Defining Dangerous Preferred Stocks

Introduction

How can a product as simple as a preferred stock be classified as dangerous if the company it was issued by is not in trouble? Everything should be relatively straightforward - we examine the yield metrics, look at the company in order to evaluate the potential risks there and establish a position. So far so good.

However, there are uninformed, or perhaps more informed than we would know, investors who unknowingly put a not-so-small part of their capital at risk by purchasing products which are trading after their Call Date has passed and offer you nothing but a big chunk of Call Exposure(1) and rarely a dividend that justifies it.

Now we will select the group and see which products are intriguing to us, so we can delve into them one by one in the upcoming series of articles. Perhaps someone on Seeking Alpha knows more than we can find out ourselves and there is no better way to figure out than to spark a discussion.

Dangerous Preferred Stock: The Definition

We want to focus our attention on the truly exotic issues, which do not make sense at first sight. This means that we have not yet closely examined their prospectus for a clause which could be preventing the company from redeeming them.

Before we define them, note that some preferreds issued by banks are related to Basel - capital requirements to be precise - and this is the most likely explanation for their continued existence on the exchange long after the Call Date has passed, despite the heavy interest payments.

Main criteria:

Market Price > 105% of par value. (The latter is $25.00 usually, so that would translate in a market price >$26.25).

Call Exposure(1) > $1.00 which in most cases translates into at least two, even three or more, dividend payments needed before you can break even on your investment.

(1) Call Exposure: The difference between a product's Stripped Price(2) and Par Value.

(2) Stripped Price: A fixed-income product's Market Price, minus Accrued Dividends.

E.g.: Par Value: $25.00

Last Market Price: $26.50

Dividends Accrued: $0.34

Stripped Price: $26.16

Call Exposure: $1.16



Essentially the Call Exposure is the risk you would be taking on by making a purchase at the market price. In the future case-by-case examination of these products we will be taking a glimpse into breakeven points and how long it would take us to get there, if anyone is feeling adventurous - as I have the impression that some investors tend to give such "opportunities" a shot.

I do not know whether this is a sufficient description, as readers' knowledge definitely varies, therefore feedback is appreciated - we can do additional clarifications in future articles on the topic.

The Group

Using our database we can easily filter out the preferred stocks which fit the criteria above:

Having excluded other products we keep an eye on, we are left with 17 preferred stocks with a market price >105% AND <111.5% of par value.

Curious as to why we added the upper boundary for this table? Well, there are some real champions which are on a whole other level:

You can see why these three preferred stocks are separated - they offer an incredibly alluring yield-to-call and their call exposure can take a big bite out of your capital if a speculation goes bad.

Below you can see a bubble chart showing the first group, with the latter group being excluded for the sake of not distorting the data set too much:

There are several subgroups we can break this bunch into:

Trust Preferred Stocks - such as BANFP, HE-U, HLM-, ASRVP, SIVBO.

Banking Preferred Stocks from HSBC (NYSE: HSBC), Citigroup (NYSE: C), Barclays (NYSE: BCS) which are related to capital requirements (Basel 3): HSEA, C-N, HSEB, HSBC-A, BCS-D.

The remaining ones can probably be separated further into different groups, but in plenty of cases the products do not have the kind of Nominal Yield which would incentivize the company/closed-end fund to refinance at a lower rate. In fact, for some of them it is probably not possible even.

Notably, most are preferred stocks issued by Gabelli's CEFs" (Gabelli Global Multi-Media Trust (NYSE: GGT), Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities (NYSE: GCV), Gabelli Dividend (NYSE: GDV), Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE: GAB))... coincidence? Perhaps it's worth a shot to investigate further.

There are a few words to say about almost all of them case-by-case, yet we will save that for the upcoming articles because it would create a mess in a single piece.

Why Do We Care?

One can attempt to utilize the "opportunity" provided by these mispriced preferred stocks in different ways:

Speculation on the long side in attempt to take a calculated risk - the yield-to-call curve can easily tell you how many dividends you need to breakeven on your investment.

Through experience, and financial loss, we learned that conference calls of the issuing company may as well provide insights on how their opinion regarding outstanding preferred stocks and prospective financing through such. The most relevant example is provided by C-N.

Should we have shares to Borrow from our providers at a reasonable Short Margin Interest, then sometimes these stocks provide opportunities in that regard as well. Every now and then there occurs a spike in market price caused (probably) by someone who was called out of his short position. Or perhaps a broker/investor who just committed financial suicide? No exaggeration intended, but at-the-market orders in illiquid products are pretty close to that.

While the approaches presented above surely make sense and every and each one of us practices at least one of them, what we will try to achieve might be even better:

Dig until we figure out the reason, one which looks good to us, why a certain Preferred Stock is trading post-call date while the company is fully capable of a redemption that would close a neat spread on the Interest, while refinancing the issue.

Your Opinion Matters

We will be glad to hear any ideas from you. If anyone thinks that he has an idea which of these products can be a good starting point, feel free to share it and the shovels will be operated by yours truly.

The exact methodology is not yet completely refined, but very soon you will see the first cases dissected.

