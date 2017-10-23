When Your 'Fixed Income' Is Not Really Fixed Income

INTRODUCTION

My 24 year career has been focused primarily on fixed income, not only bonds of all types, but also niche and institutional fixed income asset classes, such as CLOs, private mezzanine loans, and syndicated bank loans. My current investment advisory practice is also primarily focused on fixed income investing, ranging from high grade municipal bonds and investment grade corporate bonds to high yield bonds. The "toolbox" of fixed income also includes exchange traded debt, preferred stock and closed end funds. Oftentimes, investors ask me about various fixed income investment ideas that appear lucrative. I have found in recent years that many more investments are marketed as appropriate as "fixed income" investments, but in reality are nothing of the sort. Investors are attracted to these investments due their headline yields, but the underlying reality, and risk, can be quite different than presented. This article exposes a few instances of fixed income "in disguise." I am not necessarily saying that the investments I am discussing below should be avoided or are inherently bad; they are simply not fixed income investments.

First, my definition of fixed income, which has two primary characteristics. First, fixed income is an investment that pays a fixed rate of return on a fixed schedule. The rate of return is set upfront, typically in the form of an interest rate, paid on a set schedule. It is possible for the rate of return to vary if it is a floating rate instrument, but the rate is still in a sense fixed to an index rate, such as LIBOR. The second requirement of a fixed income investment is that it cannot be equity. The whole point of a fixed income investment is that there is a layer of equity, or risk capital, that takes first lost in a liquidation or downside scenario. Mortgages require a down payment, and private equity groups completing a leveraged buyout must still put up equity capital to borrow. Preferred stock has a layer of common equity below it. When a company is distressed, its bonds may plunge deeply, and could trade for a fraction of face value. In this case the bonds are effectively acting like equity, since the market believes there is not more equity value remaining. Distressed bonds would therefore not really be considered "fixed income" any longer, but an equity-like investment with the risks and rewards of equity.

That's why high dividend paying stocks are not fixed income investments. REITs, MLPs, BDCs and other high dividend paying stock are equity investment regardless of the size of their distribution. Each of these entities issues fixed income securities, usually in the form of bonds or preferred stock, that have first right of payment before the equity. Regardless of the income generated by your stock, it's still a riskier investment, subject to the very first dollar of loss.

Finally, a fund (closed end or open end) or ETF that holds a portfolio of fixed income investments is also "fixed income" in my view, although there are significant differences to holding a pooled fund versus holding the underlying investments themselves. Closed End Funds that are not fixed income, despite high distributions rates, are discussed first.

Closed End Funds

I am not implicating all closed end funds (CEFs), as a large percentage are truly fixed income investments, since the underlying holdings are comprised of actual fixed income investments. CEFs often allow investors to access fixed income asset classes that "retail" investors cannot access on their own, such as asset-backed securities and bank loans. CEFs are a useful part of the fixed income toolbox, however, many CEFs are not fixed income investments at all, but simply disguised as such. I recently studied one example (there are many like this):

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (TICKER: ETJ) is a CEF that states that it's primary goal is to generate current income. The fund touts its 9.7% distribution rate, and indeed, this income stream, which has been paid monthly for 10 years, appears lucrative. However, this fund has absolutely nothing to do with fixed income. In fact, the distribution rate appears to be entirely made up, with no correlation between the fund's actual income production and the distribution rate. The 9.7% rate is simply set at this level to attract investors into believing that a high, sustainable income stream can be obtained by owning this fund. (I am not suggesting anything improper by fund management, everything is fully disclosed, but requires a deep dive into the fund financial statements).

What ETJ actually invests in is widely-owned large cap stocks. The $630 million fund's top holdings are Apple, Microsoft, Google/Alphabet, J&J, JP Morgan, Amazon, etc. Actual dividend income came to only $14 million in 2016 (a 2.2% dividend yield, basically matching the yield of the S&P 500), and after fund fees, only $7 million of net investment income -- only 1% net of fees. So how did the fund manage to pay out $71 million in distributions? Simply by returning capital gains in years when the stocks go up, and in other years, also by returning capital, but eroding the fund's net asset value. The fund's strategy also speaks of writing index options, which might give the impression that the fund is generating a steady stream of income from option writing, but this is not the case either. The fund does sell call options, but uses much of this cash to buy offsetting put options, which limits both the upside and downside of the fund, and certainly does not create a large cash income stream. The use of option hedging in a rising market environment has led to very weak returns for this stock fund, with only a 4.4% annual gain in the last 10 years, well below S&P 500 returns.

The bottom line is that an underlying portfolio of stocks cannot be transformed into a fixed income investment simply because it pays a distribution. The so-called income can be mimicked by investors holding stocks -- simply sell 0.8% of your stock holdings each month and call it a 9.6% annual distribution. There are many other examples of CEFs masquerading as fixed income investments.

Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

This is another example of what is effectively an equity investment masquerading as a fixed income investment, enticing investors who see the headline yield. A good example is an issue by Kinder Morgan, Inc. that closed in October 2015. KMI series A (KMI-A or KMI PRA, the ticker varies by brokerage firm) is titled as a 9.75% Series A Mandatorily Convertible Preferred Stock, issued at $50 per share. The prospectus clearly notes that dividends of 9.75% per annum will be paid quarterly. Sounds pretty good for an investment grade borrower. However, like in the case of ETJ above, the yield is purely fictional and KMI-A is complex equity investment in KMI with options effectively layered around it.

The "rub" in this case is that holders of KMI-A must convert their preferred shares into common shares of KMI. I'm not going to describe all the details and possible outcomes, but a close analysis shows that KMI-A is simply a form of investment in KMI common stock with limitations on the upside, but mostly full exposure to the downside (the distribution provides some downside protection, it's main purpose). However, KMI-A investors are not entitled to the 10%+ dividend of the common stock KMI -- so KMI-A has a lower dividend than KMI, limitations on upside and much of the downside risk on KMI stock. Does this sound like a good deal? It was for the Company. KMI-A is now trading at $39.48, a 21% decline in 2 years, more than the dividends for two years, even as KMI bonds have soared, along with most fixed income. Why? Because KMI stock has declined by about 30% since KMI-A was issued, and KMI-A is really a structured investment in KMI stock, not a fixed income investment.

Be wary of investments wrapped up in complex contingent scenarios and payments dependent on underlying movements in another asset or index. The investment becomes effectively an option play, and you can be sure that the company and underwriting bank is better equipped to understand Black-Scholes option pricing models than you are. Most likely you are not getting a good deal, certainly not a "fixed income" investment.

Market Linked CDs / Contingent Income Securities

I have come across these investments in client's existing portfolios, and I was just approached this week by a third party firm asking if I would be interested in offering these investments to clients. Once again, despite the word "CD" and "Income Securities" in the title, these are not fixed income investments. They are, once again, investments in the stock market wrapped inside call and put options, which in the end only pay out a distribution if the stock market goes up. Any investment which earns a return only if the stock market rises is by definition not a fixed income investment.

I'll discuss one example that crossed my desk last week. It is titled "Market Linked Certificates of Deposit, due November 29, 2018" (I will leave out the issuer name). The key terms are complex, and I doubt that the majority of investors actually know what they are buying. Potential investors are probably told it is simply a CD that pays you more if the stock market rises, but you can't lose money. There is truth to this. However, what is also true is that if the stock market does not rise, or does not rise enough, you will earn nothing or very little. In this case, the 5-year instrument is tied to the Dow Jones Index. If the index is the same or less in five years, you don't earn any return but get your original investment back (versus a normal CD which over 5 years could earn 7-9%). If the index soars you could earn much more, but this is capped to a bit less than 5% return per annum. Another way to think about this is that you are taking the interest earned from a normal CD and purchasing call options.

I personally don't like these investments, but in any case, they should never be considered fixed income investments. After all, if the stock market does not rise, you earn nothing. Instead of this product (which is also heavily "sold" by brokers and often carries high fees), better to allocate funds to normal CDs, and a small portion directly in stocks (or purchase call options).

High Coupon Municipal Bonds

The title of this section is misleading. Municipal bonds, regardless of the coupon rate, are in fact a good example of a fixed income investment. Then why am I including them in this article? My point in this case is not that certain municipal bonds are not fixed income, but that many investors do not understand the economics of bond investing and often believe they are getting something that they are not -- and perhaps not all brokers are doing the best job possible with explanations. It is well know that the majority of municipal bonds are issued at premiums. A report by Eaton Vance showed that 75% of municipal bonds issued in 2015 had greater than 5% coupon rates and were issued at significant premiums. There are some advantages to premium municipal bonds that are beyond the scope of this article, so they are not inherently bad. It is how they are often sold to many investors that is a problem in my opinion.

Recent New York City municipal bonds were issued at 4% and 5% coupon rates, even though they only offer yield-to-maturities (YTM) of only 1%-2%. For example, a New York City issue sold last week was priced at a 1.97% YTM for Aug 2026 bonds, and 1.10% YTM for Aug 2020 bonds -- but the coupon rates were 4% and 5% and they were therefore sold for prices ranging from 110 to 123 of par. This is not an isolated case; I received notice last Friday of a sale of AA+ Connecticut bonds (issued by a town) of various maturities, the 2022's have a 5% coupon and are priced around 117.6 to yield only 1.34%. (Investors should probably avoid these; after all there are 3 year FDIC-insured CDs available for 2%, offering a much better tax equivalent yield, but that's a whole other matter).

