underwriting and investing/lending keeps the bank's profit growing, and changes the bank's business composition.

Goldman's important and recently-troubled fixed income trading business is edging up a little, but continues to face a precipitous decline.

Underneath the surface, the earnings show Goldman's business has changed immensely in just the past year.

Goldman Sachs' (NYSE: GS) earnings last week show that the bank continues to show exceptional strength that is likely to continue for the near-future.

While the bank's fixed income trading problem remains unresolved, it has begun to show signs of life. Furthermore, its decline has been completely overtaken by massive increases in other lines of business that is likely to continue based on tailwinds.

Taken together, these trends support continued measured growth for Goldman in the near-future, albeit with risks due to the uncertainty of when the fixed income trading problem might be resolved and whether growth in other business lines is truly stable.

Q3 Was Great for Banks, Even More Positive for Goldman

A lot of financial institutions have been on a rally as of late in large part due to significant macroeconomic and regulatory tailwinds. However, Goldman Sachs' Q3 was exceptional in strength based on overall business and return to shareholders, beating expectations on revenue, earnings, EPS, as well as within its important investment banking and debt underwriting divisions.

Important takeaways from the earnings release:

Basic EPS was $5.09, compared to $4 in Q2, $4.96 YOY, and to $4.17 expectations.

Net revenue was $8.326 B, up from $7.887 B in Q2 (+5.56%) and $8.168 B YOY (+1.93%).

Low liquidity risk, with liquid assets strong at $220 B.

Capital ratios are above compliance, with Tier 1 Equity of 13.3% and Basel III of 12%, reducing regulatory risk and leverage risk.

Worryingly, trading income declined significantly year-on-year (-17%), as both fixed income and equity trading saw major YOY hits.

(Figure: GS Q3 Revenue, Source: GS Q3 2017 Earnings Press Release)

In response to the excellent earnings report, Goldman's stock rallied and raised hopes it might be able to break out from the slump it's been in this past year.

Goldman's P/E ratio has remained relatively consistent over the past few years, with a few exceptions in 2016, which serves as an effective barometer for the stock's expected future price based on earnings.

Based on the Friday close of $244.74 and its $5.09 EPS, the P/E stands at 12.02. Based on Goldman's training Non-GAAP EPS, the P/E stands at 12.7, indicating roughly consistent valuation with its trend the past few years, albeit slightly on the higher side.

However, the seeming stability in valuation belies the immense turmoil going on in Goldman's financial statements and earnings release, which show the bank's lines of business rapidly swinging back and forth with uncertain, albeit what I believe are in the end positive, prospects.

The Future of Goldman's Fixed Income Trading Problem Remains Uncertain

Goldman's trading income remains in the pits and continues to slide by some metrics, as the overall trading income saw a precipitous decline of almost 17% decline (-$628 M) in net revenue for just the quarter YOY, and a 12% decline (-$1.342 B) YTD.

While all the major banks have experienced declines in trading income as asset class volatility has remained unusually low, Goldman's decline in trading income is still among the worst bulge bracket performers this quarter.

As a percentage of net revenues, trading income declined from 45.88% in Q3 2016, and 38.68% in Q2 2017 to 37.47% in Q3 2017. YTD trading income is down in proportion to net total revenue from 48.45% to 39.31%.

Upon closer examination, we see that the bulk of the decline in fact comes from a decline in its fixed income, currency, and commodities trading division, where a YTD decline of $1.258 B accounts for almost 94% of the trading income decline.

On the bright side, the Q3 results do show a 25% jump in bond-trading income quarter-on-quarter (even if it's still a 25% decline YOY).

Awareness of Goldman's bond-trading problems have been going on for a while, and the bank's announced plan to fix its bond-trading income problem has been met with great skepticism for both its vagueness and uncertain strategy of poaching clients from its well-engrained competitors.

Is Goldman Sachs a Changing Bank?

However, as the Q3 results show, it appears that significant growth in Goldman's investment banking/underwriting business (+4% quarter-on-quarter, +17% YOY, +9% YTD), as well as more extraordinarily in its investing and lending business (+19% quarter-on-quarter, +35% YOY, and an amazing +90% YTD), has not only allowed Goldman to continue to increase earnings but in fact is changing the composition of the bank's businesses.

The investment management division has remained relatively stable, with no growth quarter-on-quarter, although +3% in net revenue YOY and +9% YTD.

It remains to be seen whether the extraordinary growth in Goldman's other lines of business can continue and whether the slide in fixed-income trading has stopped, let alone can rebound.

Based on the Q3 results, the fact that Goldman was able to at least bolster its fixed income trading income in Q3 is good news for both investors worried about if the collapse was going to continue and for those who are hoping to see evidence of a turnaround.

Furthermore, the immense increase in Goldman's investing and lending business, as well as underwriting business, is positive news for the bank's future growth in those sectors.

Growth in total assets also shows that the bank's fixed income trading problem is not the result of asset flight, which would be immensely worrying.

(Figure: GS Assets, Source: GS Q3 2017 Earnings Press Release)

With the economy forecasted to continue to do well and equity and debt markets the same, underwriting and deals will likely continue to increase in the near-future as companies take advantage of an easy environment for raising capital.

Whether Goldman can keep the growth up in its investing and lending business remains uncertain and will be worth closely watching. However, if Goldman is able to fix its fixed-income trading problem while keeping its Investing and Lending growth up, or even stable, there likely will be significant room for bolstered earnings in the near future.

Conclusion

Goldman's Q3 earnings show that while its major worries regarding its trading business have not gone away, nonetheless the bank appears to be rapidly growing other lines of business that are currently supporting its bottom line.

While it is uncertain whether it can keep up that growth, at the moment Goldman's prospects look better than not given the signs of life it is showing in its fixed-income trading, macroeconomic tailwinds for its underwriting and lending business, and a stable financial foundation in terms of liquidity and leverage.

I think Goldman has the potential to continue to edge up soon, breaking out of its stasis of the recent year.

