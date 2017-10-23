Land Of The Rising Sun

Additionally, it's probably time to ask what exactly the end game is here for Japanese assets.

Well, the Nikkei is the biggest news in the financial world on Monday and for good reason.

I wanted to take a minute to highlight something that you've probably at least heard someone mention on Monday.

The Nikkei (EWJ) has now risen for 15 consecutive sessions. That is an all-time record. The previous record was 14, hit from December 21, 1960, to January 11, 1961. Here's the chart:

Hopefully, I don't have to tell you what's behind this, but just in case, this is the market frontrunning the Bank of Japan.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's sweeping victory at the polls on Sunday served to ensure that BoJ policy isn't going to change anytime soon and that means the ETF buying will continue apace.

Calling the snap election was a gamble for Abe. Public opinion was turning against him in the face of a series of corruption scandals, but things took a turn for the "better" when North Korea started firing missiles over Japanese territory. Abe's hardline stance towards Pyongyang helped turn things around in terms of public perception, and so, in an effort to capitalize politically, he called an election a year early.

Well, guess what? Foreign flows suddenly turned around, with Japanese equities seeing inflows for three straight weeks to start October, after nine consecutive weeks of outflows:

Obviously, folks were betting on a victory for Abe's ruling coalition and, in turn, on the continuation of BoJ policies that have driven Japanese equities to 21-year highs.

Here's former BOJ board member Sayuri Shirai who spoke to Bloomberg:

Abe’s election victory on Sunday will make it harder for the Bank of Japan to make needed policy changes because markets expect the current stimulus to remain in place. The election results will be taken as tacit public approval of Abenomics, including monetary policy. What the BOJ should do now is reduce purchases of government bonds and exchange-traded funds as the economic recovery is very solid [but] Abe’s election win increases the chance that BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda remains at the helm after his current term ends in April.

Yes, what the BoJ "should do" is stop buying ETFs because you know, they now own a laughable 16 trillion yen worth, which raises questions not just about what happens to the market should they stop buying, but more importantly, what happens to the BoJ itself if Japanese equities fall. But now that Abe's power is cemented, so too is BoJ policy. Here's Goldman:

In its election manifesto, the LDP states only that it will continue with the current forceful monetary easing. Prime Minister Abe in an interview on September 13 commented that he would stick with the 2% inflation target. Meanwhile, BOJ Governor Kuroda mentioned at a press conference after the September 21 MPM that the 2% inflation target is based on the joint statement of January 2013 between the BOJ and the government, and that the BOJ is therefore not at all willing to change this target. In view of this, we expect the monetary policy framework to remain essentially intact. Market interest is likely to shift to the successor to Governor Kuroda (whose term ends in April 2018), and who would be nominated by Prime Minister Abe. We believe that whoever is appointed is likely to adhere fundamentally to the course charted by Governor Kuroda—i.e., proceed forcefully with easing and keep the 2% inflation target. In the aforementioned interview, Mr. Abe also expressed full confidence in BOJ Governor Kuroda. We think this suggests an ample likelihood of Governor Kuroda being reappointed, although we see great uncertainty due to the nature of political appointment.

Clearly, this is a key pillar of the investment thesis in Japanese equities. You're buying alongside a central bank - quite literally. This isn't just a "Kuroda put" - as it were. That is, this isn't just forward guidance on rates and bond buying soothing equity investors' nerves when things get choppy. This is actually you and Kuroda buying the same stocks at the same time. And don't worry if you run out of money to keep buying, because Kuroda definitely won't by virtue of the fact that he's literally printing dry powder.

Note that there are questions here about whether he is literally going to break the Japanese stock market. Recall this from Citi:

However, the problem is that the BoJ buys ETFs that track the Nikkei 225. This means that mainly in high priced stocks the BoJ holds 20% or more of market cap for 11 names, which rises to 33 names when looking at free float-adjusted market cap. If the BoJ maintains its current ETF purchase methodology then the number of shares circulating on the market will dry up for some stocks, causing technical problems for the establishment of ETFs that track benchmark indices. If the BoJ continues ETF purchases of the current amount using the same methodology, its holdings of ETFs will grow to around ¥24trn at end-March 2018 and about ¥31trn at end-March 2019 (Figure 21). This could cause the number shares circulating on the market to almost completely dry up for some stocks.

So this is a "good news/bad news" type of thing. The good news is, Japanese stocks aren't allowed to fall. The bad news is, at some point the market will literally stop working.

As far as what this means for investors who aren't in Japanese equities, I guess what I would say here is that this is the quintessential example of policymaker intervention taking a turn for the comically absurd. This is why the Fed and the ECB are trying to normalize while they still can.

People have repeatedly asked me what the end game is for the BoJ in this and the truth is that I have absolutely no idea and neither does anyone else. I mean, if no one takes the keys away from Kuroda, he's just going to keep doing this, and barring the market actually ceasing to function, I'm not 100% sure what the bear case is in Japan anymore - especially with the econ data turning around.

Count me incredulous.

