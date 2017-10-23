10 Attractive 5% Yields: Preferred Stocks, Bonds And Conservative Options Trades

If you are an income-focused investor, you don't necessarily have to spend all your money chasing big dividend stocks (in fact, you probably shouldn't).

If you are an income-focused investor, you don't necessarily have to spend all your money chasing big dividend stocks. Preferred stocks, higher-income bonds, and conservative income-generating options strategies are worth considering. This article highlights 10 attractive higher-income investment ideas. And just so no one forgets, long-term capital gains can be a good source of income too.

Without further ado, here is our list...

Preferred Stocks

1. STAG Preferred Stock (STAG-C), Yield: 5.3%

Stag Industrial (STAG) is a REIT, and a lot of investors love the common shares because the price performance has been terrific over the last two years, and the dividend is still big considering the yield is 5.1%. We wrote about the attractiveness of STAG’s common shares back in 2016 when their price was much lower, in this article: Stag's Big Dividend: A Unique Risk Worth Considering.

But a lot of investors don’t realize STAG also offers fairly attractive preferred shares for investors that still want a big dividend yield (the preferred shares currently yield 5.3%). Plus the shares have pulled back more than $1 from the 52-week high of $27.74, thereby making for a more attractive entry point, in our view.

Remember, most preferred stocks have a face value of $25 (including STAG-C), so you won’t necessarily get the huge price appreciation on this one, but you will avoid a lot of volatility considering the common shares always run the risk of pulling back significantly, in which case the big dividend would be more than offset by the price decline. If you’re looking for an attractive yield preferred stock, STAG-C is worth considering.

2. Sabra Healthcare Preferred (SBRA-P), Yield: 6.7%

Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) owns and invests in healthcare real estate, and we believe the company's preferred shares are attractive.

Back in August, Sabra merged with Care Capital Properties (CCP) in an all-stock deal. The transaction resulted in a credit rating upgrade to investment grade for Sabra. Here is a look at how the two companies' combined business looks...

One of the biggest risks for Sabra is its exposure to skilled nursing facilities because Congress keeps threatening to reduce the amount of Medicare reimbursement payments (among other things) it makes as part of the effort to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act, and this could have a significant negative impact on Sabra. However, in reality, we believe this risk is overblown because Congress can't realistically reduce healthcare spending, they can only feasibly slow it's rate of growth.

Now, if you like high income investments, but you're not comfortable with the uncertainty and volatility of Sabra's common shares, you might consider investing in Sabra's Series-A Preferred shares. For your consideration, here are the preferred share details from Quantum Online:

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., 7.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25 per share, redeemable at the issuer's option on or after 3/21/2018 at $25 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends, and with no stated maturity. Cumulative distributions of 7.125% per annum ($1.78125 per annum or $0.4453125 per quarter) will be paid quarterly on 2/28, 5/31, 8/31 & 11/30 to holders of record on the record date fixed by the board, not more than 35 days or less than 10 days prior to the payment date (NOTE: the ex-dividend date is at least 2 business days prior to the record date). Upon the occurrence of a change of control the company will have the option within 120 days to redeem the preferred shares at $25 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends… Dividends paid by preferreds issued by REITs are NOT eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate on dividends.

Two important things to consider with regard to these preferred shares is that 1) they trade at a small premium to the redemption price of $25 (the current price is $25.65), and 2) they are redeemable at the company's option in 5 months (on 3/21/2018). It's not yet clear if Sabra will redeem them on the earliest date, but if they do then you'll only receive two more dividend payment of about $0.445 each, minus the $0.65 premium the shares currently trade at.

However, if Sabra does not redeem the shares, you'll just keep receiving the attractive 6.7% annual dividend in the form of quarterly dividend payments until they do redeem them (however, there is no stated maturity date). If you are an income-focused investors that is averse to common equity volatility, then Sabra's preferred shares might be worth considering.

*Honorable Mention

Frontier Preferred Stock (FTRPR), Yield: 57.9%

If you are brave, you might consider Frontier Communications' (NYSE:FTR) preferred stock. We've written in more detail about Frontier's bonds later in this report, but the preferred shares an interesting. The dividend payments on FTRPR are enormous relative to the price of the shares, and it won’t take long to recover your cost and then some, assuming Frontier doesn’t default first. As mentioned later, we do own some of the Frontier bonds, not the preferred (or the common for that matter), but some brave investors may want to consider the preferred shares too.

*Honorable Mention:

PowerShares Variable Rate Preferred Stock ETF (VRP), Yield: 4.6%

If you like the higher-yields and lower-volatility of preferred stocks, but you’re not comfortable with individual stock-specific risks, and you’re afraid that rising interest rates may depress the value of your preferred stock holdings, then you may want to consider the PowerShares Variable Rate Preferred Portfolio.

