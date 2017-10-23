GE's Share Price Continues To Decline; So What's Changed?

By Callum Lo

Introduction

We wrote comprehensively about General Electric (GE) in May. The first of those articles established how key global oil demand and volume are to GE's core profitability. In particular, it analyzed how GE's clientele are negatively affected by low oil prices and explored the company's diversification into areas like renewable energy. The second analysis was concerned with GE's flagship project Predix, which attempts to create a cloud-based platform for big data analysis and optimization applications for industrial machinery. The third article specifically looked at the Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) merger that was still up in the air at that point in time and concluded that a successful deal was likely.

At the time, we found no particular reason to believe that GE was necessarily overvalued. This was particularly true in light of the fact that the firm has been declining in value and outlook for many months. However, we did note that their Predix platform for industrial optimization could take advantage of key economic laws in order to capture large market share:

"Scaling becomes a boon rather than a challenge. In addition, it creates a sizable first-mover advantage. The reason why well-designed platforms like Google+ have struggled to compete with Facebook for market share is because users are unlikely to migrate from one platform to another unless all the other users are migrating at the same time. The anti-rival nature of the platform creates a collective action problem for new entrants into the market; this is the key reason Facebook maintains a near monopoly on its kind of social networking."

Since that time, GE's price has dropped significantly, falling from around $29 to closer to $24 today. This is a drop of over 15%. This article examines whether the fundamental outlook for the firm has changed in that time such that a price drop of this magnitude is justified. It examines several key aspects of the firm that have changed and analyses their impact on prospects for future profitability.

GE's stock price:

New CEO

One of the most notable changes since May is that John Flannery has now taken over as CEO of the company. At the time of announcement, the market reacted very favorably to this news, experiencing a sizable jump of 4.7% on the day that news broke of Jeff Immelt's retirement. Since Flannery actually took over, however, the stock price has fallen 5%, indicating that he has so far failed to achieve substantial enough changes to convince investors that the trajectory of the company has fundamentally changed.

Jeff Immelt's resignation:

We were fairly tepid on Flannery to begin with, writing:

"General Electric is a behemoth, with over 325,000 employees worldwide, operations in over 100 countries, and deeply ingrained presences in established industries. Overall, GE is the fourteenth largest company in the world. Jeff Immelt spent over a decade in the process of beginning to redirect the ship. Flannery, having been part of the core leadership team over the past few years, has been close to this transformation, and recognizes its importance. He will neither reverse this strategy nor radically alter it… We expect that the company will continue to reform and will achieve some success in terms of profitability, but don't expect any major changes as a result of new leadership."

This seems to have played out in the marketplace, as GE's 2017 decline has continued much the same as was happening prior to the leadership change.

Pension Shortfall and Debt

GE's liabilities continue to grow in severity as time passes, and that has been part of why its valuation has dropped recently. In particular, the company's pension shortfall is significant, and a cause for concern going into the long term. At $31 billion, the shortfall is the largest among companies featured on the S&P500 and higher than any other U.S. corporation by half.

This situation is not ultimately the fault of GE's management. Essentially, they were the subject of unforeseen circumstances when the Global Financial Crisis of 2007 ushered in a long era of low interest rates, making the returns on GE's portfolio much lower that could have been expected.

The company plans to further invest $3 billion to its pension fund during 2017 and 2018, with the plan covering nearly half a million people. Luckily, the company still has a large period of time to address the shortfall before it becomes an issue of liquidity. However, it may eventually find itself in the position of having to borrow to meet its obligations. This would drive it further into debt, and the low interest rates currently experienced will not last forever.

At the end of last year, there were $63 billion of assets in the pension fund, with total corresponding liabilities of $94 billion. This brings its funding ratio to 67%, a larger shortfall than is ideal. Moreover, this liability becomes more costly as time goes on due to rates set by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp, a federal agency tasked with insuring failing private pension plans. As GE's funding deficit grows more severe, this group is likely to continue increasing its rates and making the company's financial position worse.