The problem with this set up is that most investors are not familiar with the nuances of current yield versus yield to maturity, and are focused almost entirely on current yield. Throw in various yield-to-worst calculations and the complexity only increases. Brokers primarily tout current yield as a way for investors to achieve their income goals, and brokerage statements prominently highlight income projections for the current year. (A Schwab institutional bond trader I work with confirmed my view that many investors are focused on current yield and current cash income needs, ignoring the economics of YTM and YTW). The issuing municipalities are surely aware that these higher current yields "seller better" and in my opinion oblige by issuing very high premium bonds with elevated current yields. What sounds better:

(1) generating 1.4% per annum of income, or $14,000, on a $1 million face value portfolio of 1.4% coupon 2022 bonds, or

(2) earning 4.3% per annum of income, or $43,000, on bonds that cost the same $1 million, with $855,000 face value. These 2020 bonds offer a 5% coupon and were issued at a price of about 117 of par.

I'm betting that the vast majority of investors will choose (2) not realizing that economically they are about the same. In both cases your account statement at closing will still show $1 million of bonds. However, in option 2 your account value will be reduced by $145,000 when the bonds mature (the reduction will actually happen over time) since you only get $855,000 of face value back for the $1 million you paid for these bonds -- but for the next five years you will earn $43,000 of annual income and your broker can tell you that you are earning 4.3% tax free on your portfolio. Investors may not always be aware that much of this income is a mirage. It would be much easier and clearer to purchase 1.4% coupon bonds at par, but this would ruin the illusion. Twice in the past year I had to explain to clients with existing municipal bond portfolios that they were really only earning the yield-to-worst, not the current yield, and that their income was far less than they thought. For clients with municipal bonds that take out monthly income, I recommend only taking out the YTW return (so in the example above only $14,000 per annum), to match the actual economic income generated by the bonds.

Covered Call Writing on Stocks

Income generated by selling covered calls is not a fixed income investment. It is a form of hedging whereby an investor forgoes upside potential of their stock holdings in return for an upfront payment; it is also a bet on the direction of the stock price (flat to bullish). Selling calls is not necessarily a bad strategy -- it simply is not a fixed income strategy. The underlying asset, the stock itself, is still subject to nearly all the downside risk, with typically only a slight reduction from call option premium earned. More importantly, what many investors do not realize is that selling a covered call is the same thing as selling a put -- Being long 100 shares of XYZ and short one Nov call with a 105 strike price is the same as being short one Nov 105 put. I am not going to explain the mechanics of why these are the same, look it up.

While many investors might consider covered call writing as a conservative, income generating strategy, suggesting naked put writing instead would probably be deemed as too risky (and certainly not a "fixed income" strategy). Yet the economics are the same. In the end both are derivative strategies where the investor is still exposed to the majority of the downside risk of the stock. Covered calls or naked puts should thus never be mistaken for a fixed income investment. Neither would a fund that engages in option writing to generate income. Again, these options strategies are not necessarily bad investments, they just have nothing to do with a fixed income, and they are not really "income" strategies of any type.

In my view "buy-write" strategies expose an investor to the majority of the downside risk of a stock, but severely limits the upside. These strategies have underperformed the market. The largest S&P 500 buywrite fund (TICKER: PBP) has a 4.8% 10 year annual return versus 7.4% for the regular S&P 500. The protection offered by selling calls is not that significant. In 2008 the buy-write fund declined by 29% versus 37% for the S&P 500. The buy-write fund then severely lagged the subsequent nine years of stock market growth. If investors want to protect against stock market risk, better to simply lower the overall allocation to stocks, or buy some puts.

Conclusion

Unfortunately there is no magic in fixed income. The more complex the instrument, the more likely it is masking the true underlying nature of the assets to create the illusion of fixed income. If investing in a fund, be sure to "look under the hood" to check what you really own and to see if the promised distribution rate is really based on income earned. Stocks and options are never going to become fixed income investments. Also remember to be sure to focus on yield-to-maturity and yield-to-call, as current yield is a virtually meaningless statistic in fixed income investing.

Author's note: Please consider Downtown Investment Advisory's subscription service through Seeking Alpha, The High Yield Bond Investor. The newsletter offers deep analysis of three recommendations per month, focused on yields in the 6-8% range, with maturities of four to seven years, for the buy-and-hold investor, as well as regular exclusive insights on High Yield Bonds and related investments such as Exchange Traded Debt, Preferred Stock and Closed End Funds. We seek to uncover undervalued and "off the radar" opportunities. I offer my 20 years of professional expertise in credit and high yield to subscribers. Read subscriber reviews here.

Please see the Downtown Investment Advisory profile page for important disclaimer language, which is an integral part of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.