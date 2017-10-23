Upward Momentum For Equity ETFs Showing Extreme Overbought Conditions, Defining 'Inflating Parabolic Bubbles'

Stocks are not cheap! As 2009 began you could find many stocks with single-digit P/E ratios, today P/E ratios are moving above 20.

The ETFs for the five U. S. market averages are starting to show ‘inflating parabolic bubble’ formations, the opposite of the ‘melt-down’ pattern of March 2009.

Back in March 2009, I remember how many bullish market strategists became bears. Today, it’s the sound of bears turning into bulls.

My analysis shows that the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100, as traded using Diamonds (DIA), Spiders (SPY) and the Nasdaq 100 ETF, known as QQQ's (QQQ) have momentum readings in parabolic territory. My 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic momentum reading scales between 00.00 and 100.00 where a reading above 80.00 is overbought. Today these readings are above 90.00 for these three exchange-traded funds. This extreme overbought reading is considered an 'inflating parabolic bubble'.

Dow Transports represented by iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT) and the Russell 2000 is represented by iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), are starting to lag as investors flock into brand-names stocks, which is a warning of risk-aversion.

The five exchange-traded funds are not cheap. Diamonds has a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Spiders has a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Nasdaq 100 QQQ a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The transports ETF has a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The small cap ETF has a P/E ratio of 109.13 and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Here Is A Scorecard For The Five Equity ETFs

Here's how to trade these ETFs based upon weekly charts and key trading levels.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF ((NYSEARCA:DIA))

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Diamonds ($233.13 on Oct. 20) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $225.14. The ETF is above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $182.11, last tested during the week of Feb. 12, 2016 when the average was $157.98. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 94.78 last week, well above the overbought threshold of 80.00, and above 90.00 as a sign of an inflating parabolic bubble.

Given this chart, buy weakness to my semiannual and annual pivots of $224.09 and $220.14, respectively. My monthly and quarterly pivots of $231.08 and $232.31, respectively, where investors reduced holdings last week.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ((NYSEARCA:SPY))

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Spiders ($257.11 on Oct. 20) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $251.56. The 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" is $210.75, not crossed since the week of Oct. 7, 2011 when the average was $114.40. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 93.10 last week well above the overbought threshold of 80.00 and above 90.00 as a sign of an inflating parabolic bubble.

Given this chart, the ETF is above my annual pivot at $253.37, and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly, quarterly and semiannual risky levels of $259.19, $261.41 and $263.57, respectively.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF ((NASDAQ:QQQ))

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for QQQ's ($148.71 on Oct. 20) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $146.10. The 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" is $111.27 last crossed during the week of July 9, 2010 when the average was $42.51. The 12x3x3 weekly stochastic reading ended last week at 91.15 above the overbought threshold on 80.00, and above 90.00 as a sign of an inflating parabolic bubble.

Given this chart, buy weakness to my annual pivot of $139.42. My quarterly pivot is $148.62. Reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual risky level of $153.67.

iShares Transportation Average ETF ((NYSEARCA:IYT))

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the Transportation Sector ETF ($179.47 on Oct. 20) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $174.82. The 200-week simple moving average is the "reversion to the mean" at $150.51, last tested during the week of July 8, 2016 when the average was $132.92. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 80.14 last week moving above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Given this chart, buy weakness to my quarterly and monthly value levels of $173.93 and $173.56, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual and semiannual risky levels of $182.54 and $191.56, respectively.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF ((NYSEARCA:IWM))

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the small caps ETF ($149.98 on Oct. 20) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $145.86. The 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" is $121.69, last tested during the week of July 1, 2016 when the average was $108.66. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 87.92 last week moving further above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Given this chart, buy weakness to my monthly and semiannual value levels of $146.82 and $144.04, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly and annual risky levels of $151.26 and $154.33, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.