This particular ETF solves the stock-specific risk by giving you a diversified portfolio of preferred stocks. Specifically, it holds 124 different securities. Important to note, the majority of the preferred stocks in this portfolio are in the Financial Sector. This creates some sector specific risk for investors, but it still diversified away most of the stock-specific risks. Also, the Financials sector is strong and healthy. For example, all of the big banks just passed the latest round of the Federal Reserve’s stringent stress tests, and all of the big banks had their capital distribution plans (dividend increases and share buyback plans) approved by the Fed as well.

Banks use dramatically less leverage than before the financial crisis, and they are dramatically safer than they were before the financial crisis. Plus, the overall economy is strong, and interest rates are expected to rise which will help banks be more profitable (i.e. the net interest margin will increase).

This portfolio also greatly reduces the risks associate with rising interest rates. For example, if you own fixed rate securities, and interest rates rise, then the value of your holdings will fall to mathematically increase the yield to market rates. This is the risk of owning bonds right now, and it poses a risk for preferred stocks too. However, this particular portfolio of preferred stocks have variable interest rates that rise when interest rates rise, and (to a very large extent) this solves the fear of the rising interest rate problem.

Other things to consider about this fund is that it has a decent market value (there is $1.9 billion of investments in this fund, up from $658 million of investments last June), which helps it achieve economies of scale and makes it safely viable. Also, the management fee on the fund is 0.50%. This is a reasonable fee for such a fund, but keep in mind, you don’t pay any fee when you own individual preferred shares outright (instead of in a fund). Overall, if you’re looking for a big, safe, diversified (across financials) yield that will rise when interest rates rise, this PowerShares Preferred Share ETF is worth considering.

3. Teekay Preferred Stock (TOO-B), Yield: 8.5%

We first highlighted these preferred shares within our members-only service back in June when the yield was even higher than it is now: Attractive 11.4% Yield Preferred Shares With Significant Upside. However, Teekay’s preferred shares continue to offer a very attractive yield, in our view. Here is what we wrote about them back in June, and it is still relevant today:

“If you are an income-focused investor, we believe Teekay’s Series-B preferred shares (TOO-B) are worth considering. The market dramatically overreacted to recent bad news (e.g. a cancelled contract by Petrobas, and a Morgan Stanley downgrade), and now the shares are cheap. The company is profitable, has significant cash flow, and can easily support the preferred share dividend payments (and can free up more than enough cash by cutting the common share dividend, if need be). Certainly there are risks (the market could turn south again), but the industry will eventually recover (demand continues to grow, and competition is lower as many firms have already filed bankruptcy). Teekay has plenty of financial wherewithal to keep supporting the preferred share dividends, and we expect the share price will rebound sharply, as well.”

If you don't know, Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) is a provider of marine transportation, oil production, storage, and long-distance towing. We continue to believe the company's preferred shares (TOO-B) are attractive and worth considering if you are an income-focused investor.

Bonds:

4. Prospect Capital Baby Bonds (PBB), Yield: 6.1%

We sold our common stock shares of Prospect Capital (for a very big gain) earlier this year, and we warned investors of the dangers before that stock (PSEC) crashed.

However, Prospect baby bonds are still very attractive, in our view (if you don't know what we mean by "baby bonds," you can check out all the details here). Not only does Prospect have the financial wherewithal to keep paying its bonds, but if it runs into future challenges, it will cut its huge dividend (to free up extra cash) long before it ever defaults on its bonds.

Further, the bond price has pulled back recently thereby making for a more attractive entry point, in our view. You can read more about the terms of these bonds using the link above (or here). And if you are an income-focused investor, Prospect baby bonds are very attractive and worth considering.

5. Frontier Bonds 2023 Bonds, Yield: 13.5%

A lot can be (and has been) said about Frontier Communications. The stock price has been one of the absolute worst in the market, the dividend has been cut, and the yield remains enormous prompting some to say it is attractive while others believe it is an obvious value trap. Investing in Frontier’s common stock is simply too risky for us, but we do like some of the bonds.

We’ve written in detail above Frontier’s bonds on multiple occasions for both members and non-members, as follows:

However, our basic thesis on Frontier bonds is that the company still has a lot of income-generating business, and they’ll be able to keep operating and supporting their debt load for multiple years to come. Further, they’ll cut that big common stock dividend again so they have more cash to support the bonds if they need to (debt is higher than equity in the capital structure).

Further still, if Frontier files for bankruptcy, it’s likely not happening right away, and even in a bankruptcy, their cash generating businesses will likely be picked up by another telecom company, and so too might Frontier’s debt obligations. We encourage you to read more about our views on Frontier using the links we provided earlier, but in a nutshell, we like these bonds.

