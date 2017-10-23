Potential Opportunity In One Of The Hilton Worldwide Spinoffs

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) is the result of a spin-off from Hilton Worldwide (HLT). Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) was also spun off from Hilton Worldwide. This all occurred in February, 2017 when the business completed the spin offs. Park received all the owned and leased hotels and resorts that Hilton had and operates then now as a separately traded public company. Hilton Grand Vacations now trades as a public company and owns all the timeshare related businesses.

Park Hotels & Resorts owns 67 branded hotel and resorts that have around 35,000 rooms. The properties are located in large cities around the United States where 90% of them are located. The other international properties are mostly in Europe with one of the resorts located in Brazil and one in South Africa. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust and is not subject to federal income tax if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Park Hotels & Resorts has a current market capitalization of $6.1B and revenues of $2.7B in 2016 and $2.7B in 2015 as well. They also reported net income of $136M and $314M respectively. After the spin off from the parent company Park reported revenues of $684M in the first quarter of 2017 and revenues of $733M in the second quarter. This puts them on course to generate the same revenue of the years previous. The company had a free cash flow of $507M which it can use to pay dividends as well as pay the interest on debt that the company has.

The real hidden value in Park Hotels & Resorts is the real estate that it owns. The cash flow that is generated by the business allows the management to provide around a 6% yield to shareholders in quarterly dividends. This yield pays you to wait while they try and unlock the value of the properties through active asset management. The properties are upper upscale and luxury hotels and resorts in high value parts of the country. The enterprise value of these properties is valued at a significant discount to the replacement cost. The buildings are valuable and I believe they are not valued the way that they should be. This link to their investor presentation summer-2017-investor-presentation.pdf shows some information of the real estate portfolio and the strategy for growth in the company.

Park has disclosed their strategy to sell assets that do not fit there plans and are not in the markets that they want to grow in. They will recycle these assets and then re-deploy that capital where it will be most effective. They have said that to accomplish that, they may have to acquire other property brands if that will help them to continue to grow the business and get the highest return. Currently the company is operated at a lower margin then its peers. This is an area that will allow them to increase EBITDA income as they become more efficient and increase those margins to better correlate with industry normal ones. Larger acquisitions is another area in which Park believes that they can positions themselves for growth. The market for more expensive assets over $250M+ for single properties is an area where there is less completion and they can find the right properties to fuel the growth. They have the balance sheet to fund these potential purchases and the proceeds from disposing of low growth properties can make this a reality.

Properties

The properties in Park’s portfolio have high barriers to entry mostly based on their locations. Many are placed in areas where no more building can be done nearby. For example Park has some property in Florida that is located right next to Disney World but the land is not owned by the amusement park. It is surrounded on three sides by land owned by the amusement park so no one except them will be positioned to take advantage of that situation. Many of the properties are also landmark hotels in San Francisco, Washington D.C, New York, Boston, San Diego, Florida, Chicago, and others around the country. Many are airport hotels built close by an airport to provide rooms for travelers in those cities.

Conclusion

Park Hotels & Resorts offers an interesting opportunity to own all of this pristine and high class real estate. The real estate is worth billions of dollars and had been owned by Hilton for years until it was spun off into this new company. This allows the management at Park to focus on using these assets to deliver value to shareholders and unlock all the growth potential that has always been there. The dividend is the part that makes it even better. While waiting for that vision to be realized and value unlocked investors are rewarded with an almost 6% dividend yield on the stock. Over time the stock may also have periods of weakness and those may just turn out to be more opportunities to get shares of this company at a more attractive price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.