None of this has changed to a great enough extent in the past five months to warrant a drop in market capitalization of around $40 billion in the same period of time. As with other debts held by the company, they have been in place for many years and haven't become substantially bigger in recent times. GE now assumes 7.5% as its expected return on its portfolio. This is probably unrealistic, given that 30-year Treasury returns have fallen from around 4% to closer to 3%. Given that the pension fund is already in shortfall, GE ought to be prudent and conservative about its expectations. Their current projections mean that any downward deviation from expectation widens their shortfall. Even in the best case scenario, they are still unable to meet their pension obligations.

4-traders lists an expected 2017 Enterprise Value of $269 billion. When subtracted from the expected 2017 market capitalization of $200 billion, this yields a net debt position of around $69 billion. Along with financial leverage of 3.21 and operating leverage of 7.92, this presents a company with a fairly high amount of leverage.

Simply Wall St, however, shows GE's debt falling, even as its net worth also tracks downwards:

Earnings

Perhaps the most obvious culprit for the continuing slide is several information releases, notably the Quarter 2 earnings report released in July. Interestingly, however, this report actually beat analysts' expectations on both revenue and net income. Despite this, the company still dropped in the market in response to the information. This probably reflects extremely pessimistic expectations from analysts to begin with, and cash from operating activities dropping by almost 70% year over year.

GE's latest earnings release for Quarter 3, released a few days ago, was dire in comparison. This was the first earnings report to come under new CEO John Flannery, and it reported a decline in adjusted earnings per share from 32 cents to 29 cents year on year. This was despite an increase in revenue of around 14%, reaching nearly $33.5 billion, above analysts' expectations. A large portion of this increase in revenue was attributable to the acquisition of Baker Hughes, which explains why it may not have helped GE's bottom line. Several divisions weighed GE down heavily, including its power business which saw profits fall by half to $600 million. The oil and gas section also declined from having a profit of around $350 million to a small loss of $36 million.

Portfolio Changes

Several portfolio changes have been made since our first analysis. Perhaps the most important is the merger with Baker-Hughes, and oilfield services giant operating multinationally. We analyzed that deal in advance:

"While the deal represents a doubling down of GE's dependence of global oil volumes in some respects, it also represents an opportunity for them to expand their scale and reach. This fits well into their digital industrial strategy, in which the value provided by their software products is always augmented by the number of machines connected to the cloud-based system. Collecting data is extremely valuable, and integrating Baker Hughes' assets and clients into this new strategy can leverage off existing sunk research costs that have been put into the Predix system and other optimization initiatives. Predix could have applications like predicting equipment failure, which reduces downtime and minimizes costs in the field (see our article on Predix here). Moreover, with GE having a controlling stake in the firm, the giant might be in a position to pursue loss-leading strategies on products created by Baker Hughes, as a large amount of GE's income comes from servicing and optimization."

GE merged with oilfield services giant Baker-Hughes:

GE also recently sold its Industrial Solutions business to European firm ABB. GE's shares have lost value since the time of the sale, but we argue that this is a misjudgment:

"This sale is probably a positive step for the manufacturing giant. The division was only able to generate around $160 million in profit last year, around 6% of revenue. It is also a fairly capital-heavy division, requiring constant upgrades and maintenance in order to remain competitive. At a time when GE is having to choose between using its cash reserves for essential long-term restructuring and keeping up a flailing division, it makes more sense to offload it to a competitor that seeks to exploit a strategic advantage from it. Moreover, GE has never been able to establish any particular competitive advantage in this market, despite its large scale. It seems unlikely that it will successfully change this dynamic in the coming years."

Going forward, GE ought to focus more on selling off parts of its operations that cannot be effectively restructured, rather than making more acquisitions and further bloating its business. Cutting would allow them to remove divisions that will make losses while part of GE, but which may be able to turn a profit under another firm's management and strategic placement. It also allows GE to focus their energies and capital expenditures on restructuring core divisions with the highest potential for turnaround. Moreover, with markets experiencing a fair amount of buoyancy that may not last forever, the next few years may be the opportune time to make sales when prices are highest.

