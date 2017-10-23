Booz Allen Hamilton To Acquire Morphick For Managed Cyber Threat Services

The deal is likely one of more deals to come as Booz positions itself to take advantage of the dramatic growth opportunities for information security in the next decade.

Booz Allen Hamilton has agreed to acquire Morphick for an undisclosed amount.

Technology consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) has announced an agreement to acquire Morphick for an undisclosed sum.

Morphick provides managed cyber threat detection and response services to enterprises using a ‘curated intelligence’ approach.

Booz is acquiring Morphick to continue building outs its managed cyber service offerings as the information security industry continues its dramatic growth.

Target Company

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Morphick was founded in 2013 to deliver MDR (Managed Detection and Response) services to organizations via a tailored, curated approach that helps clients ‘become moving targets always staying ahead of attackers.’

Management is headed by Brian Minick, who was previously Chief Information Security Officer at GE’s (GE) Aviation and Energy group.

Below is an overview video of Morphick’s system:

(Source: Tom Doepker)

Morphick’s primary offerings include:

Managed Network - Network Threat Detection and Response Services

Managed EDR - Endpoint Detection and Response

Managed Email - NSA CIRA-Accredited Analyst Team For Email Protection

The company raised $10 million in disclosed funding in 2015 from Orchard Holdings Group.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither firm disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Booz Allen didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was like for a non-material amount to Booz.

Morphick, which has approximately 40 analysts and professional employees, was recognized as a ‘Vendor to Watch’ in a recent Forrester report, The Top Security Technology Trends To Watch, 2017.

The acquisition of Morphick promises to extend and complement Booz’ existing Cyber4Sight threat detection service.

As Booz stated in the deal announcement,

According to Gartner, “enterprises are transforming their security spending strategy in 2017, moving away from prevention-only approaches to focus more on detection and response.” Booz Allen believes that Morphick extends a key focus for the firm’s consulting business—the detection and response capabilities, making them available as a 24x7 remotely delivered managed service. Further, Morphick complements Booz Allen’s current managed threat intelligence service, Cyber4Sight – helping clients use their insight into adversaries to better detect and respond to attacks. Morphick will initially support the firm's commercial clients, and in the future, the capabilities will extend to support other client demands.

So, the deal for Morphick will essentially bolster Booz’ offerings in a market segment that management believes is a growing area - managed threat detection and response.

According to a research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global cyber security market is expected grow from $138 billion in 2017 to $232 billion in 2022, a CAGR of 11%, which is significant given the large baseline value.

It states that the main drivers of that growth are expected to be:

Strict data protection directives

Cyber terrorism

Internet of Things

BYOD - Bring Your Own Device trends

Device trends Further transition of enterprise on-premise systems to the cloud

Assuming forecasted growth like this materializes, it would represent a very strong tailwind for companies such as Booz Allen.

The acquisition of Morphick is likely one of more deals to come as management positions the firm to take advantage of the tremendous growth opportunities in the next decade.

