Petra Diamonds' (PDMDF) CEO Johan Dippenaar on Q1 2018 Trading Update Call (Transcript)

Johan Dippenaar

Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the call. We will be discussing our trading update announcement, providing production and sales results for the quarter one financial year 2018 being the three months through September 2017 as well as the general trading updates up till the date of this announcement.

I will discuss operations and sales on the diamond market before handing the call over Jack to discuss Petra's financial position.

Firstly turning to our most important metric, which is health and safety. We achieved that our Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate has improved 0.24 versus 0.27 for our 2017 financial year. So it's very pleasing to us and reflected of the great efforts evolving all levels of improves reinforce safety as a single most important personal and organization value. However, we know for compliances and we will continue strive for our ultimate goal which is zero hard workplace.

Coming to the rest of the highlights, quarter 1 production was down 4% to 1.05 million carats. It is important to note the makeup of the carat has changed. Low value tailings production is down 4%, which higher value run-of-mine production is up 17% to over 840,000 carats. And had it not been for the labor disruption which 900,000 carats run-of-mine and more than 1.1 million carats in total at good level.

So this label of production should be seen during Phase 1 guidance of around 2.2 million to 2.3 million carats. So we are off to a premium that solid start has been made and you guys with the presentation and we will commentary on that.

So quarter one, revenue was down 17% to $78.7 million from 711,000 carats sold. The comparative quarter sales of $94.7 million included $10.9 million in revenue from Exceptional Diamonds. So during this quarter, no sales were realized from Williamson in Tanzania during the period due to the parcel of diamonds of some 71,600 carats while the government of Tanzania.

Taking into account, the above practice, the rich quarter one revenue figures we'll go from page 5 will be to the comparative quarter.

Post period, we have completed further sales of South African goods yielding a total of $53 million being the total sales as we are reporting you today to $132 million which is a solid year-to-date performance. Details of all quarter two sales results will be included in our H1 financial 2018 trading update which will take place during January of 2018. So we also point out that we have agreed with the government of Tanzania to export second parcel of diamonds, so this around 40,000 carat parcels from Williamson has been shipped to our marketing office in Antwerp for say in this current financial quarter. We also remaining engaged with the government about the first parcel of diamonds in order to reach a satisfactory resumption, which in other words leaves about 111,000 Williamson carats available for sales which is not included in quarter revenue numbers to date.

Turning to the operations, Finsch is performing well which run a mine production up 2% to over 467,000 carats. It's the first number we have reached around 580,000 carats as the labor disruption not occurred.

Overall Finsch production was down 8% to just over 550,000 carats due to the plant decline in tailings production. The run-of-mine grade are 60.9 carats per 100 tons was affected by higher grades stockpile material featured during the labor disruptions. So what we like to point out that we maintain the guidance of 58 carats per 100 ton for run-of-mine material and also achieving one from now on to use the higher number.

At Cullinan, run-of-mine production increased through 5% to 250,000 carats mainly due to the production ramp up of the new plant. We will note that if we did not process any trailing that come in during quarter one as we are in prioritizing treatment of the run-of-mine material during the commissioning phase.

As noted, all proportions of the plant on our operational with the HRL section that's the optical recovery section completed in September. However, we point out that further optimization and ramp up of the plant are now required and we therefore do not consider the grade and average value achieved at Cullinan during quarter one to be representative. Particularly due to the fact that the HRL section only came on stream in September off to the cutters of the quarter one tender.

[indiscernible] it's our old session. We've seen an improvement in the recovery of stones and encouraging in, we have recovered two plus 200 carats stones through the circuit and to achieve overall the quality.

The recovery of fine diamonds is all below expectations and we are looking at these recoveries as part of the ongoing optimization process of the plant. We expect you to take note further two quarters to get this properly get down and to evaluate what the economic level of recovery of the smaller stones given that only constitute a small percentage of overall value.

