Trump's Choice For Fed Chair And The Value Of The U.S. Dollar

Ms. Yellen is a known factor; is cautious and will not be hasty in raising rates; will continue to support strong stock prices; and the dollar will remain weak.

As we come down to the wire, I have come to believe that current Fed Chair Janet Yellen would actually be his best choice to serve in the upcoming term.

President Trump will soon announce who he is nominating to serve the next term as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

President Trump has indicated that he would announce his choice for the position of Fed Chair within the next two weeks. The latest guessing on the choice has reduced the number of possible candidates to five if you allow that some guessers still include Gary Cohn, Director of the National Economic Council and chief economic advisor to President Trump. Most, it seems to me, exclude Mr. Cohn since he seemed to draw out Mr. Trump’s ire with the comments he made following the events in Charlottesville earlier this year.

Over the past several months, I have tended to believe that Mr. Trump would avoid re-nominating current Fed Chair, Janet Yellen, because she had originally been nominated by a Democratic president and tended to be more associated with “liberal” economic thinking.

In recent days, my thinking has been evolving. The reason for this change in the person I think Mr. Trump will select has been the value of the US dollar. Mr. Trump has been very vocal on the fact that he would like to see a weaker value for the dollar.

And, from what I can tell, his leanings have very much influenced what has happened to the value of the dollar this year.

On April 10, 2017, it cost only $1.0592 to purchase one euro. The US dollar index published by the Wall Street Journal ended the day at just above 101.00.

On April 11, President Trump began to talk down the dollar - and the value of the dollar, almost immediately, began to decline.

By early May, one euro cost around $1.1000, and the US dollar index was right around 99.00.

Events in early May contributed to a continuation in the decline of the dollar as Emmanuel Macro was elected as President of France, giving a big boost of optimism to Europe, the European Union, and to the euro.

The value of the US dollar continued to decline.

In early September, the value of the US dollar hit a near-term low as on September 8 one euro cost $1.2035, and the US dollar index closed at 91.32. These represented declines of 12.0 percent and 9.7 percent, respectively.

Although the value of the dollar has risen modestly since then, on Friday, the euro closed at close to $1.1800, and the US dollar index closed at 93.70, many analysts still believe that the value of the dollar will stay near current levels for a while.

Given Mr. Trump’s feelings about the US dollar and the fact that he seems to want a weak dollar, it seems to me that Ms. Yellen might be just the nominee for him. She wants to raise interest rates - but not too rapidly - and the increases are to be “data driven.”

The Fed’s “forward guidance” has signaled that there could be one more interest rate increase this year - in December - and three more to follow in 2018. This would put the Federal Reserve target range at 2:00 percent to 2.25 percent by the end of 2018.

But the rate increases will be “data driven.” There, I believe, three prominent scenarios here. First, if the unemployment stays around its current level of 4.2 percent, inflation remains below the Fed’s 2.0 percent target, economic growth remains in the 2.0 percent to 2.5 percent range, and the stock market continues to rise or adjusts back just a little from historic highs, the Fed will proceed along the current “forward guidance” path. The target rate of increase will rise modestly without much fanfare, and things will go relatively smoothly.

However, if stimulative economic policies are put in place by the federal government through tax cuts on infrastructure spending, and inflationary expectations were to rise followed by actual increases in inflation, the Fed might speed up its interest rate increases.

The third picture is one in which the stock market reaches a peak and begins to drop - more than just a little. Former Fed chair Ben Bernanke and current Fed chair Janet Yellen have put their trust in rising stock prices as the foundation stone of economy’s expansion since the end of the Great Recession.

The path of thinking here is that a rising stock price creates a wealth effect that supports more consumer spending. The current recovery has been built upon this stock market-driven increase in household wealth.

Here, the “data” that would “drive” a change in the Fed’s actions would be an effort to keep stock market prices from falling, and this would mean that Fed officials would back off from pushing up the Fed’s policy rate of interest and would also stop its efforts to reduce the Fed's balance sheet.

To me, the first and the third possibilities are the most likely to happen in the 2017-2018 range, at least at this time when the new Fed chair has to be chosen.

If this is the case, then I believe that Ms. Yellen would be the best choice for Mr. Trump, given his leanings. She has lived and contributed to the current policy stance and would be very cautious in raising interest rates, but also would be very responsive to any possible correction in the stock market.

Of the five remaining candidates, one has a record of being a good bit more dovish than Ms. Yellen, but he is a relative unknown to Mr. Trump, and if the president is going to go with a known board member, he would get the most praise for re-nominating Ms. Yellen.

Mr. Cohen, by all accounts, would be the most “hawkish” of the five candidates, something that Mr. Trump would be reluctant to choose, but the remaining two, John Taylor and Kevin Warsh, I think would even prove to be more “hawkish” than Mr. Trump would really want.

Ms. Yellen seems to be the safest choice in this respect and is a “known quantity.” The only possible negative here is that she likes a little more regulation than Mr. Trump seems to want, but that can be gotten around by the President without too much extra work.

So, what would the re-nomination of Ms. Yellen do for the value of the US dollar?

My feeling is that it would be a calming appointment and would point to a weaker dollar than currently exists, especially as the European Central Bank and others seem to be moving in the direction of some attempts to reduce their quantitative easing.

Ms. Yellen is a known quantity, and she supports a strong stock market. She will, I believe, continue to err on the side of monetary ease if the “data” show any signs of trouble brewing. And, this would continue to result in a cheaper dollar, which is consistent with trying to get the economy moving more rapidly.

I think that this is the best that President Donald Trump could do at this time.

