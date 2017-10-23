Yeehaw! Halliburton Rides The Momentum In North America

The beat did not really surprise.

After Schlumberger (SLB) delivered another decent quarter that was driven by continued strength in North America land, Halliburton (HAL)- whose North America business represents 58% of total revenues - followed suit.

Source: jobzdaily.com

Revenues of $5.44 billion beat consensus by $90 million and represented YOY improvement of 42%, by far the strongest growth rate of the three-year long downcycle. On earnings, Halliburton delivered a five-cent beat on EPS of $0.42 driven not only by higher revenues, but by much better margins as well. A quarter-over-quarter drag to the bottom line came from a higher tax rate, without which the company could have produced another two cents in earnings per share.

The table below compares the performance of the quarter to 2Q17's non-GAAP results, along with my estimated impact to EPS of the sequential change in each major P&L line:

Source: DM Martins Research using data from company reports

Halliburton and its big brother Schlumberger shared more similarities than differences in their results for 3Q17, with a key difference in the international business. While Halliburton saw revenues outside North America grow 5% YOY, Schlumberger experienced minor YOY revenue contraction across all geographies outside its home continent.

Another important point of differentiation, one that could result in HAL performing better than SLB immediately after the earnings release, was Halliburton's conservatism around the outlook for the back end of the year. The reader might remember that, in 2Q17, the company had started to warn the investing community that "rig count growth (was) showing signs of plateauing," and that a "tapping of the brakes (was) happening all over the place in North America." Having set expectations lower ahead of 3Q17, Halliburton has proved that it can manage the challenges well, and will likely be better positioned to win investors over. Schlumberger, more confident last quarter that "the activity outlook in North America for the second half of the year remained robust," had a harder time on Friday caveating its story and justifying why near-term results might not live up to heightened expectations.

On the stock, HAL continues to look very attractive compared to its peers. Forward EV/EBITDA of 13.5x is lower than both SLB and National Oilwell Varco (NOV), with long-term EBITDA growth expectations a healthy 20%. Halliburton's trailing FCF yield of 4% is by far the best within the peer group, which is good news considering the importance of liquidity during times of cyclical weakness in the sector.

Company/Ticker Fwd EV/EBITDA LT EBITDA Growth TTM FCF Yield Halliburton - HAL 13.5x 20.3% 4.0% Schlumberger - SLB 14.2x 23.3% 2.8% Nat'l Oilwell Varco (NOV) 24.5x 40.8% 2.2%

Not unlike SLB, I believe HAL will likely come out of the oil and gas downcycle stronger than most energy service companies, and could benefit from a leaner, more consolidated landscape once oil prices recover. With the stock price and valuation multiples lower today than they were a year ago (despite the evident improvement in key macro factors), HAL could end up being a rewarding long-term investment.

Note from the author: If you have appreciated this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow D.M. Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading!