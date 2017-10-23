Redeemed Issues Recap

Introduction

Investors are usually smart and well-informed enough to stay out of trouble when a security's Call Date is approaching or has passed, and there seldom are mispricings to the upside. Apart from trying to raise awareness about the preferred stocks and baby bonds which carry a lot of Call Risk, we also keep an eye on those who do not and might even present us with a buying opportunity.

In this article, we will take a look at multiple products whose Redemption was announced recently - most of them are relatively fresh, from this week to be precise.

Hercules Capital - HTGX

Redemption : Hercules Capital, 6.25% Notes due 7/30/2024 (HTGX )

: Hercules Capital, 6.25% Notes due 7/30/2024 (HTGX Call Date:

Source: Press Release - Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) will actually refinance through 4.625% Notes (due 2022), but they will be issued in denominations of $2,000 and $1,000, so they are of no real interest to us. As per the "Use of Proceeds" of the new bond's prospectus:

We expect to use a portion of the proceeds from this offering to repurchase or redeem all or a portion of our 2024 Notes, see “Use of Proceeds.” After giving effect to the issuance of the Notes and assuming the proceeds therefrom are used to repurchase or redeem all or a portion of our 2024 Notes, our total consolidated indebtedness would have been approximately $768.4 million aggregate principal amount outstanding as of June 30, 2017.

Source: SEC.gov - Form 497 by Hercules Capital, Inc.

Our crystal ball is out of order right now, but in case there is a Partial Redemption, this might turn into a good 'safe' - as safe as anything on the markets can be - 6.25% yielder until the baby bond is fully Called.

Source: Barchart.com - HTGX Daily Chart (1 year)

HTGX's last dividend was about a week ago, so there are no Accrued Dividends to justify the latest market price, although this is completely in-line with the lack of an official Call Date.

Sotherly Hotels - SOHOM

Redemption : Sotherly Hotels LP, 7.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 11/15/2019 (NASDAQ:SOHOM)

: Sotherly Hotels LP, 7.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 11/15/2019 (NASDAQ:SOHOM) Call Date : 11/15/2017

Source: SEC.gov - Form 424B5 by Sotherly Hotels

: 11/15/2017 Source: SEC.gov - Form 424B5 by Sotherly Hotels New Issue: Sotherly Hotels, 7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: SOHOO)

Here is a link to our article for a brief introduction of the new issue.

This is not the typical refinancing scenario, but SOHOO has some Redemption Covenants which probably justify the approach chosen by Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). At first glance, it seemed as if SOHOM is mispriced:

Source: Barchart.com - SOHOM Daily Chart (1 year)

...but once you read this excerpt from SOHOO's Prospectus ('Use of Proceeds'):

We intend that our operating partnership will subsequently use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem in full the outstanding balance of our operating partnership’s 7.0% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2019, which may be redeemed at our option on or after November 15, 2017, at a redemption price equal to 101% of the principal amount...

Source: SEC.gov - Form 424B5 by Sotherly Hotels

Combine the 101% ($25.25), with the Accrued Dividends, as calculated here:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

...and the beautiful illusion of a mispricing fades away.

Damn, where are our mispricings?

The Goldman Sachs Group - GS-I

Redemption : Goldman Sachs Group, 5.95% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series I (NYSE:GS-I)

: Goldman Sachs Group, 5.95% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series I (NYSE:GS-I) Call Date: 11/17/2017

Source: SEC.gov - Form 8-K by The Goldman Sachs Group

Source: Barchart.com - GS-I Daily Chart (1 year)

Thinking about it, I cannot pull the exact number of Banking Preferred Stocks which are currently trading post-Call Date, excluding the Basel-related and Floating groups. It might be a good idea to take a look:

Source: Author's database

Now, given that Goldman (NYSE:GS) managed to surprise investors with this Redemption, it would be surprising if the group above stays as mispriced as it currently is. The number we want to pay attention to is the Stripped Price as it shows the last Market Price, minus Accrued Dividends - or in essence, the amount of money per share you would lose if you are a buyer at the latest price and the product gets Called tomorrow. Well, to be fair, the 'CallPriceDiv' column actually shows you the Redemption Price on the closest possible Call Date (1-month notice), but would anyone really be contemplating life with his capital locked for an extra $0.10?

Sun Communities - SUI-A

Redemption : Sun Communities, 7.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE:SUI-A)

: Sun Communities, 7.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE:SUI-A) Call Date: 11/14/2017

Source: SEC.gov - Form 8-K by Sun Communities Inc

Source: Barchart.com - SUI-A Daily Chart (1 year)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) did not refinance in a way that would provide us with a new product to toy around with and it seems like the market was expecting this Redemption on the first possible Call Date (11/14/2017).

CoreSite Realty Corp - COR-A

On a funny note, finally, CORR-A fans will no longer fall victim to this painfully similar ticker.

Redemption : CoreSite Realty Corp., 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: COR-A)

: CoreSite Realty Corp., 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: COR-A) Call Date: 12/12/2017

Source: SEC.gov - Form 8-K by CoreSite Realty Corp

Source: Barchart.com - COR-A Daily Chart (1 year)

There is no new product issued yet, but CoreSite (NYSE:COR) has filed a Form S-3ASR which means that we can probably expect something in the near future.

Conclusion

There were no real shockers among these Redemptions, but the big shuffle is definitely continuing, or at least this is the impression we are being left with.

If you have any suggestions on what we can do in order to improve these recaps, please feel free to let us know. In the end of the day, we are the ones who want to have your attention and keep you updated with as much as we can.