The cost in South African operations, quarter two, we achieved further delivery of additional ore handling infrastructure and continued to improve excess to the new mining areas which will deliver the further buildup in production here in H2. Williamson produced around 88,000 carats for the quarter, supporting its full year production guidance Taken as a whole, we've maintained our full year production volumes of 4.85 million carats.

In terms of volume prices, we witnessed a 3% softening on the light-to-light basis that our first tender followed by further 2% softening at the second tender. Through some of this price weakness was fixed and expected to improve the product mix for the higher proportion of run-of-mine to sustain its carats.

At this point in time, we see the market to be general stable and they all put to down levels due to the various things observed by difference which mean that this volume of the year is all quite in time for the market.

I will now turn over to our CFO, Jack Breytenbach to cover the financial points.

Jacques Breytenbach

Thank you, Johan, and good morning, everyone. As you can see from the paper provided, net debt at September 2017 was around $214 million, slightly higher than previously expected, mainly due to the search from Williamson this quarter. We also had cash at back of some 126 million and bank ongoing and available of around 21 million. These balances exclude $4.6 million which back shortly off the quarter end.

We expect to reduce net debt to $620 million at December 2017 on the assumption that $30 million operating and it's realized from Williamson during the second quarter FY 2018.

As previously announced, we are reaching the two license of maintenance, recovery and maintenance [indiscernible] facilities for the 12 month period to 31 December 2017. We continue to be in the rating on this method, while that the government maintenance offer the period at last 2018. We also expected the definite resolution, we remained confident that supported relationship we had with the group plus our track record in terms of sleeping the resolution previous covenant issues well it's well industry-wide.

Our full cost indicate that the group continues to repay reportedly and we continue to foresee the compensated free cash flow positive from H2 FY 2018 onwards.

With continued recovery of the trailing update and I will hand to the host for the Q&A session.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright, thank you for doing the North American call. How of the 2% price decrease you saw on October, would you say attributed to seasonality and I guess to Diwali softness? And then second, what's your strategy regarding holding softer demand environment?

Jacques Breytenbach

I don't know we experience a very bad line, could you just repeat your question please? I heard that we dealing something about 2% in October but the volume makeup that you said up to date.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry about that. Yeah, the first question was regarding the 2% October price decrease, how of that would you say is attributed to the Diwali holiday? And then the second question was regarding your strategy of holding back softer demand environment?

Jacques Breytenbach

Okay, so the first part, the 2% in October as you say it's not just Diwali, it's also a number of other holidays, people take in midstream that a number of holidays. And also for the year, the industry is now - also often you know that hence we have some holidays, it's normally utilize slightest period of the market. Then secondly, we do not have any policy of selectively all the back soften. What we typically have reduced up to a certain point in time, we all prepared and sold them. So we do not have a policy of trying to call the market in certain ranges of goods. We sell as we produce.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. Yes, I am sure what you answered this in previous question but just wanted to understand will be possible for you to give bit more color on the price across different sides for less than sort of 1 carat, 1,2,3 carat and 3 carat and above?

Johan Dippenaar

I apologize for this. We heard that you are from HSBC but - and I can hear you asking something about 2 and 3 carat, but it's really - can you just please repeat the question?

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, let me try again. I was asking whether it is possible to provide us a bit more color on the declining price across different sizes of diamonds.

Johan Dippenaar

If I heard correctly in being what size range it was declining price, okay?

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry I was wondering is it possible for you to provide more color on the price decline across different sizes of diamonds say for less than 1 carat or above 3 carat, have you seen higher decline in any particular category?

Johan Dippenaar

Okay, so generally the softening was very much across all size ranges. So it wasn't only in the small or only in the largest stones or whatever, also remember that these price movements or market movements are extremely difficult to gauge when we're talking about individual stones over a certain value because it's something different. But in the general, run-of-mine material up to about 10 carat in size even the plus 10 carat is in the size of the 10 carat, this was a general kind across the market.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Johan Dippenaar

Okay, thank you to everybody who made the time to attend the call. And we will get back to you soon. Thank you very much.

