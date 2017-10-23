BooHoo's Nasty Gal Will Drive Material Revenue Growth

The acquisition materially increases BooHoo's footprint in the US and will help BooHoo sustain high YoY revenue growth rates for the foreseeable future.

Nasty Gal + BooHoo (OTCPK:BHOOY) is a match made in heaven. The combination of BooHoo's experienced and effective management with the Nasty Gal brand in the US will drive material revenue and net profit growth in the next 5 FYs and beyond. Crucially, the intersection of Nasty Gal's large US footprint and premium pricing with BooHoo's deep experience in sourcing and production will create a fashion empire that will dominate global fashion e-commerce market at the youth-end.

How Nasty is NastyGal?

Nasty Gal was started by the heavily lauded Sophia Amoroso. Indeed, she went from shoplifting and dumper-diving for food to Forbes magazine’s list of America’s richest self-made women. Nasty Gal had humble beginnings as an eBay store for vintage thrift store pieces. At its peak, it employed hundreds of people, was reaching a $100 million revenue run rate and had over $65 million in venture capital funding. One of the reasons for its fall to bankruptcy is perfectly detailed by Jezebel's Anna Merlan.

BooHoo’s Future is a Nasty One



BooHoo has grown revenue at a substantial pace over the last 3 FYs. This trend is set to strengthen as Nasty Gal deepens BooHoo's incursion into the US.

The results from the 6 months to 31 August 2017 or the first half (H1) of the 2018 FY show a 145% growth in US revenues from £15m in H1 2017 to £39.6m in H1 2018. As a percentage of total revenue, the US now accounts for 15.1% of the group's revenue, up from 12% in the previous half year.

While Nasty Gal still accounts for a small percentage of the revenue mix by brand this is set to grow as it started sales from virtually zero.

Some Nasty Forecasting



I model BooHoo's future earnings and attempt to estimate the value of the company in 5 years time using extremely conservative YoY revenue percentages and PE ratios.

Assuming a 5-year CAGR of 36.54% and a PE of 35, BooHoo should trade at a £4.1bn valuation in 5 years, an 84% gain from its current valuation. Again, I think this is extremely conservative as Nasty Gal will very easily scale to and surpass its previous revenue run rate under Sophia Amoroso. The combined effect of Nasty Gal's higher average unit retail and BooHoo's management history in generating both earnings and free cash flow will drive higher earnings growth, especially as gross margins expand and the US increasingly accounts for a larger percentage of the group revenue.

Conclusion

As global fashion etailers increasingly take market share from brick-and-mortar outlets, their success will be fundamentally underlain by management prowess and astute decision making. The youth fashion e-commerce space is heavily dynamic, driven in part by the fickle and diverse nature of its end consumers. BooHoo's move to acquire the Nasty Gal IP and customer database has essentially underwritten material revenue and net profit growth for the foreseeable future. Nasty Gal is shaping up to be quite pleasant.



Disclosure: I am/we are long BHOOY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.