Options - Conservative, Income-Generating Strategies

6. General Electric (GE): Selling Put Options

Few stocks have gotten more attention than General Electric in the last week. The shares of this once dominant large cap blue chip have been nosediving this year, and with a disappointing earnings announcement on Friday, and speculation that the dividend may need to be cut, the shares will continue to be very volatile over the next few weeks, especially leading up to new CEO John Flannery’s big investor update on November 13th.

The silver lining, in our view, is that GE is still an attractive business over the long term as management works to right the ship in the near term. And the near-term volatility has created some very attractive options premium (income) opportunities. For example, we wrote about the extra 9.2% income available from options premium in this detailed article: General Electric: How To Play The Dividend Cut Fear. And if market conditions are right, we’ll be sending our members an email notification as soon as we place a GE options trade.

7. Triton International (TRTN): Selling Put Options

Triton is an attractive shipping container company (the ubiquitous steel boxes used on ships, trains and trucks), that offers a high dividend yield (4.6%), significant growth potential, and very attractive premium income available for selling put options (around 12% annualized, based on the contract we like). The shares are up sharply since we wrote about Triton in detail over a week ago in this article: Booming Economy: Attractive 4.7% Yield, More Room To Run.

In a nutshell, this stock has been volatile, but its trajectory is up, and we really like it over the coming market cycle. If these shares pull back significantly in the short term, we’ll likely enter an income-generating options trade, and our members will receive an email alert when we do. Triton announces earnings in a few weeks on November 8th, which will add volatility to the share price. We may place this trade before or after earnings, depending on market conditions.

8. Ventas (VTR): Selling Put Options

Many investors have been shunning this big divided (4.9%) healthcare REIT because they’re scared. In particular, investors fear that there is too much supply of senior housing real estate, and they’re scared healthcare reform out of Washington DC will reduce insurance reimbursement rates thereby putting some of Ventas’ tenants in distress. We wrote about Ventas in detail in this article: Ventas Vs. Welltower: Weighing The Risks Ahead. And in our view, the government can’t stop healthcare, they can only hope to slow its rate of growth in healthcare reimbursement.

Ventas is an attractive long-term investment, and the premium (income) for selling puts is attractive thanks to the share's volatility and investor fear. Ventas is on our watch list, and we won’t hesitate to pull the trigger on some attractive income-generating put sales, especially considering the shares are already trading at the low end of the range. Ventas announces earnings on Friday. Members of The Value & Income Forum will receive an email alert if/when we pull the trigger on a new income-generating options trade.

9. Omega Healthcare (OHI): Selling Put Options

If Ventas is interesting to you, you may also consider selling income-generating put options of Omega Healthcare. Like Ventas, Omega is a healthcare REIT; however Omega offers a bigger dividend yield (8.1%), and Omega focuses almost exclusively on skilled nursing facilities (“SNF”). And investors are particularly fearful about any Washington DC changes to healthcare reimbursement rates, particularly with regards to Medicaid. Many of Omega’s real estate tenants are hospitals that are already struggling financially, and a reduction of reimbursement rates could push some of them into bankruptcy.

However, as we mentioned before, it will be very challenging for Washington DC to make the draconian cuts to healthcare reimbursement they talk about, and in reality, they may have to settle for slowing the rate of spending growth. Nonetheless, the fear has created opportunity to generate attractive income by selling puts (to collect the premium) on attractive big-dividend payer, Omega Healthcare. You can read more about our detailed views on Omega here.

10. Simon Property Group (SPG): Selling Put Options

We’ve sold puts on this big-dividend shopping mall REIT to generate attractive income more than once, and we’ll likely do it again, market conditions permitting. The thesis on this trade has basically been the false narrative that the Internet is going to put all “brick and mortar” stores out of business. Every time this false narrative flares up in the news, Simon Property Group sells off and the premium income available for selling puts goes up because investors are overly fearful.

You can watch our video on Simon Property Group below, and the next time market conditions are right, we will place the trade and notify members via email alert. And for the record, Simon is a very strong company, and this trade continues to be easy money. You can read more about our detailed views on Simon Property Group here.

Conclusion:

If you are an income-focused investor, you have lots of investment options to choose from. Hopefully, it goes without saying, but diversification is a powerful risk reducing strategy. Diversification includes owning a variety of stocks, a variety of sectors, and a variety of asset class strategies (e.g. common stocks, preferred stocks, bonds, and conservative income-generating options strategies, to name a few). And while some investors are insistent upon investing only in things that offer an attractive yield, long-term capital gains (i.e. selling some of your winners) should not be overlooked.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI, GE, FTR BONDS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.