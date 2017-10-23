AMD Earnings Forecast

I conclude that AMD is likely to beat on both revenue and earnings.

Thesis

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will beat EPS by a penny next quarter while at least meeting revenue estimates but likely beating revenue estimates as I believe that the company’s Ryzen offering outclasses Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

Introduction

I was very optimistic in my 2Q17 estimate of AMD’s earnings, writing, “AMD to easily beat revenue estimates”. The key item was the fact that analysts hadn’t yet accounted for the mania in cryptocurrency mining. A mania from which AMD indirectly profited since its cards are the most cost-efficient hardware for most miners. Currently, it would be wishful thinking to state that analysts are not accounting for the boom in cryptocurrency mining.

While I do not expect a meaningful boost from cryptocurrency, there are other drivers. The key driver being that AMD’s Ryzen offering is very competitive in terms of performance and simply outclassed Intel’s offering on a price performance basis. In one of my earlier articles on the subject, I wrote in my conclusion:

“AMD’s Ryzen offering appears to be competitive and even superior to Intel’s current offering. 3Q17 numbers will provide more clarity on this. On top of this, it is now being suggested that Intel’s Coffee Lake, the company’s response to Ryzen, will also prove inferior to Ryzen. Again, I caution that this is based on leaks and the reality may differ materially. If true, this should be enough for Intel holders to reconsider their position in the stock.”

Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Chris Lau agrees with this sentiment. In his latest article on AMD, he wrote:

“Sales at a German retailer, Mindfactory, continued to trend favorably for AMD, though Intel (INTC) still commands the market in sales by revenue. Sales of Intel’s i7 7700K CPU continued to shrink.”

He supported this claim with the table below.

Source: Imgur

While it is perhaps common knowledge by now that Ryzen is probably doing very well, I do not believe that this is included in the analyst consensus. For one, analysts tend to be conservative when estimating earnings. Of course, this doesn’t mean that companies always report better-than-expected results. In any case, the second, much stronger evidence, is that estimates haven’t increased enough.





Source

As can be seen from the table above, EPS estimates have increased by a penny. In terms of net income, this means that analysts are expecting an additional $9M or so in profits. This $9M number is relative to the estimates made 90 days ago, which is simply a copy paste of management guidance. Management had also guided inventory to be down: “inventory to be down sequentially”, which, to me, reflects an expectation of strong demand.

Additionally, Ryzen also has a higher ASP which improves the company’s gross margin:

“Client computing revenue increased by strong double-digit percentage from a year ago, driven by a significant ramp and strong sell-through of our Ryzen CPUs in the first full quarter of sales. Our Ryzen family of processors drove a richer mix of shipments and client ASPs improved significantly from a year ago.”

This is consistent which the improving gross margins. I also expect the gross margin improvement trend to continue. While I believe that AMD’s best quarter will be its 4th quarter, we can expect a meaningful improvement in the 3rd quarter as well.

Final tally

All of the above factors are setting AMD up for an earnings beat. My final expectations can be seen below.

Earnings estimate: Revenue beat $1.52B versus $1.51B consensus and EPS beat $0.09 versus $0.08.