Oil Prices

Ultimately, however most of GE's fortunes depend on the oil market, which is expected to remain stable:

"Most analysts expect oil prices to rise to some degree in coming periods, but this effect is likely to be limited. Factors such as the upcoming Saudi Aramco IPO may create an incentive for Saudi Arabia to boost the oil price in the short term, but high global supply is likely to keep prices relatively depressed."

Oil prices in the time since then seem to vindicate this viewpoint to some extent, although they remain volatile:

This demonstrates there is no major shortfall in global oil demand. We emphasized why this is key:

"If low oil prices are due to a shortfall in global demand, the total volume of oil is likely to be comparatively low, which risks a dropoff in demand for the machinery needed to produce, refine, and transport it. However, low oil prices in the face of a global supply glut, such as the one we are seeing currently, mean that a large amount of oil volume is being put onto the global market, and the amount of supplementary products needed to sustain this level of production will also be comparatively greater. This means that a black-and-white approach to the effect of oil prices on GE's outlook should be avoided. Instead, global oil demand should be what is focused on when analyzing the corresponding demand for the company's solutions."

This tells us that very little has changed in terms of the oil outlook. As such, it may be that the firm is becoming a more and more attractive opportunity as its price drops without a corresponding drop in the prospects of its key industry.

Valuation Comparables Analysis

Weighting P/E 2017 EV/Sales 2017 EV/Ebitda 2017 Revenue Growth ('16-'17) Operating Margin 2017 Siemens 15% 15.3 1.42 10.6 5.7% 10.4 3M 40% 24.7 4.54 15.4 2.57% 24.5 Hitachi 15% 12.8 0.5 4.42 -0.5% 6.53 United Technologies 30% 18.1 1.9 10.5 3.55% 14.7 General Electric 18.5 2.21 12.7 1.05% 12.6 Implied Value 19.53 11.56 2.87% 16.75 Implied Overvaluation -5.57% 8.98%

This measure indicates that the company is overvalued using an EV/EBITDA measure but undervalued using a simple P/E metric. Overall, it looks in line with comparable companies.

Discounted Cash Flow

Based on a discounted cash flow model, a ten-year growth rate of 8.56% is required to justify the current market valuation of $23.83:

Earnings Per Share $1.29 10-year Growth Rate 8.56% 10-year Terminal Growth Rate 3% Discount Rate 8% Valuation $23.84

In our view, a growth rate of 7% is more realistic. It's entirely possible the current oil prices, upon which so much of GE's prospects depend, could remain low for the foreseeable future or even fall further. Moreover, GE's earnings have been particularly volatile in the past few years, meaning that it could easily decline further or post losses. Even if the firm successfully adjusts its business model and market positioning, as it has been attempting to do, this will require a difficult transition period during the next few years. This compresses their present value, as the benefits of their strategy are not reaped until far into the future. Finally, the possibility for a broad market correction must be included. Given that P/E ratios across the market are high by historical levels, sustained increases in company earnings must happen or a downward adjustment in stock prices can be expected.

This 7% projection gives:

Earnings Per Share $1.29 10-year Growth Rate 8.56% 10-year Terminal Growth Rate 3% Discount Rate 8% Valuation $19.66

Conclusion

GE has been an unattractive investment for some time, on the back of declining margins and an inability to successfully innovate its way to further profitability. Since we analyzed the firm in May, its market value has changed dramatically. Although some of this can be attributed to investors' disappointments in the new CEO, ongoing issues with liabilities and poor earnings results, the fundamentals (especially with regards to oil) haven't shifted substantially and portfolio changes have largely operated in the right direction. As such, the company looks like a more promising investment now. Although the firm may still be too shaky to warrant a buy recommendation, we would expect that it would be worth purchasing if it falls another 10 - 20% without a corresponding fundamental shift in its outlook. At this stage, we continue avoiding the stock.

As always, thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.